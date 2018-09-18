Log in
DTE Energy : preps Detroit site for new international bridge

09/18/2018 | 10:53pm CEST

The Gordie Howe International Bridge (GHIB) to connect Detroit and Windsor is among the region's largest public construction projects, promising steadily increasing construction jobs, economic growth and quality of life improvements in the Michigan and Ontario communities where bridge traffic will flow.

While GHIB construction began grabbing headlines this summer, DTE has been working for three years to meet requirements specified by the Windsor-Detroit Bridge Authority, mostly to move its utility infrastructure from the Port of Entry site, in Detroit's Delray neighborhood.

'This project is very complex and requires specific sequencing,' said Karen Whitman, director of Distribution Technology & Renewables at DTE. 'We finished most of our planning a year ago, and just about everything we're doing right now involves removing and relocating the electric and gas infrastructure that served Delray and other parts of Detroit for more than a century. Removing the electric infrastructure is just part of the job - it's also ensuring no outages occur in neighboring areas while work on the Port of Entry site progresses. More than 25 electric lines cross the site and we're rerouting them all outside the Port of Entry property.'

Check out this animated video of the site by the Windsor-Detroit Bridge Authority.

The scope of DTE electric work is huge. The work entails removing 70,000 feet of old cable and installing more than 26 miles of new cable - enough to stretch between Detroit and Pontiac.

DTE's natural gas work on the Port of Entry site includes removing about nine miles of old gas pipelines, installing nearly five miles of new gas mains and replacing gas line overpasses on I-75 with underground crossings.

Slated to open in 2022, the GHIB will exponentially increase crossing capacity between Detroit and Windsor and is intended to accommodate international commerce flowing between Michigan, Ontario and the world.

DTE Energy Company published this content on 18 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 September 2018 20:52:04 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 12 290 M
EBIT 2018 1 612 M
Net income 2018 1 119 M
Debt 2018 14 219 M
Yield 2018 3,16%
P/E ratio 2018 18,16
P/E ratio 2019 17,63
EV / Sales 2018 2,82x
EV / Sales 2019 2,82x
Capitalization 20 420 M
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 114 $
Spread / Average Target 1,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Gerard M. Anderson Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Gerardo Norcia President & Chief Operating Officer
Peter B. Oleksiak Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Steven B. Ambrose Chief Information Officer & Vice President
David E. Meador Vice Chairman & Chief Administrative Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DTE ENERGY CO2.59%20 420
DUKE ENERGY CORP-2.41%58 470
IBERDROLA-2.07%47 323
DOMINION ENERGY-11.35%47 065
SOUTHERN COMPANY-8.71%45 018
EXELON CORPORATION12.84%42 954
