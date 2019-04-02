DTEK Zakhidenerho : 02/04 DTEK Oleksiy Povolotsky was appointed as Director of Corporate Management, Risk Management and Compliance at DTEK

Oleksiy Povolotsky became the head of corporate management, risk management and compliance at DTEK.

'Effective management, openness and legitimacy have always been at the core of our business. DTEK's corporate management system, the Code of Corporate Governance, and corporate policies and processes are fully consistent with international principles. This is confirmed by the high level of confidence from international investors and partners, such as GE, Vestas, CMEC, Sinosure, Landesbank, Euler Hermes, KFW and others. DTEK is not only recognized as a reliable partner by key financial and banking institutions, but has already attracted hundreds of millions of dollars of foreign investments in the development of Ukraine's energy sector. Oleksiy Povolotsky is an experienced manager who will continue to build up the corporate management, risk management and compliance sector in accordance with the best European practices.'- said Maxim Timchenko, CEO of DTEK.

Oleksiy Povolotsky has been working for DTEK since 2010 as a head of the Corporate Management Department, and also he is the corporate secretary of the supervisory boards of a number of company's businesses. Before joining DTEK, he worked for Squire, Sanders & Dempsey LLP, international law firm. In 2010, he received a Master's degree in Law in the University of Leicester (UK).

Under Oleksiy's leadership, DTEK's corporate management system has repeatedly been recognized as one of the best in Ukraine. The company is an active member of the Professional Association of Corporate Management. DTEK has the risk management system, the Code of Corporate Governance and the Anti-Corruption Program.

'Efficiency at all levels of DTEK's management, high-quality decision-making of companies, openness and transparency for partners are the key to DTEK's competitiveness in the context of global transformations. The company has formed a professional team, which within recent years has created a qualitative basis for the function and is able to continue its development on an equal footing with leading international companies.' - said Oleksiy Povolotsky.