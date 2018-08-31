DTE Energy : Everyday items you should recycle

Humans tend to create a lot of trash. In 2015 alone, the amount of mass solid waste (MSW) that Americans generated was a whopping 262.4 million tons, with the average person made 4.4 pounds of waste per day. So where does that trash end up? Sadly, landfills became home to 137.7 million of the U.S. waste created in 2015. On top of that, roughly eight million metric tons of plastic end up in our oceans each year.

When it comes to recycling, we've come a long way. In 1990, Americans recycled only 15 percent of MSW; however, in more recent years, that recycling rate has nearly doubled. Want to reduce waste and preserve the environment? Check out this list of recyclable household items you use often:

Coffee cartridges

While convenient, single serve coffee pods have been problematic for recycling, since they use different types of materials to keep the grounds of coffee fresh. Today, leading coffee manufacturers are working towards creating more eco-friendly cups. Keurig says that by the end of 2018, all K-Cups produced in Canada will be recyclable. Nespresso currently makes it easy to recycle its cups. You can either bring your cups to a designated collection point, drop them off at the nearest Nespresso store, or even give a postman your used capsules when they deliver your next order.

Shredded paper

According to the University of Southern Indiana, Americans use 85,000,000 tons of paper a year. By recycling paper instead of throwing it away, each ton recycled saves trees, landfill space and also conserves a ton of energy!

CFL Bulbs

Kill two birds with one stone! Not only can you save energy by replacing compact fluorescent lights (CFLs) with LED light bulbs to, but by recycling a CFL bulb, the glass, metals and other components of the bulb can be reused and repurposed. According to the EPA, some states even require you to recycle these bulbs as they contain mercury, which is considered hazardous if exposed to the environment.

Electronics

If you tend to replace household electronics with the latest and greatest, obsolete appliances, stereos and televisions may begin to pile up around your home. Older electronics contain toxic chemicals, that can cause significant damage if they are thrown away and released into the environment. Nearly 70 percent of heavy metals deposited in landfills are from electronics. By recycling, you can conserve these natural resources and free up space in landfills significantly.