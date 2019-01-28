Log in
DTEK ZAKHIDENERHO PAT

DTEK ZAKHIDENERHO PAT (ZAEN)
My previous session
News 
News

DTEK Zakhidenerho : 27/12 DTEK New Lighting System at Ilyich Iron and Steel Works Saves 60% of Electric Power

0
01/28/2019 | 04:04am EST

The results of an energy-efficient project on retrofitting of lighting in the sheet rolling shop at Ilyich Iron and Steel Works have met the employees' expectations. 2.2 thousand energy-efficient LED fixtures save 60% of electric power.

Such a technical solution will enable Ilyich Iron and Steel Works to save 7.2 million kWh worth 11.3 million UAH and reduce emissions in the equivalent of 6440 tonnes of CO2per year.

"The main goal of the lighting retrofitting project has been achieved: we have improved the labour conditions for our employees and industrial safety in general. The illuminance levels now correspond to the sanitary requirements: 200 to 750 lux at different production sections. The lighting system retrofitting has been funded and made on a turnkey basis by DTEK ESCO," saidTaras Shevchenko, General Director at Ilyich Iron and Steel Works.

"Transition to LED lighting is one of the easiest ways to save power costs handsomely for industrial enterprises. The Energy Service Company (ESCO) not only funds and executes the turnkey project, but also guarantees 60% to 90% saving of electric power for lighting. The energy service allows the customer not to involve their own funds and resources in execution of such projects, but instead focus on development of the core business," saidYevhen Bushma, CEO of DTEK ESCO.

Reference

DTEKis a strategic holding company that develops business in the energy sector. DTEK's companies employ 73 thousand people.Maxim Timchenkois the Chief Executive Officer of DTEK.
DTEK companies produce coal and natural gas, generate electric power at the fossil-fuel fired power plants and renewable energy power plants, supply thermal and electric power to end consumers, and provide energy services. The operating companies directly manage production companies in each of the business streams.
DTEK's production indicators for 2017: the company has produced 27.7 mn tonnes of coal, 1.655 bcm of natural gas, generated (supplied) 37.1 bn kWh of electric power, of which 637.8 mn kWh have been provided by the renewable energy sources; and transmitted 43.2 bn kWh of electric power via the grid.
DTEK is a part of the financial and industrial group System Capital Management (SCM). The shareholder of the group is Rinat Akhmetov.
For more information, visit:https://dtek.com/en/
To learn about social partnership projects being implemented in the cities of DTEK activity, and to get a detailed report on the status of their implementation, please visithttps://dtek.com/en/sustainable_development/

Corporate Communications Department
DTEK
Tel.: +38 (044) 581 45 35
+38 (044) 581 45 70
E-mail:pr@dtek.com
www.dtek.com

Disclaimer

DTEK Zakhidenergo PAT published this content on 28 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 January 2019 09:03:01 UTC
0
Financials ($)
Managers
NameTitle
Andriy Yosyfovych Shuvar Director General
Serhiy Viktorovych Kurylenko Chairman-Supervisory Board
Oleksiy Valeriyovych Povolotskyi Member-Supervisory Board
Oksana Serhiyivna Zayika Investor Relations Contact
Andriy Petrovych Maherovskyi Chief Accountant
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DTEK ZAKHIDENERHO PAT0
DUKE ENERGY CORP-0.52%61 201
DOMINION ENERGY-3.22%53 704
IBERDROLA0.77%52 748
SOUTHERN COMPANY8.15%48 872
EXELON CORPORATION2.95%44 898
