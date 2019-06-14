DSV A/S : ​DSV gave customers and visitors a taste of Denmark at transport logistics fair in Munich

In the first week of June, the world's largest trade fair for the transport and logistics industry in Munich once again opened its doors. 2,374 exhibitors shared 125,000 m2 of space to showcase their products and services to 64,000 visitors from all over the world.

DSV was one of the exhibitors, with our stand built to feel like a typical Danish beach with sand dunes, sea and beach chairs. The concept is based on DSV's Danish identity and presented a company that values a relaxed, accessible and personal approach to its customers.

An international affair

Representatives from DSV welcomed numerous customers and interested visitors on all four days and exchanged views on e.g. intelligent logistics concepts and IT solutions. Among the representatives were DSV employees from Denmark, the Netherlands, Spain, China and the USA. The broad representation of DSV staff was a great asset during the fair days, as about 30,000 international visitors came to Munich for the fair days to learn more about transport and logistics in an international perspective.

In addition, Jens Bjørn Andersen, CEO of DSV A/S and Søren Schmidt, CEO of the Road division took the opportunity to meet customers and partners.

Watch the video below to get a feel of the atmosphere at transport logistics fair 2019:

A success worth repeating

The participation in the 2019 transport logistic fair was very successful for DSV. The international trade fair provides an ideal platform for establishing high-quality business contacts, developing ties with existing customers and representing DSV's corporate culture to the outside world.