DTEK Zakhidenerho PAT    ZAEN   UA4000079479

DTEK ZAKHIDENERHO PAT

(ZAEN)
News 
News

DTEK Zakhidenerho : statement regarding the participation of its employees in NABU investigation

08/12/2019 | 08:36am EDT

DTEK confirms that the employees, to whom the notice of suspicion from the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) was addressed, will participate in the NABU investigation as of August 14th.

The company completely rules out any illegal actions on behalf of these employees and confirms their intention to fully cooperate with the NABU investigation. These employees, who are interrupting their vacations and returning to Kyiv to help establish the truth, will fulfill their procedural obligations in accordance with established legal procedures.

DTEK operates exclusively within the legal framework and is ready to fully cooperate with the investigation. This will include submitting the results of expert assessments and reports from international audit companies. These assessments will demonstrate that the suspicions raised in relation to these employees are completely groundless.

Disclaimer

DTEK Zakhidenergo PAT published this content on 12 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 August 2019 12:35:06 UTC
Managers
NameTitle
Andriy Yosyfovych Shuvar Director General
Serhiy Viktorovych Kurylenko Chairman-Supervisory Board
Oleksiy Valeriyovych Povolotskyi Member-Supervisory Board
Oksana Serhiyivna Zayika Investor Relations Contact
Andriy Petrovych Maherovskyi Chief Accountant
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DTEK ZAKHIDENERHO PAT0
NEXTERA ENERGY INC24.54%103 716
ENEL SPA19.67%68 835
DUKE ENERGY CORP4.00%65 392
IBERDROLA25.65%62 921
SOUTHERN COMPANY32.81%60 955
