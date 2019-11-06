DTEK Zakhidenerho : 06/11 DTEK DTEK Group is the first Ukrainian business to issue Green Eurobonds

DTEK 06 November 2019

DTEK Renewables is the first Ukrainian company to issue specialized securities for the development of renewable energy. These first Green Eurobonds, with a maturity of five years, were issued for €325 million at a rate of 8.5% per annum.

According to DTEK CEO Maxim Timchenko, "Green Eurobonds are a new tool for Ukrainian companies to attract investment for the development of our renewable energy sector. It is thanks to the entire DTEK team that we have successfully issued these first Green Eurobonds. As a company, we have created the expertise that allows us to implement large-scale and ambitious projects, and which demonstrate to international investors the high professionalism of Ukrainian companies. The issuance of these Green Eurobonds represents a major milestone for the Ukrainian energy sector. Ukraine has a unique opportunity to create a modern energy system: clean, efficient, competitive. The use of Green Eurobonds provides an attractive and highly effective financial mechanism to support Ukraine's transition to a more balanced energy system with lower CO2 emissions".

The funds from the issuance of these Green Eurobonds will be used exclusively by DTEK Renewables for existing and future renewable energy projects. In order to ensure transparency and accountability, the company will use a public reporting system that details exactly how these funds are being distributed in relation to particular projects and describes the projects themselves. Consistent with best international practice, this information will be captured in a report which will be published on the company's website until the loan is repaid.

DTEK Renewables Green Eurobonds will be listed on the Euronext Dublin Exchange as of November 12.

DTEK is a strategic holding company that develops business in the energy sector. DTEK's companies employ 73 thousand people. Maxim Timchenko is the Chief Executive Officer of DTEK.

DTEK companies produce coal and natural gas, generate electric power at the fossil-fuel fired power plants and renewable energy power plants, supply thermal and electric power to end consumers, and provide energy services. The operating companies directly manage production companies in each of the business streams.

DTEK's production indicators for 2017: the company has produced 27.7 mn tonnes of coal, 1.655 bcm of natural gas, generated (supplied) 37.1 bn kWh of electric power, of which 637.8 mn kWh have been provided by the renewable energy sources; and transmitted 43.2 bn kWh of electric power via the grid.

DTEK is a part of the financial and industrial group System Capital Management (SCM). The shareholder of the group is Rinat Akhmetov.

