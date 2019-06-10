Log in
DTE Energy : Business Update

06/10/2019 | 05:08pm EDT

DTE Business Update

June 11-12, 2019

Safe Harbor Statement

2

DTE overview

70% - 75% Utility

DTE Electric

Electric generation and distribution

DTE Gas

Natural gas transmission, storage and distribution

25% - 30% Non-utility

Gas Storage & Pipelines (GSP)

Transport, store and gather natural gas

Power & Industrial Projects (P&I) Own and operate energy related assets

Energy Trading

Gas, power and renewables marketing

DTE headquarters DTE operations

3

Growth plan continues to deliver significant shareholder value

Strong track record

Distinctive focus

Broad utility

Strong non-utility

infrastructure

for shareholders

on culture

growth agenda

investment

Decade-long record

Elite workforce

Expanding voluntary

Expanding pipeline

of beating guidance

engagement

renewables program

and gathering

Strong TSR over

Force for growth in

Accelerating gas main

platform

10 year period

our community

renewal program

Delivering industrial /

Strong balance sheet

renewable gas

solutions

metrics

Targeting 5% - 7% operating EPS* growth through 2023

Annualized dividend growth of 7% through 2020**

* Reconciliation of operating earnings (non-GAAP) to reported earnings included in the appendix

4

** Subject to Board approval

Environmental, social and governance efforts are key priorities

Environmental

50% clean

energy by 2030

Carbon emissions

reduced 80%

by 2040*

Social

Recognized by

DiversityInc as a top-five

utility in the nation

2018 Business Diversity

Innovation Award from

the Edison Electric

Institute

Governance

10 out of 11 Board

members are independent

Incentive plans tied to safety and customer satisfaction targets

* CO2 percentage reductions from 2005 levels

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

DTE Energy Company published this content on 10 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 June 2019 21:07:02 UTC
