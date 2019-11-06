DTEK Zakhidenerho : 06/11 DTEK DTEK RENEWABLES FINANCE B.V. prices EUR 325,000,000 8.50 per cent. Senior Notes due 2024

On Tuesday, 5 November, DTEK RENEWABLES FINANCE B.V. (the "Issuer") successfully priced a debut EUR 325 million 5-year green bond offering of 8.50% senior notes (the "Notes") guaranteed by its parent, DTEK RENEWABLES B.V. (the "Company"), as well as by SOLAR FARM-3 LLC and ORLOVKA WEP LLC, which are both subsidiaries of the Company. The Notes are being issued in accordance with Rule 144A and Regulation S. The Notes are expected to be listed on the Global Exchange Market of Euronext Dublin on or about 12 November 2019 and to be rated B by Fitch Ratings Limited and B- by Standard & Poor's Global Ratings. On closing, the issuance is expected to be the first green bond issuance by a Ukrainian issuer.

The Company will use the proceeds of the Notes to, among other things, finance and/or refinance its existing wind power and solar power projects as well as to finance the development of green projects which are aimed at increasing the production, connection and distribution of renewable energy and related infrastructure. The Company will report on the allocation of the net proceeds of the Notes and the associated environmental impact annually until the full allocation has been made. The report will be published on the Company's website. An independent auditor will also review the allocation of the proceeds in relation to its asset selection criteria and environmental metrics as aligned with market best practice, which will be made available as part of the aforementioned report.

Raiffeisen Bank International and Renaissance Capital are acting as Joint Bookrunners, and PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY JOINT STOCK BANK "UKRGASBANK" is acting as Co-Lead Manager. Latham & Watkins LLP, Avellum and Van Doorne N.V. are acting as legal advisors to the Company, and Linklaters LLP and Sayenko Kharenko are acting as legal advisors to the Joint Bookrunners and the Co-Lead Manager.

