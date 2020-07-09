DTE Energy : Michigan Commission Approves DTE Plans to Keep Stable Electr...

Michigan Commission Approves DTE Plans to Keep Stable Electric Rates until 2022 and Achieve 2021 Renewable Energy Goal

· Innovative plan maintains stable electric rates until 2022

· DTE to attain renewable energy mandate in 2021

· DTE further accelerates River Rouge coal plant closing

DETROIT, July 9, 2020 - DTE Electric today received approval from the Michigan Public Service Commission (MPSC) for an innovative plan to keep electric rates unchanged from today until 2022. The company's Renewable Energy Plan was also approved by the Commission.

Following a 12-week moratorium on service interruptions in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, and $30-40 million bill reduction for electric customers in June and July, the regulatory plan maintains current electric rates to help customers as they recover from the pandemic. The plan also allows continued investments in infrastructure and tree trimming programs plus the accelerated retirement of the River Rouge power plant, now only 10-months away. The plant was previously scheduled to retire in 2022.

"Today's decision will allow DTE to continue to prioritize affordability for our customers as the communities we serve recover from the public health impacts and economic fallouts related to the pandemic," said Trevor Lauer, president of the electric company at DTE Energy. "These approved plans will enable DTE to meet our commitment to clean, affordable renewable energy while, at the same time, keeping rates stable for our customers. By bringing new renewable energy projects online, our clean energy efforts will benefit the environment and aid in Michigan's economic recovery."

DTE's Renewable Energy Plan will bring an additional 353 megawatts of wind and solar projects online by 2022. New solar projects in 2022 will triple DTE's solar generation capacity. When operational, the new projects will annually offset 619,154 metric tons of C02e, equivalent to the greenhouse gas emissions from 134,000 cars.* DTE is Michigan's largest renewable energy producer and, when these projects are complete, the company will generate enough clean energy to power 620,000 homes.

DTE's commitment to clean energy also benefits Michigan's economy. Since 2009, DTE has been the largest investor in renewables in Michigan, driving $3 billion in solar and wind energy infrastructure and investments. Over the next four years, the company will invest an additional $2 billion in renewable energy assets and more than double its renewable energy capacity.

By 2021, 15% of DTE customer's energy will be generated by renewable energy. Customers can opt in for a greater percentage, up to 100%, of Michigan made renewable energy through MiGreenPower, DTE's voluntary renewable energy program.

To learn more about DTE's long-term carbon reduction goals, please visit dtecleanenergy.com.

