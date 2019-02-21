Log in
DTE Energy : Ford to Procure 500,000 MW Hours Wind Energy Through DTE Program

0
02/21/2019 | 10:13am EST

By Michael Dabaie

Ford Motor Co. (F) is working with DTE Energy (DTE) to power facilities in Michigan with renewable energy.

Ford will procure 500,000 megawatt hours of wind energy through Detroit-based energy company DTE's MIGreenPower program.

The auto giant said its Dearborn Truck Plant, Michigan Assembly Plant and several new buildings on the Ford Research and Engineering Campus and Corktown campus, including Michigan Central Station, will be powered by locally sourced renewable energy.

The Dearborn Truck Plant and Michigan Assembly Plant, which produce Ford's F-150, Raptor and Ranger trucks, are on target to be powered by renewable energy by January 2021, Ford said.

A 500-kilowatt solar photovoltaic panel system is already in place at Michigan Assembly, Ford said.

Ford said it plans to unveil a new global carbon reduction strategy, which will focus on renewable energy in conjunction with the launch of the company's sustainability report in June.

Write to Michael Dabaie at michael.dabaie@wsj.com

ChangeLast1st jan.
DTE ENERGY CO 0.18% 122 Delayed Quote.9.26%
FORD MOTOR COMPANY -0.78% 8.865 Delayed Quote.15.42%
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 13 394 M
EBIT 2019 1 805 M
Net income 2019 1 153 M
Debt 2019 15 382 M
Yield 2019 3,12%
P/E ratio 2019 19,50
P/E ratio 2020 18,44
EV / Sales 2019 2,80x
EV / Sales 2020 2,78x
Capitalization 22 153 M
Managers
NameTitle
Gerard M. Anderson Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Gerardo Norcia President & Chief Operating Officer
Peter B. Oleksiak Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Steven B. Ambrose Chief Information Officer & Vice President
David E. Meador Vice Chairman & Chief Administrative Officer
