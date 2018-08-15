MIGreenPower small business spotlight: Detroit Martial Arts Institute

Reducing your carbon footprint is easier than you might think. Anyone and everyone can make adjustments that will reduce emissions and save energy. We caught up with founder and owner of Detroit Martial Arts Institute, George Reynolds - a new member of DTE's MIGreenPower program - with plans to make small changes to his building for a big impact on his carbon footprint.

Reynolds, a Grand Master in martial arts with over 50 years of experience, opened Detroit Martial Arts Institute in Detroit in 2004. At 7,500 square feet, it is one of the largest martial arts gyms in Detroit and houses instruction facilities for kids, teens, adults, and those with special needs. Over the years Reynolds' gym has become a cornerstone for the community by providing after-school programming during the school year, various camps throughout the summer, and is a meet-up and eat location for kids. Detroit Martial Arts Institute is open year-round to assist parents in providing a safe, secure place for their children to go while they are at work or in school.

Beyond Reynolds' dedication to his martial arts school, he has started a nonprofit to assist children who can't afford martial arts programs and help fund travel to competitions. He received a Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering from Lawrence Technological University and a Master of Science in Administration from Central Michigan University. Reynolds has served in the Army and worked as an electronic repair man.

Through these experiences, Reynolds has become very conscious of his energy intake, and after having lived in Germany for a period where everything was on a switch, he realized he doesn't like to be an 'energy hog.' Once he learned about MIGreenPower through Motor City Re-Store, he knew it was the right move for his business. He enrolled and chose to attribute 25 percent of his energy use to local wind and solar projects.

He also is taking advantage of DTE's energy efficiency programs and is working with DTE to cut his electricity usage by 50 percent by swapping out his fluorescent lights to LEDs, in and around his building.

He is committed to making his community a better place and believes that 'well-lit places make people feel more comfortable, like it's a safe, good place to be.'

Reynolds appreciates knowing he has taken steps to make his business greener. He believes in doing what he can to not only reduce energy consumption and increase renewable energy use on his end, but also encouraging others in his neighborhood to do the same thing through programs like DTE's MIGreenPower.

Reynolds encourages everyone to understand the opportunities available to reduce their carbon footprint. Whether you are a business owner, homeowner or a renter, joining MIGreenPower can help you go green easily and affordably. Learn more about the MIGreenPower program online or by calling the dedicated MIGreenPower customer service center at 855.613.4445.

Photo courtesy of Detroit Martial Arts Institute