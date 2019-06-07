Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX COPENHAGEN  >  DSV A/S    DSV   DK0060079531

DSV A/S

(DSV)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

DSV A/S : Partnership with Marimekko opens E-com doors in China

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/07/2019 | 05:38am EDT

Marimekko was looking for a partner to provide logistics and warehousing services for its new online store in China, and DSV's service offerings met the company's needs very well.

Jani Rantonen, Global Logistics Manager from Marimekko says: 'DSV understood what we wanted and needed from the beginning. They were very good at explaining what it would take and how we could create the best possible set up together.'

A great collaborative journey

'Marimekko e-commerce reaches customers in 31 countries, but we started from scratch with e-commerce in China. DSV has been very helpful and offered their support with their professional capabilities and the knowledge they have of the market', says Jani Rantonen.

Remco Enders, General Manager, Solutions, North China from DSV exemplifies:

'Before we could start the operation with Marimekko, we needed to set up partnerships with third party e-commerce platforms such as WeChat and Alibaba. And in addition to the core DSV business of warehousing and final mile consumer deliveries, DSV also provides value-added services for Marimekko.

It has been a great collaborative journey setting up the logistics to suit their needs and now we are up and running with a successful e-com route-to-market.'

Jani Rantonen concludes: 'I'm looking very much forward to continuing our journey together with DSV.'

The customer experience is key

In China one bad customer experience can be disastrous. Customers often share their shopping experiences - good or bad - with their friends and followers online. Therefore, Marimekko wants to secure perfect consumer experience on for example packaging and shipping time.

The Chinese buyers have very high demands for quality and customer service. Marimekko delivers the high-end clothes and DSV secures the careful packaging of the valuable objects and the on-time delivery, creating the perfect customer experience for the discerning Chinese customers.

***

About Marimekko

Marimekko is a Finnish lifestyle design company renowned for its original prints and colours. The company's product portfolio includes high-quality clothing, bags and accessories as well as home décor items ranging from textiles to tableware. Marimekko products are sold in about 40 countries and roughly 150 Marimekko stores serve customers around the globe.

Disclaimer

DSV A/S published this content on 07 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 June 2019 09:37:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DSV A/S
05:38aDSV A/S : Partnership with Marimekko opens E-com doors in China
PU
06/03DSV A/S : 754 - share buyback in a/s
AQ
05/28ANOTHER HAT-TRICK FOR DSV : Best CEO, CFO and Chairman for the second year in a ..
PU
05/27DSV A/S : 753 - Extraordinary general meeting of A/S 27 May 2019
AQ
05/27DSV A/S : 752 - share buyback in a/s
AQ
05/23DSV A/S : 751 - major shareholder announcement
AQ
05/21DSV A/S : One-stop-shopping in Krefeld, Germany is the key to further growth
PU
05/20DSV A/S : 750 - share buyback in a/s
AQ
05/15DSV A/S : new supply chain service uses data to predict and improve
PU
05/13DSV A/S : 749 - share buyback in a/s
AQ
More news
Financials (DKK)
Sales 2019 82 803 M
EBIT 2019 6 256 M
Net income 2019 4 156 M
Debt 2019 12 687 M
Yield 2019 0,42%
P/E ratio 2019 26,14
P/E ratio 2020 22,57
EV / Sales 2019 1,49x
EV / Sales 2020 1,44x
Capitalization 111 B
Chart DSV A/S
Duration : Period :
DSV A/S Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DSV A/S
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 661  DKK
Spread / Average Target 11%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jens Bjørn Andersen Chief Executive Officer
Kurt Kokhauge Larsen Chairman
Jens Hesselberg Lund Chief Financial Officer
Jesper Riis Chief Information Officer
Annette Krumhardt Sadolin Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DSV A/S38.63%16 465
LI & FUNG LIMITED-7.32%1 237
CRYOPORT INC60.20%518
WINCANTON PLC10.29%426
GRUPO TRAXION SAB DE CV20.32%400
RADIANT LOGISTICS INC46.12%322
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About