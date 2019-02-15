DSV A/S : Fulfilling our customers' every need

It is paramount for a business with an online presence to know how to handle every step in the buyer's journey - from intelligent warehousing and financial transactions to customer support. DSV Multi-Channel Fulfilment help customers excel with their online businesses.

In 1996, Hans Elshout started the multichannel fulfilment company S&H (short for Shipping and Handling) and 21 years later, he sold his life's work to DSV:

'I felt I owed it to my employees and customers to give DSV the reins of S&H and have it flourish to its full growth and development potential. Thankfully, I am still strongly involved in the company, so I can be part of the exciting growth of the multichannel fulfilment business in DSV.'

The brand experience sticks

Waiting too long for the package you ordered. Not getting the right help when you call customer service. Waiting weeks to get your money back after returning a package.

These are just some of the things that can seriously taint the customer experience of a brand. Having 21 years of experience with developing multichannel solutions for his customers, Hans Elshout knows the importance of having full control of every step of the omnichannel process. If just one step is not running smoothly, it will affect the customer experience of the brand.

Hans Elshout explains:

'Being omnichannel requires a lot from a company having to be present on several platforms and provide many points of contact for the customers. We have had customers leave us for a cheaper offer, but they always come back. They quickly realise what bad service - like the above mentioned - does to a brand. And we welcome them back with open arms and help them back on track.'

Picture: Our experts look at the whole buyer's journey and the contact points.

Taking care of business

DSV Multi-channel Fulfilment's number one priority is to help our customers' customer get the best brand experience - always feeling prioritised and in the centre - whether it is a B2C customer, a B2B or even B2B2C. The DSV Multi-Channel Fulfilment team in The Netherlands provides customers with end-to-end multichannel solutions; from warehousing, return handling, shipping, financial fulfilment to call centre and more.

Erik Biemans, Manager of Customer Relations & Call Centre at DSV Multi-Channel Fulfilment explains:

'We have a customer service call centre where we solve an inquiry in 1.03 points of contact - the industry average is 2.7. Not only do we use fewer resources, but the customers calling or writing also receives a much better customer service when their request is solved in the first go - not after being in dialogue 2-3 times with a customer service representative. And we answer calls within an average of 11 seconds, so no annoying waiting time either. '

Picture: Our dedicated customer service team answering calls and e-mails.

The financial fulfilment service is also in high demand from our customers. Hans Elshout explains why this is a highly sought-after service:

'Different payment methods like bank transfers or PayPal means different types of fees and the complexity can often put a pressure on a company's finance department. But DSV Multi-Channel Fulfilment has the right experts and the right automated IT systems to easily handle this for our customers, so they can feel safe in knowing that their finances are in order at all times.'

Erik Biemans, finishes:

'We place our customers' customers in the centre of everything we do, and we work focused and smart to add value to their business and brand. We make the complex easy and profitable for our customers.'

