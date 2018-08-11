Log in
DTE ENERGY CO (DTE)
DTE Energy : Local voices talking about wind energy in Michigan

08/11/2018

Wind energy is helping Michigan's rural communities thrive. When a community hosts a wind project, everyone who lives there wins. Farmers still have most of their land available for planting, and the extra income from lease payments provides some added security, especially in difficult growing years. The wind turbines generate substantial tax revenue, which can be used to support and improve essential community services such as roads, schools, emergency services and libraries. Listen to what landowners and township officials in Huron and Gratiot counties have to say about what it is like to have wind parks in their communities.

Disclaimer

DTE Energy Company published this content on 10 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 August 2018 22:54:05 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 12 230 M
EBIT 2018 1 615 M
Net income 2018 1 119 M
Debt 2018 14 357 M
Yield 2018 3,20%
P/E ratio 2018 17,90
P/E ratio 2019 17,38
EV / Sales 2018 2,81x
EV / Sales 2019 2,80x
Capitalization 20 024 M
Technical analysis trends DTE ENERGY CO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 112 $
Spread / Average Target 0,70%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Gerard M. Anderson Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Gerardo Norcia President & Chief Operating Officer
Peter B. Oleksiak Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Steven B. Ambrose Chief Information Officer & Vice President
David E. Meador Vice Chairman & Chief Administrative Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DTE ENERGY CO1.15%20 024
DUKE ENERGY CORP-3.92%56 382
IBERDROLA1.39%48 149
SOUTHERN COMPANY-2.66%47 425
DOMINION ENERGY-12.37%46 148
EXELON CORPORATION10.05%41 367
