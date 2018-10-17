DTE Energy : Lighting for safety and convenience

A home that's considered safe allows families to live comfortably and without worry. Anyone who owns a home wants to take every step possible to deter break-ins and theft. In 2016, there were an estimated 7,919,035 property crimes including a total of $15.6 billion in losses that was calculated by the FBI. The need for home security is evident. We've listed several ways that you can efficiently use lighting for safety around your home.

Occupancy sensors

More often than not, if a burglar thinks you're home, they're less likely to break in. According to the U.S. Department of Justice, approximately 72% of burglaries take place when no one is in the house. Leaving lights on all day and night can give a burglar a sign that no one is home, and is also not energy efficient!

By using either ultrasonic or infrared technology, occupancy sensors detect when an individual is in a designated area and turns lights on and off depending on whether they are entering or leaving the room automatically. When lights turn on and off as the burglar approaches a home, it could give them a sign to stay away.

Leaving lights on in an unoccupied room can waste a good amount of energy. The nationwide average cost of keeping your lights on can amount to roughly 12 cents per kilowatt an hour. That can add up! By installing this type of technology you're not only one step closer to keeping your home safe, but you're also saving both energy and money.

Purchasing ENERGY STAR®'s smart lighting not only will allow you to have occupancy sensors, but you can even turn lights on and off from your phone and pair the device with security systems. This allows your lights to be put on an energy-saving away mode, which operates lights as a security measure while also minimizing energy use.

Security lights

Security light systems can also be installed to provide your home with extra protection. One major study conducted by the New York City Police Department concluded that outdoor lighting provided a 39% reduction in index crimes. When installing security lighting outside of your home, select a Light Emitting Diode or LED light. LED lights use 70- 90% less energy than traditional incandescent bulbs and can last up to 25 times longer.

Porch lights

Like outdoor security lights, utilizing technologies such as occupancy sensors and pairing them with porch lights can potentially scare away those with bad intentions. Burglars will most likely try to break down a door before shattering through a window. By keeping areas such as your front and back porch lit as someone approaches, you could be saving yourself from home invasion.

By following these lighting safety tips, you can take effective measures towards keeping your family and your belongings safe. To learn more about how you can efficiently and safely light your home, be sure to read up on more of our lighting tips.