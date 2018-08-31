Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  DTE Energy Co    DTE

DTE ENERGY CO (DTE)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 08/31 06:39:57 pm
110.92 USD   -0.84%
06:27pDTE ENERGY : Let’s go team! Michigan sports leagues that get y..
PU
06:17pDTE ENERGY : Everyday items you should recycle
PU
04:17pDTE ENERGY : Reviving the skilled trades in Detroit
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

DTE Energy : Everyday items you should recycle

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/31/2018 | 06:17pm CEST

Humans tend to create a lot of trash. In 2015 alone, the amount of mass solid waste (MSW) that Americans generated was a whopping 262.4 million tons, with the average person made 4.4 pounds of waste per day. So where does that trash end up? Sadly, landfills became home to 137.7 million of the U.S. waste created in 2015. On top of that, roughly eight million metric tons of plastic end up in our oceans each year.

When it comes to recycling, we've come a long way. In 1990, Americans recycled only 15 percent of MSW; however, in more recent years, that recycling rate has nearly doubled. Want to reduce waste and preserve the environment? Check out this list of recyclable household items you use often:

Coffee cartridges

While convenient, single serve coffee pods have been problematic for recycling, since they use different types of materials to keep the grounds of coffee fresh. Today, leading coffee manufacturers are working towards creating more eco-friendly cups. Keurig says that by the end of 2018, all K-Cups produced in Canada will be recyclable. Nespresso currently makes it easy to recycle its cups. You can either bring your cups to a designated collection point, drop them off at the nearest Nespresso store, or even give a postman your used capsules when they deliver your next order.

Shredded paper

According to the University of Southern Indiana, Americans use 85,000,000 tons of paper a year. By recycling paper instead of throwing it away, each ton recycled saves trees, landfill space and also conserves a ton of energy!

CFL Bulbs

Kill two birds with one stone! Not only can you save energy by replacing compact fluorescent lights (CFLs) with LED light bulbs to, but by recycling a CFL bulb, the glass, metals and other components of the bulb can be reused and repurposed. According to the EPA, some states even require you to recycle these bulbs as they contain mercury, which is considered hazardous if exposed to the environment.

Electronics

If you tend to replace household electronics with the latest and greatest, obsolete appliances, stereos and televisions may begin to pile up around your home. Older electronics contain toxic chemicals, that can cause significant damage if they are thrown away and released into the environment. Nearly 70 percent of heavy metals deposited in landfills are from electronics. By recycling, you can conserve these natural resources and free up space in landfills significantly.

Disclaimer

DTE Energy Company published this content on 31 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 August 2018 16:16:11 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DTE ENERGY CO
06:27pDTE ENERGY : Let’s go team! Michigan sports leagues that get you active an..
PU
06:17pDTE ENERGY : Everyday items you should recycle
PU
04:17pDTE ENERGY : Reviving the skilled trades in Detroit
PU
10:24aDTE ENERGY : Beacon Park announces fall lineup of free events, including footbal..
AQ
08/29DTE ENERGY : Scientists for a day, lovers of the Lakes for life
PU
08/29DTE ENERGY : Beacon Park announces fall lineup of free events, including footbal..
PR
08/28DTE ENERGY CO : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (for..
AQ
08/27DTE ENERGY : Michigan Manufacturing and DTE Energy’s Long-Term Relationshi..
PU
08/24MICHIGAN MUSIC : Sounds and artists from our state
PU
08/24DTE ENERGY : Your guide to Michigan farmers markets
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/22DTE Energy starts construction of $1B Blue Water Energy Center 
08/17DTE Energy (DTE) Presents Business Update - Slideshow 
08/08Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) July Summary 
08/06Utilities Dashboard - Update 
07/25DTE Energy +1.5% as strong Q2 prompts full-year guidance raise 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 12 290 M
EBIT 2018 1 612 M
Net income 2018 1 119 M
Debt 2018 14 219 M
Yield 2018 3,17%
P/E ratio 2018 18,08
P/E ratio 2019 17,56
EV / Sales 2018 2,80x
EV / Sales 2019 2,81x
Capitalization 20 226 M
Chart DTE ENERGY CO
Duration : Period :
DTE Energy Co Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DTE ENERGY CO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 113 $
Spread / Average Target 0,74%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Gerard M. Anderson Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Gerardo Norcia President & Chief Operating Officer
Peter B. Oleksiak Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Steven B. Ambrose Chief Information Officer & Vice President
David E. Meador Vice Chairman & Chief Administrative Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DTE ENERGY CO1.65%20 128
DUKE ENERGY CORP-3.32%57 238
IBERDROLA0.25%48 511
DOMINION ENERGY-12.21%46 319
SOUTHERN COMPANY-8.11%44 957
EXELON CORPORATION11.49%41 920
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.