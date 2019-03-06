Log in
DTE Energy : Initial filing by director officer or owner of more than ten percent.

0
03/06/2019 | 03:57pm EST

SEC Form 3

FORM 3

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

INITIAL STATEMENT OF BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF

SECURITIES

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940

3. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol

DTE ENERGY CO [ DTE ]

4. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer (Check all applicable)

Director

10% Owner

X

Officer (give title below)

Other (specify below)

VP Controller & CAO

Explanation of Responses:

Remarks:

/s/ Timothy E. Kraepel, Attorney-in-Fact Date

** Signature of Reporting PersonReminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly.

* If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 5 (b)(v).

** Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a). Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.

03/06/2019

Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB Number.

STATE OF MICHIGAN) )SS

COUNTY OF WAYNE)KNOW ALL BY THESE PRESENT that I, Mark C. Rolling, do hereby constitute and appoint Michael J. Solo, Jr., Patrick B. Carey, Timothy E. Kraepel, Lisa A. Muschong, Ann M. Hayes, and Michelle L. Clements, and each of them, my true and lawful A

This Power of Attorney is in full force and effect until revoked by the undersigned in a signed writing delivered to such attorney-in-fact.

IN WITNESS THEREOF, I have hereto set my hand this 22nd day of February, 2019.

/s/ Mark C. Rolling

Mark C. Rolling

Disclaimer

DTE Energy Company published this content on 06 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 March 2019 20:56:06 UTC
