DSV A/S    DSV   DK0060079531

DSV A/S

(DSV)
Real-time Quote. Real-time CHI-X - 02/27 10:39:56 am
544.5 DKK   -0.38%
10:09aDSV A/S : tests robot in pharma warehouse
PU
02/21DSV A/S : opens its seventh office in Colombia
PU
02/15DSV raises offer for Panalpina in logistics tug of war
RE
DSV A/S : tests robot in pharma warehouse

02/27/2019 | 10:09am EST

Automating and documenting quality assurance will free time to focus on customer service

Storing and handling pharma products in a warehouse pose very strict requirements for cleanliness - and for documenting the cleaning processes. It's time consuming, manual processes that the warehouse in Roskilde now aims to automate with a new robot.

'We are always looking for new ways to optimise our processes', says Nikolaj Meyland-Smith, Director, Solutions Warehouses and continues:

'The new robot will clean our floors and document the processes. It tells us in detail when, where and how the floors of the warehouse were cleaned.'

'When we automate documentation of the cleaning processes, we will have more time to focus on servicing our customers: handling their goods and performing value-added services.'

Automation must suit customer needs

Cleaning a warehouse is a process, which is similar in all warehouses. In time, using the cleaning robot across DSV warehouses can help free a lot of resources to focus on servicing the customers.

'We already have several other robots, e.g. for packaging of the pharma products and wrapping robots used primarily for display co-packing. We generally try to automate processes where we can, so we can spend our time as efficiently as possible', says Jan Rudkjøbing, Manager, Warehouse Operations Roskilde and adds

'automation is particularly relevant for pharma, because of the certification requirements'.

However, Jan Rudkjøbing and Nikolaj Meyland-Smith do not see the warehouses being fully automated in the near future.

'We want to stay flexible for our customers and be able to service their needs, also when their needs fluctuate. Fully automating a warehouse is a cumbersome process that doesn't happen over-night' explains Meyland-Smith.

'So we're starting with the processes that can make a meaningful contribution to heightening the level of our services further', adds Jan Rudkjøbing.

Cleaning more with less

The cleaning robot will be able to clean 8,000-10,000 m2 per day, and the plan is to keep the robot running through the night, and when possible during the day.

Besides relieving a manual process, the robot also uses significantly less water and soap. The robot can accurately dose the needed amounts, for which reason it will also contribute to reducing the environmental impact of a warehouse's operations.

'We expect to use only half as much water as before and less than one third of the previous amount of soap used in the Pharma warehouse in Roskilde. That will definitely make a difference, especially considering the scalability possibilities for the cleaning robot' finishes Jan Rudkjøbing.

Disclaimer

DSV A/S published this content on 27 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 February 2019 15:09:02 UTC
Financials (DKK)
Sales 2019 82 197 M
EBIT 2019 6 106 M
Net income 2019 4 300 M
Debt 2019 8 136 M
Yield 2019 0,45%
P/E ratio 2019 22,76
P/E ratio 2020 20,71
EV / Sales 2019 1,35x
EV / Sales 2020 1,30x
Capitalization 103 B
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 603  DKK
Spread / Average Target 10%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jens Bjørn Andersen Chief Executive Officer
Kurt Kokhauge Larsen Chairman
Jens Hesselberg Lund Chief Financial Officer
Jesper Riis Chief Information Officer
Annette Krumhardt Sadolin Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DSV A/S27.35%15 664
UNION PACIFIC22.66%122 998
CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY12.44%62 659
CSX CORPORATION17.21%59 345
NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORPORATION21.31%48 278
CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LTD13.57%29 159
