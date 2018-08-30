DSW : Forms DSW Gives to Shine a Light on Empowerment, Wellness and Local Community

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Aug. 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- DSW Designer Shoe Warehouse (NYSE: DSW), a leading branded footwear and accessories retailer, today unveiled its new cause marketing program DSW Gives. Aligned with DSW's mission of inspiring self-expression, the program includes three areas of focus: empowerment, wellness, and community. To support its commitment to empowerment, DSW has announced a key partnership with national student-led resiliency organization, Be Strong.

"At DSW, we inspire self-expression every day with footwear and accessories. We also believe empowerment and wellness in our communities is essential," says DSW Chief Operating Officer Michele Love. "By focusing our efforts in these vital areas, we believe we will create opportunities for our customers and our associates to more deeply impact this critical work."

EMPOWERMENT

Be Strong, DSW's key partner in empowerment, works to foster strength and confidence, and celebrate individuality. Be Strong's mission is to empower youth through hope and resiliency training that shines a light on bullying to effect real, positive change. Be Strong provides support and resources aimed at providing a safe place for students to reveal challenges they are facing, training them to be resilient, equipping students with information on local support services, and uniting them to bring about a positive change in their sphere of influence.

"We are thrilled to partner with DSW as their mission of inspiring self-expression aligns with our goal of equipping students to find power in their own strengths, interests, and passions," said Ashleigh Cromer, Be Strong executive director. "DSW and their 25 million rewards members will help bring lasting change and support to our youth leaders."

Starting today customers can donate to Be Strong in any DSW location or can visit www.dsw.com/philanthropy to make a gift. DSW will match customer donations up to $75,000. Just in time for back to school, customers can also get involved by sharing notes of encouragement and resiliency to students via social media as a virtual "high five" using #BeStrong and #DSWGives.

WELLNESS

DSW supports physical, emotional, mental health and wellness through its expanded partnership with Soles4Souls. Since 2006, Souls4Souls has kept 42 million pounds of shoes and articles of clothing out of landfills, thereby creating sustainable jobs and supporting micro business opportunities around the world. DSW customers are encouraged to donate shoes at any DSW store and receive 50 rewards points in return. Since the launch of its DSW VIP loyalty program in May, DSW customers have donated more than 200,000 pairs of shoes.

"DSW has fully embraced Soles4Souls' mission and we could not be more grateful," said Pattie Graben, Vice President of Corporate Development at Soles4Souls. "By donating new and gently-worn shoes, DSW customers are helping to create meaningful opportunities for people in need all over the world."

COMMUNITY

DSW has been committed to supporting organizations that put local communities first. From annual United Way fundraisers, Red Cross blood drives, to supporting industry partnership with Two Ten Footwear Foundation, DSW is always looking for new ways to help the community. To date, DSW has donated $7.8 million in monetary and in-kind product donations.

For more information about DSW Gives, visit: www.dsw.com/philanthropy

About DSW

DSW Designer Shoe Warehouse is a leading branded footwear and accessories retailer offering a wide selection of brand name and designer dress, casual and athletic footwear and accessories for women, men and kids. DSW operates more than 500 stores in 44 states and operates a robust ecommerce website at www.dsw.com, a mobile site at m.dsw.com and via mobile app. Founded in 1991, DSW is a division of Columbus, Ohio-based DSW Inc.

About DSW Inc.

DSW Inc. is a leading footwear and accessories retailer that operates a portfolio of several value retail concepts under the DSW and Town Shoes Limited brands.

