DTE Energy : issues dividend

06/20/2019 | 04:21pm EDT

DETROIT, June 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- (NYSE: DTE) — The DTE Energy board of directors today declared a $0.945 per share dividend on its common stock payable Oct. 15, 2019, to shareholders of record at the close of business Sept. 16, 2019. This continues DTE Energy's consistent performance, having issued a cash dividend for more than 100 years.

"We acknowledge the value of our long history of dividends and the position it plays in delivering above-average shareholder returns," said Gerry Anderson, DTE Energy chairman and CEO. "We're confident in our plan and our long-term outlook is strong."

About DTE Energy 
DTE Energy (NYSE: DTE) is a Detroit-based diversified energy company involved in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services nationwide. Its operating units include an electric company serving 2.2 million customers in Southeastern Michigan and a natural gas company serving 1.3 million customers in Michigan. The DTE portfolio includes energy businesses focused on natural gas pipelines, gathering and storage, power and industrial projects, renewable natural gas, and energy marketing and trading. As an environmental leader, DTE will reduce carbon dioxide and methane emissions by more than 80 percent by 2040 to produce cleaner energy while keeping it safe, reliable and affordable. DTE is committed to being a force for good in the communities where it serves through volunteerism, education and employment initiatives, philanthropy and economic progress. Information about DTE is available at dteenergy.com, empoweringmichigan.com, twitter.com/dte_energy and facebook.com.  

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dte-energy-issues-dividend-300872139.html

SOURCE DTE Energy


© PRNewswire 2019
