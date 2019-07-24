Log in
DTE Energy Co    DTE

DTE ENERGY CO

(DTE)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nyse - 07/23 04:02:43 pm
128.17 USD   -0.34%
07:35aDTE ENERGY : Q2 2019 Earnings Conference Call Presentation
PU
07:10aDTE ENERGY : reports strong second quarter 2019 results, raises guidance
PU
07:00aDTE ENERGY : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
DTE Energy : Q2 2019 Earnings Conference Call Presentation

07/24/2019 | 07:35am EDT

2Q 2019 Earnings Conference Call

July 24, 2019

Safe Harbor Statement

Many factors impact forward-looking statements including, but not limited to, the following: impact of regulation by the EPA, the FERC, the MPSC, the NRC, and for DTE Energy, the CFTC, as well as other applicable governmental proceedings and regulations, including any associated impact on rate structures; the amount and timing of cost recovery allowed as a result of regulatory proceedings, related appeals, or new legislation, including legislative amendments and retail access programs; economic conditions and population changes in our geographic area resulting in changes in demand, customer conservation, and thefts of electricity and, for DTE Energy, natural gas; the operational failure of electric or gas distribution systems or infrastructure; impact of volatility of prices in the oil and gas markets on DTE Energy's gas storage and pipelines operations; impact of volatility in prices in the international steel markets on DTE Energy's power and industrial projects operations; the risk of a major safety incident; environmental issues, laws, regulations, and the increasing costs of remediation and compliance, including actual and potential new federal and state requirements; the cost of protecting assets against, or damage due to, cyber incidents and terrorism; health, safety, financial, environmental, and regulatory risks associated with ownership and operation of nuclear facilities; volatility in the short-term natural gas storage markets impacting third-party storage revenues related to DTE Energy; volatility in commodity markets, deviations in weather, and related risks impacting the results of DTE Energy's energy trading operations; changes in the cost and availability of coal and other raw materials, purchased power, and natural gas; advances in technology that produce power, store power, or reduce power consumption; changes in the financial condition of significant customers and strategic partners; the potential for losses on investments, including nuclear decommissioning and benefit plan assets and the related increases in future expense and contributions; access to capital markets and the results of other financing efforts which can be affected by credit agency ratings; instability in capital markets which could impact availability of short and long-term financing; the timing and extent of changes in interest rates; the level of borrowings; the potential for increased costs or delays in completion of significant capital projects; changes in, and application of, federal, state, and local tax laws and their interpretations, including the Internal Revenue Code, regulations, rulings, court proceedings, and audits; the effects of weather and other natural phenomena on operations and sales to customers, and purchases from suppliers; unplanned outages; employee relations and the impact of collective bargaining agreements; the availability, cost, coverage, and terms of insurance and stability of insurance providers; cost reduction efforts and the maximization of plant and distribution system performance; the effects of competition; changes in and application of accounting standards and financial reporting regulations; changes in federal or state laws and their interpretation with respect to regulation, energy policy, and other business issues; contract disputes, binding arbitration, litigation, and related appeals; and the risks discussed in the Registrants' public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

2

Participants

  • Gerry Anderson - Executive Chairman
  • Jerry Norcia - President and CEO
  • Peter Oleksiak - Senior Vice President and CFO
  • Barbara Tuckfield - Director, Investor Relations

3

Increasing 2019 operating EPS* guidance due to a strong start to the year

• Raising 2019 operating EPS guidance range to $6.02 - $6.38

• Targeting 5% - 7% operating EPS growth from 2019 original guidance through 2023

• Business update

‒ DTE Electric: implementing Charging Forward program for electric vehicles

‒ DTE Gas: progressing on reliability projects

‒ Gas Storage & Pipelines: acquired additional 30% of Link-SGG

‒ Power & Industrial: announcing new industrial energy services projects

* Reconciliation of operating earnings (non-GAAP) to reported earnings included in the appendix

4

Reliability investments at utilities support growth plan and increase customer satisfaction

DTE Electric

  • Progressing on regulatory front
    • Filed rate case in July
    • Received constructive order on renewable energy plan
  • Launched Charging Forward program to promote electric vehicle education, infrastructure and adoption
  • Upgrading Ludington Hydroelectric Plant
  • Advancing on Blue Water Energy Center

DTE Gas

  • Progressing on accelerated main renewal program
  • Planning additional transmission renewal improvements

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

DTE Energy Company published this content on 24 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 July 2019 11:34:00 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 13 863 M
EBIT 2019 1 794 M
Net income 2019 1 150 M
Debt 2019 15 219 M
Yield 2019 2,97%
P/E ratio 2019 20,5x
P/E ratio 2020 19,6x
EV / Sales2019 2,79x
EV / Sales2020 2,79x
Capitalization 23 482 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 131,04  $
Last Close Price 128,17  $
Spread / Highest target 10,8%
Spread / Average Target 2,24%
Spread / Lowest Target -12,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Gerard M. Anderson Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Gerardo Norcia President & Chief Operating Officer
Peter B. Oleksiak Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Steven B. Ambrose Chief Information Officer & Vice President
David E. Meador Vice Chairman & Chief Administrative Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DTE ENERGY CO16.60%23 482
NEXTERA ENERGY INC19.26%100 270
ENEL24.66%71 553
DUKE ENERGY CORP1.60%64 177
DOMINION ENERGY INC.5.56%61 188
IBERDROLA22.03%60 315
