DTE Energy : Michigan Manufacturing and DTE Energy’s Long-Term Relationship

The Michigan Manufacturers Association (MMA) recently recognized DTE Energy's 50-year membership in its organization which is dedicated to support and promote manufacturing in the state. MMA President and CEO Chuck Hadden personally delivered a commemorative plaque to DTE Vice Presidents Matthew Paul, Plant Operations and Renze Hoeksema, Corporate and Government Affairs at DTE Energy Headquarters in Detroit.

DTE Energy and manufacturing have been closely linked for more than 100 years. In fact, Henry Ford worked at the Edison Illuminating company, before leaving to start his auto business in 1903. A year later, in 1904, Detroit Edison signed its first power contract with the Cadillac Motor Car company.

(r-to-l) Chuck Hadden, Matt Paul and Renze Hoeksema with 50-year Michigan Manufacturing Association plaque

'DTE Energy has been an active and engaged member of the Michigan Manufacturers Association for over 50 years,' said Hadden. 'Together, we have worked to establish a more competitive manufacturing industry through passage of the Michigan Clean Air Act and our effort to reform Michigan's cleanup regulations. I look forward to seeing the strong partnership between MMA and DTE Energy continue to benefit the state's economic growth far into the future.'

DTE Energy industrial rates 5-year drop

According to the MMA, Michigan is first in the country for manufacturing job gains in a sector that employs 623,600 workers in the state, providing wages nearly 37 percent higher than average. And DTE is doing what it can to keep rates low for businesses.

In fact, industrial rates for DTE Electric customers are down 14 percent and DTE Gas rates are down 17 percent over five years from 2012 to 2017. Today DTE Energy provides energy to over 7,000 Michigan manufacturers, large and small, at nearly 11,000 locations.