DSV (DSV)

DSV (DSV)
Real-time Quote. Real-time CHI-X - 10/12 11:16:09 am
544.8 DKK   +0.55%
Summary 
News Summary

DSV : Starting from scratch in Panama

10/12/2018 | 10:38am CEST

Jonas Thoroe is facing his biggest challenge in his nine-year long career in DSV: building the DSV brand up from scratch in Panama.

When ships are waiting to pass the Panama Canal they often use the time to get new supplies and spare parts on board.

' We just did our first successful ship supply delivery to a vessel waiting to pass through the Panama Canal', Jonas Thoroe, Managing Director, Panama says with enthusiasm and continues:

'This means DSV can transport goods from practically anywhere in the world onto a single ship waiting to pass through the Canal. That's quite exciting.'

After nine years in DSV, Jonas Thoroe was appointed Managing Director in Panama earlier this year - a country where DSV had not previously been present.

Opening a DSV office in a new country requires a lot of hard work and dedication to create a solid customer base, a good reputation and employing the right people who work the 'DSV way'. Jonas has a clear strategy on how to make DSV stand out from the competition in the Central American country.

Getting ahead with good customer service

'Our main strategy to get a solid foothold here in Panama is simple: provide constant, good customer service,' he says and continues:

'Many customers here are not used to the level of customer service that DSV provides, and I hope that our level of service will make DSV stand out from the competition. I train our team to always keep the customer in the loop through constant dialogue. It's the simple things that make a difference. Delays are not usually something we can control, but keeping the customer advised, we can do. It is paramount to me and it's how I want us to conduct business.'


Jonas Thoroe, Managing Director and his colleague Annette Harris who is the fiance manager.

Starting from the bottom

DSV is not a well-known transport and logistics provider in Panama and Jonas has to build the DSV brand up from scratch. After five years of working in DSV Mexico, Jonas has a solid understanding of Central America's way of doing business and his DSV contacts in other Central American countries are a great help too:

'I really appreciate that I can confer with my former boss in Mexico, Managing Director, Søren Jørgensen. He has been a huge part of the growth in DSV Mexico, which has become one of the most profitable DSV countries - so he knows what it takes to build a DSV presence in a country - and the ups and downs that come with it.'

A big market in Panama is export of large wheels for vehicles used in the mining industry: 'We have already handled one of these large export projects and we are looking into doing more of them. They require a bit of extra effort, but the team and I really enjoy the challenge,' Jonas tells and finishes:

'Of course, there is still a long way to go before DSV is truly a success in Panama, but I am dedicated to getting DSV on the map and I have great ambitions for our development and growth.'

Learn more about Panama and DSV in the article 'DSV opens first office in Panama'

Disclaimer

DSV A/S published this content on 12 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 October 2018 08:37:02 UTC
Financials (DKK)
Sales 2018 77 596 M
EBIT 2018 5 528 M
Net income 2018 4 064 M
Debt 2018 5 127 M
Yield 2018 0,43%
P/E ratio 2018 24,28
P/E ratio 2019 21,84
EV / Sales 2018 1,38x
EV / Sales 2019 1,31x
Capitalization 102 B
Chart DSV
Duration : Period :
DSV Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DSV
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 587  DKK
Spread / Average Target 8,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jens Bjørn Andersen Chief Executive Officer
Kurt Kokhauge Larsen Chairman
Jens Hesselberg Lund Chief Financial Officer
Jesper Riis Chief Information Officer
Annette Krumhardt Sadolin Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DSV10.89%15 839
UNION PACIFIC15.18%120 087
CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY5.90%66 537
CSX CORPORATION25.01%64 076
NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORPORATION16.03%50 879
CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LIMITED15.37%31 538
