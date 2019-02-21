Ford Motor Company : to Procure Locally Sourced Michigan Wind Energy Through Collaboration with DTE Energy

Ford Motor Company’s Dearborn Truck Plant, home of the Ford F-150 and
Ford Raptor, Michigan Assembly Plant, home of the new 2019 Ford Ranger,
and several new buildings on the Ford Research and Engineering Campus
and Corktown campus, including Michigan Central Station, will soon be
powered by 100 percent locally sourced renewable energy. This is in
addition to the 500-kilowatt solar photovoltaic panel system already in
place at Michigan Assembly.
This collaboration is part of a commitment by Ford to a substantial
renewable energy procurement through DTE Energy’s MIGreenPower program,
supporting the company’s Southeast Michigan portfolio and providing
500,000 megawatt hours of locally sourced Michigan wind energy.
“Ford supports the implementation of renewable energy where the project
can be tied to the customer’s facility, either directly or through the
local distribution utility, and we believe that supports local jobs,
improves the local environment and adds resiliency to the local grid,”
said George Andraos, Ford Global Director of Energy and Technology.
“This project is a great investment for the State of Michigan and will
have direct impact on our state.”
“Ford is proud to be a part of this initiative, as it builds on the
early achievement of our aggressive 30 percent per vehicle carbon
reduction target,” said Andy Hobbs, Director, Environmental Quality
Office. “That early achievement reduced the company’s annual footprint
by 3.4 million metric tons.”
Ford plans to announce a new Global Carbon Reduction Strategy, which
will focus on renewable energy in conjunction with the launch of the
company’s 20th annual Sustainability Report in June.
With MIGreenPower,
DTE electric customers can join the company’s efforts to develop more
Michigan-made renewable energy by matching their energy use to local
wind and solar projects. In January, DTE received approval from the
Michigan Public Service Commission (MPSC) to expand its voluntary
renewable offerings to include a tariff designed specifically for large
corporate and industrial customers. Ford is the first company to
announce involvement with this new tariff.
“Expanding MIGreenPower to help our largest corporate customers meet
their sustainability goals is another milestone in our clean energy
transformation,” said Trevor F. Lauer, president and COO, DTE Electric.
“It’s exciting that iconic Ford vehicles like the F-150 will be built in
a plant powered by DTE wind energy, and we appreciate the leadership
role Ford is taking in reducing its carbon footprint and supporting our
state’s clean energy economy.”
DTE plans to build additional renewable energy projects and expand
MIGreenPower to meet increasing customer demand. As the state’s largest
producer of renewable energy, DTE will more than double its renewable
energy generation capacity, investing an additional $2 billion in wind
and solar by 2024. Through its investment in renewable energy and other
clean energy sources, DTE is delivering on its commitment to reduce
carbon emissions by more than 80 percent by 2050. To learn more about
DTE’s clean energy transformation, visit journeyto80.com.
To learn more about Ford’s sustainability performance, data and
reporting, visit sustainability.ford.com.
