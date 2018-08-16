Log in
DTE ENERGY CO (DTE)
DTE Energy : Going underground for overdue updates to downtown Pontiac’s energy infrastructure

08/16/2018

What comes to mind when you think of a vault? A bank vault? Secret treasure?

Well, the vaults in downtown Pontiac don't lead to cash, silver or gold. Instead, they're powering the city. The more than two dozen underground vaults deliver electricity to hundreds of homes and businesses in the downtown area.

Pontiac is in the midst of a revitalization, sure to transform the area, as more businesses and developments are calling the city home. With this transformation comes the opportunity for an energy infrastructure update that will promote and sustain downtown Pontiac's continued growth.

Here is where DTE Energy comes in.

As part of the company's $4.2 billion system-wide infrastructure improvement plan, DTE crews will begin upgrading the electrical vault system in downtown Pontiac later this summer.

When originally designed, the vaults were used in cities to provide electrical support not offered by way of utility poles and wires that would be obstructed by larger buildings. Over the years, equipment in the vaults has aged, and replacement parts have become almost impossible to find. In addition, access to the vaults is restricted, as they are located underground or in the basements of buildings. Flooding is another issue driving the need for this game-changing infrastructure update.

The multi-year project includes replacing older equipment with new, best-in-class technology and decommissioning some vaults. Ultimately, the work will result in improved power quality for customers throughout downtown Pontiac.

Stay tuned!

Disclaimer

DTE Energy Company published this content on 16 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 August 2018 19:10:02 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 12 288 M
EBIT 2018 1 610 M
Net income 2018 1 119 M
Debt 2018 14 222 M
Yield 2018 3,16%
P/E ratio 2018 18,15
P/E ratio 2019 17,62
EV / Sales 2018 2,80x
EV / Sales 2019 2,80x
Capitalization 20 184 M
Chart DTE ENERGY CO
Duration : Period :
DTE Energy Co Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DTE ENERGY CO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 112 $
Spread / Average Target -0,38%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Gerard M. Anderson Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Gerardo Norcia President & Chief Operating Officer
Peter B. Oleksiak Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Steven B. Ambrose Chief Information Officer & Vice President
David E. Meador Vice Chairman & Chief Administrative Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DTE ENERGY CO1.44%20 184
DUKE ENERGY CORP-2.68%57 857
SOUTHERN COMPANY-2.85%47 263
IBERDROLA0.28%47 228
DOMINION ENERGY-14.06%45 541
EXELON CORPORATION10.71%41 872
