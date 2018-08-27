Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  DTE Energy Co    DTE

DTE ENERGY CO (DTE)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

DTE Energy : Michigan Manufacturing and DTE Energy’s Long-Term Relationship

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/27/2018 | 04:12pm CEST

The Michigan Manufacturers Association (MMA) recently recognized DTE Energy's 50-year membership in its organization which is dedicated to support and promote manufacturing in the state. MMA President and CEO Chuck Hadden personally delivered a commemorative plaque to DTE Vice Presidents Matthew Paul, Plant Operations and Renze Hoeksema, Corporate and Government Affairs at DTE Energy Headquarters in Detroit.

DTE Energy and manufacturing have been closely linked for more than 100 years. In fact, Henry Ford worked at the Edison Illuminating company, before leaving to start his auto business in 1903. A year later, in 1904, Detroit Edison signed its first power contract with the Cadillac Motor Car company.

(r-to-l) Chuck Hadden, Matt Paul and Renze Hoeksema with 50-year Michigan Manufacturing Association plaque

'DTE Energy has been an active and engaged member of the Michigan Manufacturers Association for over 50 years,' said Hadden. 'Together, we have worked to establish a more competitive manufacturing industry through passage of the Michigan Clean Air Act and our effort to reform Michigan's cleanup regulations. I look forward to seeing the strong partnership between MMA and DTE Energy continue to benefit the state's economic growth far into the future.'

DTE Energy industrial rates 5-year drop

According to the MMA, Michigan is first in the country for manufacturing job gains in a sector that employs 623,600 workers in the state, providing wages nearly 37 percent higher than average. And DTE is doing what it can to keep rates low for businesses.

In fact, industrial rates for DTE Electric customers are down 14 percent and DTE Gas rates are down 17 percent over five years from 2012 to 2017. Today DTE Energy provides energy to over 7,000 Michigan manufacturers, large and small, at nearly 11,000 locations.

Disclaimer

DTE Energy Company published this content on 27 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 August 2018 14:11:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DTE ENERGY CO
08/24MICHIGAN MUSIC : Sounds and artists from our state
PU
08/24DTE ENERGY : Your guide to Michigan farmers markets
PU
08/24DTE ENERGY : breaks ground for $1B gas-fired power plant
AQ
08/22DTE ENERGY : and Pagel's Ponderosa Dairy announce renewable natural gas project ..
AQ
08/21DTE ENERGY : preps for NEXUS and billions in customer savings
PU
08/21DTE ENERGY : takes single largest step toward reducing carbon emissions to date
PU
08/21DTE ENERGY : breaks ground on Blue Water Energy Center
PR
08/16DTE ENERGY : Going underground for overdue updates to downtown Pontiac’s e..
PU
08/16LED LIGHTING : How LEDs can help your business
PU
08/16DTE ENERGY : and Pagel’s Ponderosa Dairy announce renewable natural gas pr..
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/22DTE Energy starts construction of $1B Blue Water Energy Center 
08/17DTE Energy (DTE) Presents Business Update - Slideshow 
08/08Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) July Summary 
08/06Utilities Dashboard - Update 
07/25DTE Energy +1.5% as strong Q2 prompts full-year guidance raise 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 12 290 M
EBIT 2018 1 612 M
Net income 2018 1 119 M
Debt 2018 14 219 M
Yield 2018 3,17%
P/E ratio 2018 18,09
P/E ratio 2019 17,56
EV / Sales 2018 2,81x
EV / Sales 2019 2,81x
Capitalization 20 255 M
Chart DTE ENERGY CO
Duration : Period :
DTE Energy Co Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DTE ENERGY CO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 113 $
Spread / Average Target 0,71%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Gerard M. Anderson Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Gerardo Norcia President & Chief Operating Officer
Peter B. Oleksiak Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Steven B. Ambrose Chief Information Officer & Vice President
David E. Meador Vice Chairman & Chief Administrative Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DTE ENERGY CO2.23%20 255
DUKE ENERGY CORP-3.84%57 615
IBERDROLA0.09%48 319
DOMINION ENERGY-12.32%46 463
SOUTHERN COMPANY-6.13%45 778
EXELON CORPORATION11.39%42 403
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.