DTE Energy Co    DTE

DTE ENERGY CO (DTE)
08/31 09:48:35 pm
110.975 USD   -0.79%
DTE Energy : Families cheer on loved ones at Lineman’s Rodeo and Tree Trim Jamboree

0
08/31/2018 | 09:12pm CEST

As a DJ spun his tunes and children played fair games under a big white tent, dozens of linemen, tree trimmers and apprentices from around the region competed in the Lineman's Rodeo and Tree Trim Jamboree. These are the men and women who work long hours in all sorts of weather conditions to help provide safe and reliable power to customers year-round.

Aug. 4 marked the 25th anniversary of the Lineman's Rodeo, hosted by DTE Energy at its Training and Development Center in Westland. For the first time, the Tree Trim Jamboree was held simultaneously, allowing attendees the chance to see both groups in action together.

The International and Michigan rodeos are annual skills competitions for journeyman and apprentice linemen. Linemen's technical skills and safe work practices are showcased through a variety of challenges, such as a hurt-man rescue, pole climb and jumper change out. Journeyman linemen compete in three-person teams and apprentices compete as individuals.

The Tree Trim Jamboree provides a competitive learning environment and showcases best practices and new techniques for safe climbing and tree care. They are scored on activities including aerial rescue, work climb, ascent, belayed speed climb and throw line.

The top three tree trim apprentices and top three tree trim journeymen will advance to the Michigan Tree Trim Championship and Arbor Fair, which is being held in Traverse City in September. They include Journeymen Ramsey Tyler, Duke Carlos and Jacob Forella and apprentices Nick Bennick, Eric Beyer and Zach Wheeler.

From the Lineman's Rodeo, the top five Journeyman teams and five apprentices are heading to the international competition in Kansas City later this year. They include: Team #6, Nathan Wheeler,

Jonathan Schlessman, Jaren Howell; Team #4, Michael Toppi, Salvato Mannino, Jason Hustek;

Team #3, Josh Daniels, Alex Hensen, Michael Cole; Team #1, Brian Zomerfeld, Christopher Masterson,

Kevin Kavanagh; Team #19, Deven Heimke, Tom Swayne, Keith Wilder; and apprentices Paul Vivian,

Mathew Ruggles, Gran Kleweno, Andrew Butlin, and Billy Cruse.

Disclaimer

DTE Energy Company published this content on 31 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 August 2018 19:11:01 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 12 290 M
EBIT 2018 1 612 M
Net income 2018 1 119 M
Debt 2018 14 219 M
Yield 2018 3,17%
P/E ratio 2018 18,08
P/E ratio 2019 17,56
EV / Sales 2018 2,80x
EV / Sales 2019 2,81x
Capitalization 20 226 M
Chart DTE ENERGY CO
Duration : Period :
DTE Energy Co Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DTE ENERGY CO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 113 $
Spread / Average Target 0,74%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Gerard M. Anderson Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Gerardo Norcia President & Chief Operating Officer
Peter B. Oleksiak Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Steven B. Ambrose Chief Information Officer & Vice President
David E. Meador Vice Chairman & Chief Administrative Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DTE ENERGY CO1.65%20 128
DUKE ENERGY CORP-3.32%57 238
IBERDROLA0.25%48 511
DOMINION ENERGY-12.21%46 319
SOUTHERN COMPANY-8.11%44 957
EXELON CORPORATION11.49%41 920
