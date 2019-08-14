DTEK Zakhidenerho : Court took into consideration arguments concerning groundlessness of suspicions to DTEK employee

Today, on August 14, 2019, the Solomenskiy District Court of Kyiv, following a court hearing, determined a preventive measure for one of the DTEK employees involved by the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) as part of its investigation. As a preventive measure, bail at UAH 10 million was set.

Such a decision demonstrates that at the current stage the court does not consider the suspicion to be justified and the materials provided by the prosecution are insufficient. That is, the court took into consideration the arguments of the defense, which testify to the baselessness of the declared suspicions.

In addition, the DTEK employee proved his full willingness to cooperate with the pre-trial investigation authorities.

As reported, immediately after the notice of suspicion he interrupted his planned vacation and returned to Ukraine. Moreover, the very next day, earlier than the deadline, he visited NABU to participate in the proceedings, gave comprehensive answers to the questions from the bureau representatives.

DTEK emphasizes the decency and high professionalism of its employees recognized by the industry. The company provides and will provide them full legal support to protect their rights, honor and business reputation.