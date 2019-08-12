DTEK Zakhidenerho : statement regarding the participation of its employees in NABU investigation

DTEK confirms that the employees, to whom the notice of suspicion from the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) was addressed, will participate in the NABU investigation as of August 14th.

The company completely rules out any illegal actions on behalf of these employees and confirms their intention to fully cooperate with the NABU investigation. These employees, who are interrupting their vacations and returning to Kyiv to help establish the truth, will fulfill their procedural obligations in accordance with established legal procedures.

DTEK operates exclusively within the legal framework and is ready to fully cooperate with the investigation. This will include submitting the results of expert assessments and reports from international audit companies. These assessments will demonstrate that the suspicions raised in relation to these employees are completely groundless.