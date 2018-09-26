Self-care: The importance of making yourself a priority

Promoting over-working and skimping on personal needs in lieu of work is common - but dangerous to our overall wellbeing. When we lack the opportunity to take care of ourselves, certain mental and physical risks can develop and lead down an unhealthy path. During Self-Care Awareness Month, take the time to focus on what you need to be happier and healthier in your life by emphasizing the need for self-care.

'Self-care' can be described as the practice of taking action to preserve or improve one's personal health. When looking for ways to care for yourself, there is no one-size-fits-all approach. The process has to be unique to you. However, there are plenty of examples - small to large - that you can try. You may decide to:

Squeeze in a workout : Whether it's outside or inside, taking the time to focus your mind and body entirely on yourself through exercise is a great self-care option. If you do venture outdoors, consider these beautiful workout settings.

: Whether it's outside or inside, taking the time to focus your mind and body entirely on yourself through exercise is a great self-care option. If you do venture outdoors, consider these beautiful workout settings. Cook your favorite meal : For some, cooking is a great way to take your mind off of what may be causing you stress. Head to your local farmers market to find the freshest ingredients to whip up your favorite meal.

: For some, cooking is a great way to take your mind off of what may be causing you stress. Head to your local farmers market to find the freshest ingredients to whip up your favorite meal. Shop for yourself : Your life may be revolved around keeping others organized and running smooth, but you need to take time to focus on yourself as well. There is always time to stop in at that store in your neighborhood you've meant to visit, plus you can feel great for supporting a local business.

: Your life may be revolved around keeping others organized and running smooth, but you need to take time to focus on yourself as well. There is always time to stop in at that store in your neighborhood you've meant to visit, plus you can feel great for supporting a local business. Attend an event : The start of a new season brings an assortment of activities and fun places to go that can help you reconnect with your community. Take a look at this event line-up to find something that speaks to your interests.

: The start of a new season brings an assortment of activities and fun places to go that can help you reconnect with your community. Take a look at this event line-up to find something that speaks to your interests. Spend time with loved ones : Even though others surround you, there is a level of self-care that occurs when you spend uninterrupted time with those that make you the happiest. If being active together is your thing, check out these Michigan sports leagues where you may even make some new friends!

: Even though others surround you, there is a level of self-care that occurs when you spend uninterrupted time with those that make you the happiest. If being active together is your thing, check out these Michigan sports leagues where you may even make some new friends! Read a book : Sometimes we have to take a break from reality with a good fiction story. Your local library is a great place to find new adventures and escape for a little while.

: Sometimes we have to take a break from reality with a good fiction story. Your local library is a great place to find new adventures and escape for a little while. Take a trip: Next time you have the chance for extended time away from your responsibilities, consider these P travel destinations for some elongated self-care.

Self-care is a crucial part of your overall wellbeing and can influence many other aspects of your life. Whatever you choose to do, proceed with purpose and intent on bettering yourself in the process.