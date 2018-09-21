Log in
DTE Energy : Heat up your college football Saturday

0
09/21/2018 | 07:14pm CEST

Fall means cool nights, changing leaves and college football Saturdays. Whether your team wears green and white, maize and blue or some other set of colors, if you're watching the game from the comfort of your home this weekend there's a lot you can do to make game day enjoyable.

The key to success in football is preparation, and the same is true for managing your energy bill. A good head coach has his players ready to get in the game, and you should do the same with your furnace by making sure the filter is changed regularly and kept clean. Keeping cold air out by sealing air leaks is as important as an offensive line keeping the defense away from the quarterback, but you don't need a team of big guys, just caulk and weather stripping.

If you're going to be having friends and family over to watch the big game, remember that having additional people in the house can affect how many lights are on, how high your thermostat needs to be set to keep people comfortable and if you're making food, how much heat cooking will contribute to the house.

Want to feed the gang while using energy effectively? This recipe for baked chicken wings with buffalo sauce cooks quickly and evenly in a natural gas oven and will satisfy the heartiest appetites.

Baked Chicken Wings with Buffalo Sauce

Ingredients:

For wings:

  • 4 pounds chicken wings, tips removed and cut in half at joint
  • ¼ cup lemon juice
  • 1 tbsp ground black pepper
  • 1 tbsp garlic powder
  • 1 tbsp onion powder
  • 2 tsp kosher salt
  • 2 tsp dried thyme
  • ½ tsp cayenne pepper
  • ½ stick melted unsalted butter

For sauce:

  • 1 1/3 cup Frank's Red Hot or other hot sauce
  • 2 sticks unsalted butter
  • 3 tbsp white vinegar
  • ½ tsp Worcestershire
  • ½ tsp cayenne pepper
  • ¼ tsp garlic powder
  • ¼ tsp paprika
  • Salt (to taste)
  1. Preheat your natural gas oven to 500 degrees.
  2. Line a rimmed baking sheet with aluminum foil. In a large bowl, toss wing pieces with lemon juice. Add garlic powder, salt, pepper and onion powder. Crush dried thyme and add to bowl. Finally, add cayenne pepper and melted butter and stir to coat evenly.
  3. Arrange wings in a single layer on the baking sheet and bake 20 minutes. Remove from oven, flip wings and rotate sheet 180 degrees, then bake an additional 10 minutes or until the wings are browned and cooked through.
  4. While the wings are baking, combine the hot sauce, vinegar, butter, Worcestershire, pepper, garlic powder and paprika in a saucepan over medium heat on your natural gas cooktop.
  5. Whisk together as the butter sticks melt and bring mixture to a simmer.
  6. Once sauce begins to simmer, remove from heat and allow the sauce to cool slightly. Add salt to taste. The sauce will thicken as it cools, so whisk occasionally to keep smooth.
  7. Once the wings are finished, place in a large bowl. Cover wings with sauce. Toss wings in bowl to coat evenly with sauce. Serve with ranch or blue cheese dressing if desired.

Disclaimer

DTE Energy Company published this content on 21 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 September 2018 17:13:05 UTC
DTE ENERGY CO-0.34%19 846
DUKE ENERGY CORP-4.15%57 430
IBERDROLA-0.40%48 500
DOMINION ENERGY-12.88%45 973
SOUTHERN COMPANY-9.13%43 902
EXELON CORPORATION10.10%41 911
