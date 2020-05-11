DTE Energy : Summary of DTE Electric Rate Order U-20561

Summary of DTE Electric Company Rate Order (Case U-20561)

May 11, 2020

On May 8, 2020, the Michigan Public Service Commission ("Commission" or "MPSC") issued an order in DTE Electric's ("DTE Electric") rate case. This document provides a summary of the Commission's order. The Commission's full order is available on the MPSC's website (mi- psc.force.com) under case number U-20561.

The MPSC order authorized DTE Electric to raise base rates by $188.3 million and approved a return on equity ("ROE") of 9.9%. The Commission directed DTE Electric to implement rate changes for service rendered on and after May 15, 2020.

DTE Electric filed an application on July 8, 2019 with supporting direct testimony and exhibits initially seeking a general rate increase of approximately $351 million based on a projected twelve-month test period ending April 30, 2021. The need for the rate increase was driven primarily by capital investments since the last general rate case to replace aging distribution system infrastructure and to invest in long-term generation assets, lower sales, inflation and working capital increases due primarily to changes in retiree benefit costs.

Reconciliation of MPSC's final order from the DTE Electric's request