Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX COPENHAGEN  >  DSV A/S    DSV   DK0060079531

DSV A/S

(DSV)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time CHI-X - 06/27 05:27:29 am
634.8 DKK   +0.60%
05:10aDSV A/S : Empowerment is the key word
PU
06/26DSV A/S : extends offer period for Panalpina by 15 days
RE
06/26DSV A/S : 759 - extends main offer period for Panalpina shares
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

DSV A/S : Empowerment is the key word

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/27/2019 | 05:10am EDT

The central concept of the original DSV (short for The Consolidated Hauliers) was to form a collaborative business that would empower the small, independent owner-operators to compete with the bigger players in the transport market.

This concept and the culture are still very much a part of DSV (no longer short for anything). Today, the countries represent the 'small' operators who are empowered by the large consolidated network and cost leadership of the DSV Group.

Another central concept is that the operational units remain independent and able to make their own decisions close to market - albeit within the corporate framework.

DSV is characterised by being a decentralised organisation, in which the operational units are expected and empowered to drive their own performance.

We value empowerment

Because the operational units are generally empowered to make their own decisions when it comes to their business and customers, entrepreneurship and responsibility thrive in DSV.

Great ideas and initiatives are acknowledged and rewarded, because they help move us forward. In DSV, it's better to show initiative and fail than remain passive and miss the shot altogether.

'We strive to attract, motivate and retain talented people by offering responsibility, empowerment and growth opportunities' - DSV's People statement.

We have a very strong performance culture

In DSV, we are competitive; we want to grow our business and workplace to be among the very best in class. And much of the company's success is driven by the ambition to do better every day.

CFO Jens H. Lund elaborates:

'When your goal is continued growth, you have to dare to step forward - and sometimes you will take a step in the wrong direction, a step too far or not far enough. The important thing is to try and to be able to quickly adjust if you make a mistake. That's why we focus so much on our systems and processes - to ensure transparency and quick corrective action'.

As a company and workforce, we are absolutely driven by results. Our systems enable employees to track both individual and general performance.

We think of it as empowering them to do what they do best - buy and sell transport and logistics services.

Read more about our vision and strategy

Read more about our corporate values

Disclaimer

DSV A/S published this content on 27 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 June 2019 09:09:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DSV A/S
05:10aDSV A/S : Empowerment is the key word
PU
06/26DSV A/S : extends offer period for Panalpina by 15 days
RE
06/26DSV A/S : 759 - extends main offer period for Panalpina shares
AQ
06/24DSV A/S : 758 - share buyback in a/s
AQ
06/21DSV A/S : Made in Denmark
PU
06/17DSV A/S : The same ethical standards apply across the entire DSV Group
PU
06/17DSV A/S : 757 - share buyback in a/s
AQ
06/14DSV A/S : ​DSV gave customers and visitors a taste of Denmark at transport..
PU
06/12DSV A/S : ​Creating an innovative, visionary Global IT Support Center
PU
06/11DSV A/S : 756 - share buyback in a/s
AQ
More news
Financials (DKK)
Sales 2019 82 963 M
EBIT 2019 6 293 M
Net income 2019 4 351 M
Debt 2019 13 052 M
Yield 2019 0,40%
P/E ratio 2019 27,98
P/E ratio 2020 23,70
EV / Sales 2019 1,57x
EV / Sales 2020 1,53x
Capitalization 117 B
Chart DSV A/S
Duration : Period :
DSV A/S Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DSV A/S
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 675  DKK
Spread / Average Target 7,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jens Bjørn Andersen Chief Executive Officer
Kurt Kokhauge Larsen Chairman
Jens Hesselberg Lund Chief Financial Officer
Jesper Riis Chief Information Officer
Annette Krumhardt Sadolin Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DSV A/S47.02%17 165
LI & FUNG LIMITED-7.32%1 242
CRYOPORT INC56.57%611
WINCANTON PLC9.88%422
GRUPO TRAXION SAB DE CV16.40%397
RADIANT LOGISTICS INC40.24%295
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About