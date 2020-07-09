DTE Energy : Michigan Commission Approves DTE Plans to Keep Stable Electr...

Log in
07/09/2020 | 04:06pm EDT

Michigan Commission Approves DTE Plans to Keep Stable Electric Rates until 2022 and Achieve 2021 Renewable Energy Goal

· Innovative plan maintains stable electric rates until 2022

· DTE to attain renewable energy mandate in 2021

· DTE further accelerates River Rouge coal plant closing

DETROIT, July 9, 2020 - DTE Electric today received approval from the Michigan Public Service Commission (MPSC) for an innovative plan to keep electric rates unchanged from today until 2022. The company's Renewable Energy Plan was also approved by the Commission.

Following a 12-week moratorium on service interruptions in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, and $30-40 million bill reduction for electric customers in June and July, the regulatory plan maintains current electric rates to help customers as they recover from the pandemic. The plan also allows continued investments in infrastructure and tree trimming programs plus the accelerated retirement of the River Rouge power plant, now only 10-months away. The plant was previously scheduled to retire in 2022.

"Today's decision will allow DTE to continue to prioritize affordability for our customers as the communities we serve recover from the public health impacts and economic fallouts related to the pandemic," said Trevor Lauer, president of the electric company at DTE Energy. "These approved plans will enable DTE to meet our commitment to clean, affordable renewable energy while, at the same time, keeping rates stable for our customers. By bringing new renewable energy projects online, our clean energy efforts will benefit the environment and aid in Michigan's economic recovery."

DTE's Renewable Energy Plan will bring an additional 353 megawatts of wind and solar projects online by 2022. New solar projects in 2022 will triple DTE's solar generation capacity. When operational, the new projects will annually offset 619,154 metric tons of C02e, equivalent to the greenhouse gas emissions from 134,000 cars.* DTE is Michigan's largest renewable energy producer and, when these projects are complete, the company will generate enough clean energy to power 620,000 homes.

DTE's commitment to clean energy also benefits Michigan's economy. Since 2009, DTE has been the largest investor in renewables in Michigan, driving $3 billion in solar and wind energy infrastructure and investments. Over the next four years, the company will invest an additional $2 billion in renewable energy assets and more than double its renewable energy capacity.

By 2021, 15% of DTE customer's energy will be generated by renewable energy. Customers can opt in for a greater percentage, up to 100%, of Michigan made renewable energy through MiGreenPower, DTE's voluntary renewable energy program.

To learn more about DTE's long-term carbon reduction goals, please visit dtecleanenergy.com.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy (NYSE: DTE) is a Detroit-based diversified energy company involved in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services nationwide. Its operating units include an electric company serving 2.2 million customers in Southeast Michigan and a natural gas company serving 1.3 million customers in Michigan. The DTE portfolio includes energy businesses focused on power and industrial projects; renewable natural gas; natural gas pipelines, gathering and storage; and energy marketing and trading. As an environmental leader, DTE utility operations will reduce carbon dioxide and methane emissions by more than 80% by 2040 to produce cleaner energy while keeping it safe, reliable and affordable. DTE Electric and Gas aspire to achieve net zero carbon and greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. DTE is committed to serving with its energy through volunteerism, education and employment initiatives, philanthropy and economic progress.Information about DTE is available at dteenergy.com, empoweringmichigan.com, twitter.com/dte_energy and facebook.com.

*Avoided emissions and equivalencies are based on the Environmental Protection Agency equivalencies calculator at http://www.epa.gov/energy/greenhouse-gas-equivalencies-calculator.

For further information, members of the media may contact:

Pete Ternes or Cindy Hecht, DTE Energy, 313.235.5555

Disclaimer

DTE Energy Company published this content on 09 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 July 2020 20:05:03 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 13 374 M - -
Net income 2020 1 285 M - -
Net Debt 2020 19 109 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 16,5x
Yield 2020 3,78%
Capitalization 20 783 M 20 783 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 2,98x
Nbr of Employees 10 700
Free-Float 99,4%
Chart DTE ENERGY COMPANY
Duration : Period :
DTE Energy Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DTE ENERGY COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 122,08 $
Last Close Price 107,90 $
Spread / Highest target 43,7%
Spread / Average Target 13,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -3,61%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Gerardo Norcia President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gerard M. Anderson Executive Chairman
David Ruud Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Steven B. Ambrose Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Gail J. McGovern Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DTE ENERGY COMPANY-16.92%20 783
NEXTERA ENERGY4.59%123 963
ENEL S.P.A.14.34%93 023
IBERDROLA16.78%78 000
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.-9.18%63 128
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-10.71%59 846
