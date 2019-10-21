DTEK Zakhidenerho : 21/10 DTEK DTEK joined the World Economic Forum

DTEK is set to join the World Economic Forum (WEF), the International Organization for Public-Private Cooperation, by becoming electricity industry representative in WEF's Strategy Officers Community alongside General Electric, ENGIE, Schneider Electric, Vattenfall, and many other leading companies.

By joining the Community, DTEK will have a unique opportunity to shape the strategic direction of the sector, detect emerging strategic challenges, and identify opportunities for collaboration. The Community addresses important topics including electricity system integration, universal access, digitalization in electricity, power system resilience, and energy-related emissions reduction.

DTEK CEO, Maxim Timchenko commented: "This is an unprecedented opportunity for DTEK to help shape the global energy agenda, focusing on sustainability and ensuring developments in the electricity industry help deliver more value to consumers and stakeholders alike. We are united with WEF in its commitment to improving the state of the world."

DTEK will also be engaged in the Shaping the Future of Energy platform, joining a group of high-level, multi-stakeholder taskforces whose mandate is to explore innovative concepts in the energy industry. The platform brings together leaders from government, civil society, energy technology companies, the oil and gas sector, the automotive industry, private investors and other integral industries, to create policy and regulation proposals and innovative models of investment in infrastructure and industry innovations.

Mr. Timchenko continued: "It's exciting to be at the forefront of the energy industry. DTEK is leading the renewable energy transition in Ukraine and played an active role in the opening of Ukraine's liberalized electricity market. We are helping facilitate further energy market reforms in Ukraine to consolidate our alignment with the European model and global best practices. We will strive to continue collaborating with partners in Ukraine and beyond to make sure our energy industry develops in a way that supports both the people of Ukraine and the environment in which they live."

DTEK is the biggest private investor in the Ukrainian energy sector, while also playing a leading role in promoting foreign direct investment in Ukraine's economy. DTEK supports energy market reforms, and further integration and alignment of its market values with the EU. The company looks forward to the expertise it will have access to from WEF and its members, supporting Ukraine in its efforts to implement best practice solutions and the latest technological innovations.