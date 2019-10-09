DTE Energy : names new Fermi 2 chief nuclear officer

DETROIT, Oct. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- DTE Energy has named Peter Dietrich senior vice president and chief nuclear officer.

Dietrich, who has nearly three decades of experience in the commercial nuclear industry, is responsible for overall operations at Fermi 2.

Prior to joining DTE, Dietrich served as the chief nuclear officer for the Emirates Nuclear Energy Corporation and Nawah Energy Company. Dietrich also has served in leadership roles for Southern California Edison, including as senior vice president for Transmission and Distribution, and as site vice president and chief nuclear officer, where he led the San Onofre Nuclear Generating Station.

Prior to that, he served in leadership roles within the nuclear industry, including as site vice president at the James A. Fitzpatrick Nuclear Power Station and as general manager of plant operations at Pilgrim Nuclear Power Station.

Dietrich succeeds Paul Fessler, who has served at DTE for more than 41 years. Fessler will remain at DTE to serve as an adviser to Dietrich during the transition.

"Peter's extensive experience and knowledge of the nuclear industry, along with his proven leadership at other nuclear power plants, will ensure Fermi 2 continues to generate clean, reliable power for our customers to the high standards of nuclear excellence," said Jerry Norcia, chief executive officer, DTE Energy. "And, given Paul's decades of leadership with the company and in the industry, he will continue to serve as an invaluable resource to Peter during the transition."

Dietrich, a U.S. Navy veteran, earned a Bachelor of Science in Naval Architecture from the U.S. Naval Academy, where he graduated with merit. He also earned a Master of Business Administration from Tulane University.

"I'm excited and grateful for this opportunity and look forward to serving our customers and the nuclear professionals at Fermi 2," Dietrich said. "As chief nuclear officer, my focus is to continue Fermi's commitment to the health and safety of the public through service excellence, and that commitment will never waver."

Fermi 2, located in Newport, Michigan, employs 900 people.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy (NYSE: DTE) is a Detroit-based diversified energy company involved in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services nationwide. Its operating units include an electric company serving 2.2 million customers in Southeast Michigan and a natural gas company serving 1.3 million customers in Michigan. The DTE portfolio includes energy businesses focused on power and industrial projects, renewable natural gas, natural gas pipelines, gathering and storage, and energy marketing and trading. As an environmental leader, DTE utility operations will reduce carbon dioxide and methane emissions by more than 80 percent by 2040 to produce cleaner energy while keeping it safe, reliable and affordable. DTE Electric aspires to achieve net zero carbon by 2050. DTE is committed to serving with its energy through volunteerism, education and employment initiatives, philanthropy and economic progress. Information about DTE is available at dteenergy.com , empoweringmichigan.com , twitter.com/dte_energy and facebook.com .

