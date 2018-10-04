Log in
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

DTE Energy : Public invited to weigh-in on DTE Energy’s future energy plan

10/04/2018 | 08:23pm CEST

This month the public will have another opportunity to learn about our company's energy planning process and provide input on our long-term plans to transform our generation mix toward reliable, affordable and cleaner energy that will power Michigan's future.

A public open house will be held Tuesday, Oct. 23 in Detroit, giving community members the opportunity to ask questions and provide comments about how DTE plans to meet Michigan's energy needs over the next 15 years.

'DTE is committed to reducing carbon emissions by more than 80 percent by 2050 so it is imperative that we carve the right path forward,' said Trevor Lauer, president and COO, DTE Electric. 'Getting our customers' input early in the process ensures what matters most to them is taken into consideration as we work to achieve the right balance of energy sources that will provide cleaner, affordable, reliable and secure power to our 2.2 million customers for decades to come.'

DTE will submit its long-term plan, called an Integrated Resource Plan (IRP), with the Michigan Public Service Commission (MPSC) in March 2019 as part of a requirement within the state's bi-partisan energy law passed in 2016. Once the IRP is submitted, the commission has approximately one year to review the plan.

PUBLIC MEETING: DTE Energy is seeking public input as it develops its long-term Integrated Resource Plan. A third session has been scheduled (no registration necessary):

Tuesday, October 23, 2018

4-7 p.m.

Wayne County Community College District Downtown Campus - Atrium

1001 W. Fort Street

Detroit, MI 48226

The open house will be held in the campus atrium. Please park in lots 3, 4, or 5. The entrance to the atrium will be through lot 4. If you require language interpretation services, please send an email as soon as possible to: DTE_2019_IRP@dteenergy.com.

Disclaimer

DTE Energy Company published this content on 04 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 October 2018 18:22:05 UTC
