Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 09/26 06:04:31 pm
107.25 USD   -0.22%
Self-care: The importance of making yourself a priority



09/26/2018 | 05:41pm CEST

Promoting over-working and skimping on personal needs in lieu of work is common - but dangerous to our overall wellbeing. When we lack the opportunity to take care of ourselves, certain mental and physical risks can develop and lead down an unhealthy path. During Self-Care Awareness Month, take the time to focus on what you need to be happier and healthier in your life by emphasizing the need for self-care.

'Self-care' can be described as the practice of taking action to preserve or improve one's personal health. When looking for ways to care for yourself, there is no one-size-fits-all approach. The process has to be unique to you. However, there are plenty of examples - small to large - that you can try. You may decide to:

  • Squeeze in a workout: Whether it's outside or inside, taking the time to focus your mind and body entirely on yourself through exercise is a great self-care option. If you do venture outdoors, consider these beautiful workout settings.
  • Cook your favorite meal: For some, cooking is a great way to take your mind off of what may be causing you stress. Head to your local farmers market to find the freshest ingredients to whip up your favorite meal.
  • Shop for yourself: Your life may be revolved around keeping others organized and running smooth, but you need to take time to focus on yourself as well. There is always time to stop in at that store in your neighborhood you've meant to visit, plus you can feel great for supporting a local business.
  • Attend an event: The start of a new season brings an assortment of activities and fun places to go that can help you reconnect with your community. Take a look at this event line-up to find something that speaks to your interests.
  • Spend time with loved ones: Even though others surround you, there is a level of self-care that occurs when you spend uninterrupted time with those that make you the happiest. If being active together is your thing, check out these Michigan sports leagues where you may even make some new friends!
  • Read a book: Sometimes we have to take a break from reality with a good fiction story. Your local library is a great place to find new adventures and escape for a little while.
  • Take a trip: Next time you have the chance for extended time away from your responsibilities, consider these P travel destinations for some elongated self-care.

Self-care is a crucial part of your overall wellbeing and can influence many other aspects of your life. Whatever you choose to do, proceed with purpose and intent on bettering yourself in the process.

Disclaimer

DTE Energy Company published this content on 26 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 September 2018 15:40:02 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 12 290 M
EBIT 2018 1 612 M
Net income 2018 1 119 M
Debt 2018 14 219 M
Yield 2018 3,30%
P/E ratio 2018 17,37
P/E ratio 2019 16,87
EV / Sales 2018 2,75x
EV / Sales 2019 2,75x
Capitalization 19 539 M
Chart DTE ENERGY CO
Duration : Period :
DTE Energy Co Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DTE ENERGY CO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 114 $
Spread / Average Target 5,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Gerard M. Anderson Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Gerardo Norcia President & Chief Operating Officer
Peter B. Oleksiak Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Steven B. Ambrose Chief Information Officer & Vice President
David E. Meador Vice Chairman & Chief Administrative Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DTE ENERGY CO-0.36%19 539
DUKE ENERGY CORP-6.30%56 141
IBERDROLA0.28%47 527
DOMINION ENERGY-14.20%45 469
SOUTHERN COMPANY-11.15%43 334
EXELON CORPORATION8.04%41 128
