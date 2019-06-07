DSV A/S : Partnership with Marimekko opens E-com doors in China

Marimekko was looking for a partner to provide logistics and warehousing services for its new online store in China, and DSV's service offerings met the company's needs very well.

Jani Rantonen, Global Logistics Manager from Marimekko says: 'DSV understood what we wanted and needed from the beginning. They were very good at explaining what it would take and how we could create the best possible set up together.'

A great collaborative journey

'Marimekko e-commerce reaches customers in 31 countries, but we started from scratch with e-commerce in China. DSV has been very helpful and offered their support with their professional capabilities and the knowledge they have of the market', says Jani Rantonen.

Remco Enders, General Manager, Solutions, North China from DSV exemplifies:

'Before we could start the operation with Marimekko, we needed to set up partnerships with third party e-commerce platforms such as WeChat and Alibaba. And in addition to the core DSV business of warehousing and final mile consumer deliveries, DSV also provides value-added services for Marimekko.

It has been a great collaborative journey setting up the logistics to suit their needs and now we are up and running with a successful e-com route-to-market.'

Jani Rantonen concludes: 'I'm looking very much forward to continuing our journey together with DSV.'

The customer experience is key

In China one bad customer experience can be disastrous. Customers often share their shopping experiences - good or bad - with their friends and followers online. Therefore, Marimekko wants to secure perfect consumer experience on for example packaging and shipping time.

The Chinese buyers have very high demands for quality and customer service. Marimekko delivers the high-end clothes and DSV secures the careful packaging of the valuable objects and the on-time delivery, creating the perfect customer experience for the discerning Chinese customers.

About Marimekko

Marimekko is a Finnish lifestyle design company renowned for its original prints and colours. The company's product portfolio includes high-quality clothing, bags and accessories as well as home décor items ranging from textiles to tableware. Marimekko products are sold in about 40 countries and roughly 150 Marimekko stores serve customers around the globe.