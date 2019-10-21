DTEK Zakhidenerho : 21/10 DTEK DTEK joined the World Economic Forum

Log in
DTEK ZAKHIDENERHO PAT       

DTEK ZAKHIDENERHO PAT
10/21/2019 | 05:36am EDT

DTEK is set to join the World Economic Forum (WEF), the International Organization for Public-Private Cooperation, by becoming electricity industry representative in WEF's Strategy Officers Community alongside General Electric, ENGIE, Schneider Electric, Vattenfall, and many other leading companies.

By joining the Community, DTEK will have a unique opportunity to shape the strategic direction of the sector, detect emerging strategic challenges, and identify opportunities for collaboration. The Community addresses important topics including electricity system integration, universal access, digitalization in electricity, power system resilience, and energy-related emissions reduction.

DTEK CEO, Maxim Timchenko commented: "This is an unprecedented opportunity for DTEK to help shape the global energy agenda, focusing on sustainability and ensuring developments in the electricity industry help deliver more value to consumers and stakeholders alike. We are united with WEF in its commitment to improving the state of the world."

DTEK will also be engaged in the Shaping the Future of Energy platform, joining a group of high-level, multi-stakeholder taskforces whose mandate is to explore innovative concepts in the energy industry. The platform brings together leaders from government, civil society, energy technology companies, the oil and gas sector, the automotive industry, private investors and other integral industries, to create policy and regulation proposals and innovative models of investment in infrastructure and industry innovations.

Mr. Timchenko continued: "It's exciting to be at the forefront of the energy industry. DTEK is leading the renewable energy transition in Ukraine and played an active role in the opening of Ukraine's liberalized electricity market. We are helping facilitate further energy market reforms in Ukraine to consolidate our alignment with the European model and global best practices. We will strive to continue collaborating with partners in Ukraine and beyond to make sure our energy industry develops in a way that supports both the people of Ukraine and the environment in which they live."

DTEK is the biggest private investor in the Ukrainian energy sector, while also playing a leading role in promoting foreign direct investment in Ukraine's economy. DTEK supports energy market reforms, and further integration and alignment of its market values with the EU. The company looks forward to the expertise it will have access to from WEF and its members, supporting Ukraine in its efforts to implement best practice solutions and the latest technological innovations.

Reference

DTEK is a strategic holding company that develops business in the energy sector. DTEK's companies employ 73 thousand people. Maxim Timchenko is the Chief Executive Officer of DTEK.
DTEK companies produce coal and natural gas, generate electric power at the fossil-fuel fired power plants and renewable energy power plants, supply thermal and electric power to end consumers, and provide energy services. The operating companies directly manage production companies in each of the business streams.
DTEK's production indicators for 2017: the company has produced 27.7 mn tonnes of coal, 1.655 bcm of natural gas, generated (supplied) 37.1 bn kWh of electric power, of which 637.8 mn kWh have been provided by the renewable energy sources; and transmitted 43.2 bn kWh of electric power via the grid.
DTEK is a part of the financial and industrial group System Capital Management (SCM). The shareholder of the group is Rinat Akhmetov.
For more information, visit: https://dtek.com/en/
To learn about social partnership projects being implemented in the cities of DTEK activity, and to get a detailed report on the status of their implementation, please visit https://dtek.com/en/sustainable_development/

Corporate Communications Department
DTEK
Tel.: +38 (044) 581 45 35
+38 (044) 581 45 70
E-mail: pr@dtek.com
www.dtek.com

Disclaimer

DTEK Zakhidenergo PAT published this content on 21 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 October 2019 09:35:12 UTC
