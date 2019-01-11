DSV : operations in Vantaa, Finland move to new premises

From 1 January 2019, Road and Air & Sea in Vantaa (Finland) will operate out of a new DSV facility in Vantaa.

The new logistics centre comprises a total of 64,000 sqm and consists of three buildings; an office of 4,000 sqm, a terminal of 10,000 sqm and a warehouse of 50,000 sqm. It will accommodate approximately 500 employees and is located on Trukkikuia 3, FI-01360 Vantaa with great connections to Vuosaari Harbour and Helsinki Airport.

Solutions' office and warehouse operations in Pavintie and Ainontie will be moved to the new premises during the first half of 2019.

With offices, cross-docking terminal and warehouse in one location we will be even better suited to provide our customers with tailored logistics solutions. And with all three divisions in one place it will be much easier to offer our combined services and allow our customers to benefit from the operational synergies.

When the consolidation of the Vantaa sites is completed DSV will have offices in eight carefully selected locations around Finland.

