DSV A/S    DSV   DK0060079531

DSV A/S

(DSV)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time CHI-X - 11/01 09:01:53 am
704.1 DKK   +8.32%
09:10aU.S. Stock Futures Rally on Strong Jobs Report
DJ
08:56aU.S. Stock Futures Rally on Strong Jobs Report
DJ
06:41aGlobal Stocks Rise Ahead of Jobs Report
DJ
U.S. Stock Futures Rally on Strong Jobs Report

11/01/2019 | 08:56am EDT

By Avantika Chilkoti

U.S. stock futures accelerated their gains after the October jobs report showed the economy added more jobs than expected.

Stock futures tied to the S&P 500 index edged up 0.4% and had been up 0.1% ahead of the data.

The economy added 128,000 jobs in October, the Labor Department reported, topping expectations for 75,000 payrolls. The jobless rate ticked up to 3.6% last month from 3.5% in September.

Expectations were modest, partly because a 40-day strike by General Motors workers was expected to weigh heavily on the figures. The yield on the 10-year US Treasury note rose to 1.717% from around 1.674% previously. Gold prices are also taking a hit, recently trading down 0.6%.

A broader gauge of U.S. manufacturing activity from the Institute for Supply Management is also due to be announced later Friday.

In premarket trading, American International Group fell 4.7% after the insurer's third-quarter profit missed Wall Street's expectations and premiums declined.

In Asia, the Shanghai Composite Index gained 1% as a private gauge of China's factory activity showed growth for the third straight month in October as exports strengthened. In contrast, the official gauge showed a contraction for the sixth consecutive month. Hong Kong's benchmark Hang Seng Index rose 0.7%.

The pan-continental Stoxx Europe 600 index gained 0.4%. Among the biggest equity movers was DSV Panalpina, which gained 7.5% after the Danish transport and logistics company expanded its share-buyback program and boosted its forecast for cost savings.

Danske Bank fell 2.9% after the lender warned it expects profit for the year to be at the lower end of its guided range as a money-laundering probe continues.

Write to Avantika Chilkoti at Avantika.Chilkoti@wsj.com

CHINA-SHANGHAI COMP -0.35% 2929.06 End-of-day quote.17.26%
DJ INDUSTRIAL -0.52% 27046.23 Delayed Quote.15.94%
DSV A/S 7.63% 699.6 Delayed Quote.51.44%
HANG SENG 0.86% 27082.59 Real-time Quote.3.89%
NASDAQ 100 0.01% 8083.83238 Delayed Quote.27.13%
NASDAQ COMP. -0.14% 8292.360231 Delayed Quote.24.74%
S&P 500 -0.30% 3037.56 Delayed Quote.21.17%
Financials (DKK)
Sales 2019 96 603 M
EBIT 2019 6 547 M
Net income 2019 4 151 M
Debt 2019 17 320 M
Yield 2019 0,47%
P/E ratio 2019 31,2x
P/E ratio 2020 30,3x
EV / Sales2019 1,73x
EV / Sales2020 1,38x
Capitalization 150 B
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 691,68  DKK
Last Close Price 650,00  DKK
Spread / Highest target 23,1%
Spread / Average Target 6,41%
Spread / Lowest Target -32,3%
EPS Revisions
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DSV A/S51.44%22 336
UNITED PARCEL SERVICE18.09%98 795
DEUTSCHE POST AG32.79%43 655
FEDEX CORPORATION-5.37%39 831
KUEHNE + NAGEL INTERNATIONAL AG26.12%19 320
ZTO EXPRESS (CAYMAN) INC.38.98%17 207
