DTE ENERGY CO (DTE)
DTE Energy : preps for NEXUS and billions in customer savings

08/21/2018 | 07:12pm CEST

DTE Gas recently completed major upgrades in its Transmission and Storage Operations to accommodate the NEXUS Gas Transmission Pipeline, which is expected to provide more than $2.2 billion in cost savings to Michigan energy consumers its first 15 years of operation.

NEXUS, a 255-mile pipeline project involving Enbridge and DTE, will bring low-priced natural gas from abundant deposits in Ohio, western Pennsylvania and northern West Virginia. The project will have the capacity to transport 1.5 billion cubic feet of natural gas per day into the DTE Gas transmission system through a connection point in Ypsilanti, doubling the volume of gas moving through the company's transmission lines.

About 10 percent of the added volume is expected to be used by DTE Gas and Electric, which will help keep the cost of energy manageable for Michigan consumers as well as enhance reliability and affordability for years to come.

NEXUS will pay DTE Gas to transport the remaining gas through its system to customers in Canada and other regions in the U.S.

To prepare for the additional capacity, DTE Gas invested $200 million to expand facilities at its Willow Run and Milford compressor stations. The company added more than 50 new large diameter valves, approximately two miles of transmission lines, 12 new buildings and seven new compressors, which increased total DTE compressor station horsepower by a third.

'This is the biggest transmission system upgrade in company history and perhaps the best thing about it is that the work has been done with zero recordable employee injuries,' said Mark Stiers, president and COO, DTE Gas.

NEXUS remains on schedule to begin operating late in the third quarter of this year.

Disclaimer

DTE Energy Company published this content on 21 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 August 2018 17:11:01 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 12 290 M
EBIT 2018 1 612 M
Net income 2018 1 119 M
Debt 2018 14 219 M
Yield 2018 3,13%
P/E ratio 2018 18,31
P/E ratio 2019 17,78
EV / Sales 2018 2,84x
EV / Sales 2019 2,84x
Capitalization 20 653 M
Managers
NameTitle
Gerard M. Anderson Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Gerardo Norcia President & Chief Operating Officer
Peter B. Oleksiak Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Steven B. Ambrose Chief Information Officer & Vice President
David E. Meador Vice Chairman & Chief Administrative Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DTE ENERGY CO3.80%20 653
DUKE ENERGY CORP-2.18%58 613
IBERDROLA0.62%47 957
SOUTHERN COMPANY-2.33%47 634
DOMINION ENERGY-11.49%46 908
EXELON CORPORATION12.99%43 012
