DTE Energy : Ford to Procure 500,000 MW Hours Wind Energy Through DTE Program

By Michael Dabaie

Ford Motor Co. (F) is working with DTE Energy (DTE) to power facilities in Michigan with renewable energy.

Ford will procure 500,000 megawatt hours of wind energy through Detroit-based energy company DTE's MIGreenPower program.

The auto giant said its Dearborn Truck Plant, Michigan Assembly Plant and several new buildings on the Ford Research and Engineering Campus and Corktown campus, including Michigan Central Station, will be powered by locally sourced renewable energy.

The Dearborn Truck Plant and Michigan Assembly Plant, which produce Ford's F-150, Raptor and Ranger trucks, are on target to be powered by renewable energy by January 2021, Ford said.

A 500-kilowatt solar photovoltaic panel system is already in place at Michigan Assembly, Ford said.

Ford said it plans to unveil a new global carbon reduction strategy, which will focus on renewable energy in conjunction with the launch of the company's sustainability report in June.

