DTEK Zakhidenerho : 21/12 DTEK DTEK supports soonest introduction of “green” auctions

'Green' auctions introduce clear and transparent operation rules on the market, in line with the best EU practices. These principles are essential for investment attractiveness of the industry.

The new renewables support system creates conditions for development of renewable energy facilities, improving the investment climate and reducing the financial burden on consumers.

The international stakeholders, market participants, experts, investors, banks and business associations support the soonest approval of relevant changes in the legislation. DTEK fully supports this position.

Successful partnership with financial institutions and banks, more than EUR 700 mln of foreign investment attracted by DTEK in the renewable energy sources of Ukraine, prove the company's professionalism and readiness to work in a competitive environment.