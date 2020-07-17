Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  DTE Energy Company    DTE

DTE ENERGY COMPANY

(DTE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

DTE Offers Energy Efficiency & Costs-Saving Tips During Summer Heat Wave

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/17/2020 | 08:34am EDT

Detroit, July 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DETROIT, July 17, 2020 – In the wake of the ongoing heat wave sweeping across the Midwest and Michigan, DTE Energy is issuing guidance to its electric customers on how they can save money on their energy bills during this period of extreme heat.

Temperatures are expected to exceed 90-degrees this weekend in sections of Southeastern Michigan. So far this summer, Detroit has had three times as many 90-degree weather days than it experienced at this point last year. As the outdoor temperatures climb, so does the average customer’s energy use which often leads to an increase in their energy bills.        

“Hot summer weather conditions along with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic are causing many of our residential customers to spend more time at home and increase their energy usage which will lead to higher bills,” said Trevor Lauer, president of the electric company at DTE Energy. “That’s why we are asking our customers to take actions that will help them manage their energy costs.”   

DTE Energy offers these tips to help customers save money on their energy bills and stay cool during hot weather periods:

  • Use a microwave or outdoor grill to cook instead of your oven, which adds extra heat into your home especially in the afternoon when outdoor temperatures hit their peak. If you do have to cook in the kitchen, turn on your exhaust fan to move the hot air outside.
  • Postpone doing laundry, washing your dishes or running the dishwasher until the evening when outdoor temperatures have cooled down a bit.
  • Let your dishes air dry in the dishwasher instead of using the heated drying feature, which can leak heat into your kitchen, raising indoor temperatures and humidity levels.
  • Take quicker showers at a cooler temperature than normal. Steaming hot showers fill up your bathroom with hot humid air which can cause your air conditioner to work harder to cool the room back down.
  • Use shading devices – blinds, curtains, window film and solar screens – on west and south-facing windows to block heat caused by sunlight in the summer.
  • Check heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) filters monthly, especially during the summer. A dirty filter will slow down air flow and make the system worker harder to keep you cool, wasting energy. 
  • DTE gives cash back rebates on air conditioner replacements and diagnostic tune ups. Click here to learn more.
  • Download the free DTE Insight app to help track your energy usage this summer and take steps to reduce energy use and save on your energy bill.

About DTE Energy 

DTE Energy (NYSE: DTE) is a Detroit-based diversified energy company involved in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services nationwide. Its operating units include an electric company serving 2.2 million customers in Southeast Michigan and a natural gas company serving 1.3 million customers in Michigan. The DTE portfolio includes energy businesses focused on power and industrial projects; renewable natural gas; natural gas pipelines, gathering and storage; and energy marketing and trading. As an environmental leader, DTE utility operations will reduce carbon dioxide and methane emissions by more than 80 percent by 2040 to produce cleaner energy while keeping it safe, reliable and affordable. DTE Electric and Gas aspire to achieve net zero carbon and greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. DTE is committed to serving with its energy through volunteerism, education and employment initiatives, philanthropy and economic progress. Information about DTE is available at dteenergy.com, empoweringmichigan.com, twitter.com/dte_energy and facebook.com.

Micah Ragland
DTE Energy
313.235.5555

© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on DTE ENERGY COMPANY
08:34aDTE Offers Energy Efficiency & Costs-Saving Tips During Summer Heat Wave
GL
07/14DTE ENERGY : schedules second quarter 2020 earnings release, c...
PU
07/14DTE ENERGY : schedules second quarter 2020 earnings release, conference call
AQ
07/09DTE ENERGY : Michigan Commission Approves DTE Plans to Keep Stable Electr...
PU
07/09Michigan Commission Approves DTE Plans to Keep Stable Electric Rates until 20..
GL
06/26DTE ENERGY : Gas announces 2050 net zero goal; unique and comprehensive plan add..
PU
06/24DTE Gas announces 2050 net zero goal; unique and comprehensive plan addresses..
GL
06/22DTE ENERGY : General Motors and DTE Energy are Making Michigan a Clean Energy Po..
AQ
06/18DTE ENERGY : to issue October dividend ...
PU
06/18DTE ENERGY : to issue October dividend
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 13 424 M - -
Net income 2020 1 287 M - -
Net Debt 2020 19 102 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 16,7x
Yield 2020 3,71%
Capitalization 21 130 M 21 130 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 3,00x
Nbr of Employees 10 700
Free-Float 99,4%
Chart DTE ENERGY COMPANY
Duration : Period :
DTE Energy Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DTE ENERGY COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 122,31 $
Last Close Price 109,70 $
Spread / Highest target 41,3%
Spread / Average Target 11,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -5,20%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Gerardo Norcia President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gerard M. Anderson Executive Chairman
David Ruud Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Steven B. Ambrose Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Gail J. McGovern Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DTE ENERGY COMPANY-15.92%21 130
NEXTERA ENERGY10.83%131 359
ENEL S.P.A.16.70%95 899
IBERDROLA20.26%81 137
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.-8.90%64 580
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-11.12%59 574
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group