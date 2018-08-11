DTE Energy : Local voices talking about wind energy in Michigan

Wind energy is helping Michigan's rural communities thrive. When a community hosts a wind project, everyone who lives there wins. Farmers still have most of their land available for planting, and the extra income from lease payments provides some added security, especially in difficult growing years. The wind turbines generate substantial tax revenue, which can be used to support and improve essential community services such as roads, schools, emergency services and libraries. Listen to what landowners and township officials in Huron and Gratiot counties have to say about what it is like to have wind parks in their communities.