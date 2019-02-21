Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  DTE Energy Co    DTE

DTE ENERGY CO

(DTE)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Ford Motor Company : to Procure Locally Sourced Michigan Wind Energy Through Collaboration with DTE Energy

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/21/2019 | 07:04am EST

  • Ford Motor Company is announcing the procurement of 500,000 megawatt hours of locally sourced Michigan wind energy through DTE’s MIGreenPower program
  • Ford is the first company to announce their involvement with this new tariff
  • Dearborn Truck Plant and Michigan Assembly Plant, which produce Ford’s iconic F-150, Raptor and Ranger trucks, is on target to be powered by 100 percent locally sourced renewable energy by January 2021

Ford Motor Company’s Dearborn Truck Plant, home of the Ford F-150 and Ford Raptor, Michigan Assembly Plant, home of the new 2019 Ford Ranger, and several new buildings on the Ford Research and Engineering Campus and Corktown campus, including Michigan Central Station, will soon be powered by 100 percent locally sourced renewable energy. This is in addition to the 500-kilowatt solar photovoltaic panel system already in place at Michigan Assembly.

This collaboration is part of a commitment by Ford to a substantial renewable energy procurement through DTE Energy’s MIGreenPower program, supporting the company’s Southeast Michigan portfolio and providing 500,000 megawatt hours of locally sourced Michigan wind energy.

“Ford supports the implementation of renewable energy where the project can be tied to the customer’s facility, either directly or through the local distribution utility, and we believe that supports local jobs, improves the local environment and adds resiliency to the local grid,” said George Andraos, Ford Global Director of Energy and Technology. “This project is a great investment for the State of Michigan and will have direct impact on our state.”

“Ford is proud to be a part of this initiative, as it builds on the early achievement of our aggressive 30 percent per vehicle carbon reduction target,” said Andy Hobbs, Director, Environmental Quality Office. “That early achievement reduced the company’s annual footprint by 3.4 million metric tons.”

Ford plans to announce a new Global Carbon Reduction Strategy, which will focus on renewable energy in conjunction with the launch of the company’s 20th annual Sustainability Report in June.

With MIGreenPower, DTE electric customers can join the company’s efforts to develop more Michigan-made renewable energy by matching their energy use to local wind and solar projects. In January, DTE received approval from the Michigan Public Service Commission (MPSC) to expand its voluntary renewable offerings to include a tariff designed specifically for large corporate and industrial customers. Ford is the first company to announce involvement with this new tariff.

“Expanding MIGreenPower to help our largest corporate customers meet their sustainability goals is another milestone in our clean energy transformation,” said Trevor F. Lauer, president and COO, DTE Electric. “It’s exciting that iconic Ford vehicles like the F-150 will be built in a plant powered by DTE wind energy, and we appreciate the leadership role Ford is taking in reducing its carbon footprint and supporting our state’s clean energy economy.”

DTE plans to build additional renewable energy projects and expand MIGreenPower to meet increasing customer demand. As the state’s largest producer of renewable energy, DTE will more than double its renewable energy generation capacity, investing an additional $2 billion in wind and solar by 2024. Through its investment in renewable energy and other clean energy sources, DTE is delivering on its commitment to reduce carbon emissions by more than 80 percent by 2050. To learn more about DTE’s clean energy transformation, visit journeyto80.com.

To learn more about Ford’s sustainability performance, data and reporting, visit sustainability.ford.com.

About Ford Motor Company

Ford Motor Company is a global company based in Dearborn, Michigan. The company designs, manufactures, markets and services a full line of Ford cars, trucks, SUVs, electrified vehicles and Lincoln luxury vehicles, provides financial services through Ford Motor Credit Company and is pursuing leadership positions in electrification, autonomous vehicles and mobility solutions. Ford employs approximately 199,000 people worldwide. For more information regarding Ford, its products and Ford Motor Credit Company, please visit www.corporate.ford.com.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy (NYSE: DTE) is a Detroit-based diversified energy company involved in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services nationwide. Its operating units include an electric company serving 2.2 million customers in Southeastern Michigan and a natural gas company serving 1.3 million customers in Michigan. The DTE portfolio includes energy businesses focused on power and industrial projects, renewable natural gas, natural gas pipelines, gathering and storage, and energy marketing and trading. As an environmental leader, DTE will reduce carbon dioxide and methane emissions by more than 80 percent by 2050 to produce cleaner energy while keeping it safe, reliable and affordable. DTE is committed to being a force for good in the communities where it serves through volunteerism, education and employment initiatives, philanthropy and economic progress. Information about DTE is available at dteenergy.com, empoweringmichigan.com, twitter.com/dte_energy and facebook.com.

For news releases, related materials and high-resolution photos and video, visit www.media.ford.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DTE ENERGY CO
07:04aFORD MOTOR COMPANY : to Procure Locally Sourced Michigan Wind Energy Through Col..
BU
02/19DTE ENERGY : Electric issues second green bond
PR
02/08DTE ENERGY : reports strong 2018 financial results, reaffirms guidance for 2019
AQ
02/07Utilities Up on Safe-Haven Demand, Treasury Yield Drop -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
02/07DTE ENERGY : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
02/07DTE ENERGY : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Res..
AQ
02/07DTE ENERGY : Q4 2018 Earnings Conference Call Presentation
PU
02/07DTE ENERGY : reports strong 2018 financial results; reaffirms guidance for 2019
PR
02/07DTE ENERGY CO : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD Dis..
AQ
02/01DTE ENERGY : 2019 Polar Vortex Update
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 13 394 M
EBIT 2019 1 805 M
Net income 2019 1 153 M
Debt 2019 15 382 M
Yield 2019 3,12%
P/E ratio 2019 19,50
P/E ratio 2020 18,44
EV / Sales 2019 2,80x
EV / Sales 2020 2,78x
Capitalization 22 153 M
Chart DTE ENERGY CO
Duration : Period :
DTE Energy Co Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DTE ENERGY CO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 120 $
Spread / Average Target -1,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Gerard M. Anderson Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Gerardo Norcia President & Chief Operating Officer
Peter B. Oleksiak Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Steven B. Ambrose Chief Information Officer & Vice President
David E. Meador Vice Chairman & Chief Administrative Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DTE ENERGY CO9.26%22 153
DUKE ENERGY CORP1.40%63 339
DOMINION ENERGY2.91%57 105
IBERDROLA4.33%54 095
SOUTHERN COMPANY10.56%51 177
EXELON CORPORATION7.01%46 674
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.