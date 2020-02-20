Log in
DTE Energy ranks in top 10 energy companies who save their customers money with energy efficiency programs

02/20/2020 | 11:17am EST

Detroit, Feb. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DTE Energy, Michigan’s largest energy company, is the eighth-leading energy company in the nation for energy efficiency savings as announced today by the American Council for an Energy-Efficient Economy (ACEEE). The 2020 Utility Energy Efficiency Scorecard ranks energy companies on 20 metrics based on their 2018 performance, policies, and programs.

Residential and business customers who participated in DTE’s energy efficiency programs saw a 27% increase in annual energy savings from 2015 to 2018 as DTE dramatically broadened its efficiency program offerings.

DTE is also the second-most improved utility in the portfolio comprehensiveness metric (program breadth, emerging programs or offerings, low-income programs and electric vehicles). With the addition of 13 new programs, DTE offers more than 20 energy efficiency programs in total today. DTE also recently added multiple commercial and industrial (C&I) program offerings.  For example, in 2018 DTE rolled out C&I programs including retro commissioning, energy management controls, heating and cooling, and food and refrigeration, among others. On the residential side, new programs include solution-based (online marketplace and new construction) and technology-based offerings through the smart meter (DTE Insight app).

DTE also scored well for its low-income programs and has nearly doubled spending on these programs.

“We’re focused on providing our customers with the tools and programs to drive energy efficiency which translates into savings and lower bills,” said John Boladian, director of Energy Efficiency, DTE Energy. “Further, we’ve defined energy efficiency as a driver that will help us reach our net-zero carbon emissions goal by 2050.”

DTE's energy efficiency team continuously seeks new technologies to help customers reduce usage and lower energy bills. The DTE Insight app now allows customers to monitor real-time energy use from their smartphones thanks to new features that leverage smart home -- connected devices including voice integration via Amazon Alexa, smart lightbulbs and smart thermostats. These new features have enabled DTE to lead the way in developing home energy management systems that help customers control their energy bill.

“We congratulate DTE for its innovation and leadership on energy efficiency in the utility sector,” says Steve Nadel, ACEEE’s executive director. Nadel notes DTE’s long-term commitment to strong energy savings targets and defining of efficiency as a resource.

About DTE Energy 

DTE Energy (NYSE: DTE) is a Detroit-based diversified energy company involved in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services nationwide. Its operating units include an electric company serving 2.2 million customers in Southeast Michigan and a natural gas company serving 1.3 million customers in Michigan. The DTE portfolio includes energy businesses focused on power and industrial projects; renewable natural gas; natural gas pipelines, gathering and storage; and energy marketing and trading. As an environmental leader, DTE utility operations will reduce carbon dioxide and methane emissions by more than 80 percent by 2040 to produce cleaner energy while keeping it safe, reliable and affordable. DTE Electric aspires to achieve net zero carbon by 2050. DTE is committed to serving with its energy through volunteerism, education and employment initiatives, philanthropy and economic progress. Information about DTE is available at dteenergy.comempoweringmichigan.comtwitter.com/dte_energy and facebook.com

Brynn Guster
DTE Energy
313.235.5555

© GlobeNewswire 2020
