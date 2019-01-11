Log in
DSV    DSV   DK0060079531

DSV (DSV)
Real-time Quote. Real-time CHI-X - 01/11 04:35:29 am
475.75 DKK   +0.33%
DSV : operations in Vantaa, Finland move to new premises

01/11/2019 | 03:39am EST

From 1 January 2019, Road and Air & Sea in Vantaa (Finland) will operate out of a new DSV facility in Vantaa.

The new logistics centre comprises a total of 64,000 sqm and consists of three buildings; an office of 4,000 sqm, a terminal of 10,000 sqm and a warehouse of 50,000 sqm. It will accommodate approximately 500 employees and is located on Trukkikuia 3, FI-01360 Vantaa with great connections to Vuosaari Harbour and Helsinki Airport.

Solutions' office and warehouse operations in Pavintie and Ainontie will be moved to the new premises during the first half of 2019.

With offices, cross-docking terminal and warehouse in one location we will be even better suited to provide our customers with tailored logistics solutions. And with all three divisions in one place it will be much easier to offer our combined services and allow our customers to benefit from the operational synergies.

When the consolidation of the Vantaa sites is completed DSV will have offices in eight carefully selected locations around Finland.
Disclaimer

DSV A/S published this content on 11 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 January 2019 08:38:07 UTC
Financials (DKK)
Sales 2018 78 209 M
EBIT 2018 5 537 M
Net income 2018 4 076 M
Debt 2018 5 585 M
Yield 2018 0,48%
P/E ratio 2018 21,27
P/E ratio 2019 18,93
EV / Sales 2018 1,21x
EV / Sales 2019 1,15x
Capitalization 89 150 M
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 587  DKK
Spread / Average Target 24%
Managers
NameTitle
Jens Bjørn Andersen Chief Executive Officer
Kurt Kokhauge Larsen Chairman
Jens Hesselberg Lund Chief Financial Officer
Jesper Riis Chief Information Officer
Annette Krumhardt Sadolin Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DSV10.48%13 823
UNION PACIFIC11.89%110 784
CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY2.23%57 661
CSX CORPORATION4.12%54 026
NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORPORATION7.94%43 306
CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LIMITED2.92%27 088
