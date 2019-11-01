U.S. Stock Futures Rally on Strong Jobs Report

By Avantika Chilkoti

U.S. stock futures accelerated their gains after the October jobs report showed the economy added more jobs than expected.

Stock futures tied to the S&P 500 index edged up 0.4% and had been up 0.1% ahead of the data.

The economy added 128,000 jobs in October, the Labor Department reported, topping expectations for 75,000 payrolls. The jobless rate ticked up to 3.6% last month from 3.5% in September.

Expectations were modest, partly because a 40-day strike by General Motors workers was expected to weigh heavily on the figures. The yield on the 10-year US Treasury note rose to 1.717% from around 1.674% previously. Gold prices are also taking a hit, recently trading down 0.6%.

A broader gauge of U.S. manufacturing activity from the Institute for Supply Management is also due to be announced later Friday.

In premarket trading, American International Group fell 4.7% after the insurer's third-quarter profit missed Wall Street's expectations and premiums declined.

In Asia, the Shanghai Composite Index gained 1% as a private gauge of China's factory activity showed growth for the third straight month in October as exports strengthened. In contrast, the official gauge showed a contraction for the sixth consecutive month. Hong Kong's benchmark Hang Seng Index rose 0.7%.

The pan-continental Stoxx Europe 600 index gained 0.4%. Among the biggest equity movers was DSV Panalpina, which gained 7.5% after the Danish transport and logistics company expanded its share-buyback program and boosted its forecast for cost savings.

Danske Bank fell 2.9% after the lender warned it expects profit for the year to be at the lower end of its guided range as a money-laundering probe continues.

Write to Avantika Chilkoti at Avantika.Chilkoti@wsj.com