DTE Energy : assists federal workers impacted by government shutdown

DETROIT, Jan. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- As a solution is sought to permanently reopen the federal government, DTE Energy has rolled out assistance for impacted government employees having difficulty paying their energy bills.

DTE customer support representatives are standing by to assist federal employees and determine which forms of help – such as flexible payments or billing extensions – will be most beneficial for each customer impacted by the shutdown.

"We are sympathetic to the situation these federal workers and their families are in, and we are offering multiple forms of assistance to help get them through this hardship," said Angie Pizzuti, vice president of customer service, DTE Energy. "We have a history of working with our customers in financial need and helping ensure they continue to receive the heat and power they rely on us to provide."

Customers who feel their financial situation will make it difficult to pay their upcoming energy bills are encouraged to contact DTE by calling 800.477.4747 as soon as possible, as early notice allows DTE customer service staff a broader range of options to provide help. Anyone seeking federal employee assistance will be required to provide documentation of employment to verify eligibility.

Federal workers who qualify may also be enrolled in DTE programs such as Budget Wise Billing which smooths out the peaks of high-energy months and makes bills more predictable and manageable, and the Low Income Self Sufficiency Program, an affordable payment plan for eligible low income customers.

For additional details on DTE's general assistance programs, visit dteenergy.com/help .

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy (NYSE: DTE) is a Detroit-based diversified energy company involved in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services nationwide. Its operating units include an electric company serving 2.2 million customers in Southeastern Michigan and a natural gas company serving 1.3 million customers in Michigan. The DTE portfolio includes energy businesses focused on power and industrial projects, renewable natural gas, natural gas pipelines, gathering and storage, and energy marketing and trading. As an environmental leader, DTE will reduce carbon dioxide and methane emissions by more than 80 percent by 2050 to produce cleaner energy while keeping it safe, reliable and affordable. DTE is committed to being a force for good in the communities where it serves through volunteerism, education and employment initiatives, philanthropy and economic progress. Information about DTE is available at dteenergy.com, empoweringmichigan.com, twitter.com/dte_energy and facebook.com.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dte-energy-assists-federal-workers-impacted-by-government-shutdown-300784476.html

SOURCE DTE Energy