DTE Energy's critical infrastructure work means improved power reliability for hundreds of thousands of customers

02/24/2020

DETROIT, Feb. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DTE Energy’s customers from Michigan’s Thumb to Monroe, Detroit to Ann Arbor, experienced improved reliability in 2019 after the company completed infrastructure upgrade projects across the 7,600 square miles in its Southeast Michigan territory. In most areas where trees were trimmed, customers had a 65% improvement in reliability.  

“Since the tree trim program, our reliability has turned around and we have seen significant improvement,” said Paul Sincock, City Manager of Plymouth.  “The whole community is in a better place.”

In 2019, DTE trimmed more than 4,000 miles of trees, the distance from Detroit to Las Vegas and back.

“Replacing utility poles and wires and upgrading other equipment all improve service and make the energy grid more resilient to possible damage caused by weather – but nothing is more impactful for customers than trimming trees,”

said Heather Rivard, senior vice president, Distribution Operations, DTE Energy. “We are balancing affordability while doing all that we can to make the grid stronger, smarter and more resilient to keep the lights on for our customers.”

Important infrastructure work also completed in 2019 includes:

  • Upgraded nearly 130 miles of our oldest circuits to the latest construction standards, improving reliability for customers.
  • Made significant improvements on 230 circuits with some of the lowest reliability levels, improving system performance for approximately 150,000 customers.
  • Inspected 64,000 poles. Strong, sturdy utility poles are the backbone of a reliable electric system.

Additionally, the energy company is in the process of implementing an advanced distribution management system. It will allow DTE to better manage the energy grid and restore power more quickly.

“We know we still have a lot of work to do, but we are committed to completing infrastructure upgrades to provide our customers safe, reliable and affordable service, as well as the peace of mind they deserve,” Rivard added.

 

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy (NYSE: DTE) is a Detroit-based diversified energy company involved in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services nationwide. Its operating units include an electric company serving 2.2 million customers in Southeast Michigan and a natural gas company serving 1.3 million customers in Michigan. The DTE portfolio includes energy businesses focused on power and industrial projects; renewable natural gas; natural gas pipelines, gathering and storage; and energy marketing and trading. As an environmental leader, DTE utility operations will reduce carbon dioxide and methane emissions by more than 80% by 2040 to produce cleaner energy while keeping it safe, reliable and affordable. DTE Electric aspires to achieve net zero carbon by 2050. DTE is committed to serving with its energy through volunteerism, education and employment initiatives, philanthropy and economic progress. Information about DTE is available at dteenergy.com, empoweringmichigan.com, twitter.com/dte_energy and facebook.com.

 

 

Randi Berris
DTE Energy
313.235.5555

Je’well Pearson
DTE Energy
313.235.5555

Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 14 488 M
EBIT 2020 2 127 M
Net income 2020 1 277 M
Debt 2020 19 154 M
Yield 2020 3,04%
P/E ratio 2020 20,3x
P/E ratio 2021 18,9x
EV / Sales2020 3,11x
EV / Sales2021 3,02x
Capitalization 25 944 M
Managers
NameTitle
Gerardo Norcia President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gerard M. Anderson Executive Chairman
Peter B. Oleksiak Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Steven B. Ambrose Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Gail J. McGovern Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DTE ENERGY COMPANY3.92%25 944
NEXTERA ENERGY14.63%135 732
ENEL S.P.A.19.40%93 237
IBERDROLA21.79%78 365
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION12.30%75 114
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.7.92%73 568
