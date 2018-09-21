DTE Energy : Heat up your college football Saturday

Fall means cool nights, changing leaves and college football Saturdays. Whether your team wears green and white, maize and blue or some other set of colors, if you're watching the game from the comfort of your home this weekend there's a lot you can do to make game day enjoyable.

The key to success in football is preparation, and the same is true for managing your energy bill. A good head coach has his players ready to get in the game, and you should do the same with your furnace by making sure the filter is changed regularly and kept clean. Keeping cold air out by sealing air leaks is as important as an offensive line keeping the defense away from the quarterback, but you don't need a team of big guys, just caulk and weather stripping.

If you're going to be having friends and family over to watch the big game, remember that having additional people in the house can affect how many lights are on, how high your thermostat needs to be set to keep people comfortable and if you're making food, how much heat cooking will contribute to the house.

Want to feed the gang while using energy effectively? This recipe for baked chicken wings with buffalo sauce cooks quickly and evenly in a natural gas oven and will satisfy the heartiest appetites.

Baked Chicken Wings with Buffalo Sauce

Ingredients:

For wings:

4 pounds chicken wings, tips removed and cut in half at joint

¼ cup lemon juice

1 tbsp ground black pepper

1 tbsp garlic powder

1 tbsp onion powder

2 tsp kosher salt

2 tsp dried thyme

½ tsp cayenne pepper

½ stick melted unsalted butter

For sauce:

1 1/3 cup Frank's Red Hot or other hot sauce

2 sticks unsalted butter

3 tbsp white vinegar

½ tsp Worcestershire

½ tsp cayenne pepper

¼ tsp garlic powder

¼ tsp paprika

Salt (to taste)