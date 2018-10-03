Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  DTE Energy Co    DTE

DTE ENERGY CO (DTE)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

DTE Energy : cutting methane greenhouse gas emissions by 80 percent

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/03/2018 | 09:18pm CEST

Last year DTE Energy made an industry-leading commitment to reduce carbon emissions by more than 80 percent by 2050, largely by decreasing greenhouse gas emissions from its coal-fired electric generation plants. The company is now emerging as an industry leader in reducing emissions of another greenhouse gas - methane - by more than 80 percent by 2040.

While methane accounts for about 10 percent of total greenhouse gas emissions, it traps much more planetary heat than carbon dioxide. According to the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, methane warms the planet by 72 times as much as carbon dioxide over a 20-year time period.

DTE is systematically reducing methane leaks from its natural gas operations by replacing miles of aging steel and cast iron pipelines with new, safer air-tight materials as well as through maintenance upgrades at DTE gas compressor stations. Natural gas compressors are industrial pumps that pressurize gas for transmission through gas mains. In 2015, DTE analyzed the 48 compressor units it operates in 10 locations and implemented a plan to reduce fugitive methane emissions from those units by 80 percent over five years.

'We're proud to be taking on methane reduction as part of our climate change solution,' said Mark Stiers, president and chief operating officer of DTE Gas. 'In 2016, we cut methane emissions from our compressor station engines by 93 percent from the year before. And last year we nearly doubled the EPA-recommended replacement rate of aging steel and iron pipelines.'

DTE is an active partner in the Environmental Protection Agency's Methane Challenge Program to reduce methane emissions. While the EPA recommends that Methane Challenge Partners like DTE minimally replace 1.5 percent of older pipeline materials each year, in 2016, DTE replaced 2.8 percent, accelerated the pace to 3.8 percent in 2017 and this year will achieve a 3.9 percent replacement rate. 'Replacing our older pipelines with polyethylene tubing and epoxy coated high-strength steel for transmission lines is dramatically reducing methane emissions at an industry-leading pace,' said Stiers.

Much of the nation's gas distribution system consists of older steel and cast iron pipelines, some as old as 60 years. While these pipelines have provided safe and reliable natural gas for generations, they can rust and, along with underground pressure and movement, small leaks occur, allowing methane to escape into the atmosphere.

Disclaimer

DTE Energy Company published this content on 03 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 October 2018 19:17:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DTE ENERGY CO
09:18pDTE ENERGY : Party in Sparta – a small town with big time events
PU
09:18pDTE ENERGY : cutting methane greenhouse gas emissions by 80 percent
PU
09:18pDTE ENERGY : A bee hive and a billion-dollar gas plant
PU
05:13pDTE ENERGY : Foundation helps revive, double enrollment at Detroit trade school
PU
10/02DTE ENERGY CO : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (for..
AQ
10/02DTE ENERGY : Shareholder Concern Prompts DTE Energy to Control Methane Emissions
AQ
10/01DTE ENERGY : cutting methane emissions by 80 percent
AQ
10/01DTE ENERGY : Public invited to weigh-in on DTE Energy’s future energy plan
PU
09/27DTE ENERGY : cutting methane emissions by 80 percent
PR
09/27DTE ENERGY : A guide to Michigan fall color tours
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09/18Nexus gas pipeline ready to start flows on 258-mile stretch 
09/11Utilities Dashboard - Update 
09/07Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) August Summary 
08/22DTE Energy starts construction of $1B Blue Water Energy Center 
08/17DTE Energy (DTE) Presents Business Update - Slideshow 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 12 290 M
EBIT 2018 1 612 M
Net income 2018 1 119 M
Debt 2018 14 219 M
Yield 2018 3,21%
P/E ratio 2018 17,90
P/E ratio 2019 17,38
EV / Sales 2018 2,80x
EV / Sales 2019 2,80x
Capitalization 20 133 M
Chart DTE ENERGY CO
Duration : Period :
DTE Energy Co Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DTE ENERGY CO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 113 $
Spread / Average Target 2,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Gerard M. Anderson Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Gerardo Norcia President & Chief Operating Officer
Peter B. Oleksiak Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Steven B. Ambrose Chief Information Officer & Vice President
David E. Meador Vice Chairman & Chief Administrative Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DTE ENERGY CO-0.39%20 133
DUKE ENERGY CORP-4.39%57 288
IBERDROLA-1.27%47 275
DOMINION ENERGY-12.56%46 339
SOUTHERN COMPANY-10.21%44 044
EXELON CORPORATION11.67%42 510
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.