OPTIBIOTIX HEALTH PLC (OPTI-GB): LP-LDL achieves two major milestones

Last week, OPTI announced two major milestones for marketed ingredient LP-LDL, currently sold as a probiotic in foods and food supplements for the reduction of cholesterol: (1) achievement of process validation under good manufacturing practices ("GMP"), a necessary step in developing LP-LDL as a pharmaceutical drug; confirmation of generally regarded as safe ("GRAS") status by the FDA. Both milestones reflect OPTI's commitment to improving the quality of the science and manufacturing conditions for probiotics to bring them closer to pharmaceutical standards. They should increase LP-LDL's attractiveness to both food companies looking to differentiate their products with evidence-backed ingredients and pharma companies looking to target the microbiome with live bacteria. With both events taking OPTI closer to achieving our forecasts and hence valuation expectations, we reiterate our OUTPERFORM recommendation and target price of GBp97 per share. GMP manufacture allows LP-LDL to be developed as a pharmaceutical drug,... Process validation under GMP manufacture proves that LP-LDL is produced consistently with pharmaceutical grade quality, a key requirement by health authorities and customers to commercialise an active ingredient as a drug. This paves the way for the development of LP-LDL as a live biotherapeutic product ("LBP"), which in contrast to probiotics are developed to have defined clinical benefit claims. While the first LBP has yet to be approved, the number of candidates in clinical and preclinical development has grown exponentially in the last few years, from around a dozen in 2015 to >70 in 2017, including a handful in late-stage testing (Phase II or III). ...triggers a payment from existing US partner, and may attract new pharma deals Under an existing deal with a US partner to developLP-LDLas an LBP, OPTI will receive a milestone payment which we estimate at £100k - £200k. The achievement of GMP manufacture, coupled withLP-LDL'sdefined mechanism of action (production of bile salt hydrolase) and demonstrated safety and efficacy in human studies, should help OPTI attract additional pharma deals - particularly following the recent agreement signed between UK microbiome company 4d pharma and MSD (Merck & Co.) to discover and develop LBPs for vaccines. In our view, the latter highlights pharma's growing interest in harnessing the microbiome to develop new treatments or supplement and therefore enhance existing ones, for example where the mechanism of action of the selected probiotic is complementary to that of the medicine, as in the case of statins (used for the treatment of high cholesterol). Confirmation of GRAS status by the FDA provides differentiation in the US market The confirmation of GRAS status by the FDA follows the positive opinion from an independent GRAS panel in February this year. We see this as a strong endorsement from the US regulator thatLP-LDLis safe and can therefore be added to foods and drinks. The standards are high in the US, and only 3% - 5% of probiotics have obtained GRAS status. The designation should therefore help differentiateLP-LDLfrom the multitude of other ingredients in the market. We remind investors that OPTI has already signed deals to commercialiseLP-LDLin the US, including with Seed Health (distribution) and US Pharma Lab (application). Valuation includes limited value for LP-LDL as pharma product We value OPTI using a sum-of-the-parts valuation ("SoTP") that includes risk-adjusted net present values ("rNPVs") for each marketed / late-stage ingredient and net cash at YE2019E. LP-LDL accounts for c.25% of our fair value, of which applications in food represent c.22% and those in pharma only c.3%, due to the high risk adjustment we apply to the latter. We intend to await first (positive) clinical data prior to increasing the probability of success from the current 10%, which we think is appropriate for a drug candidate close to entering Phase I development. COMPANY DESCRIPTION OptiBiotix Health Plc ("OPTI") is a life sciences company operating in one of the most progressive areas of biotechnological research. Developing technologies that modulate the human microbiome - the collective genome of the microbes in the body - OptiBiotix identifies and develops microbial strains, compounds and formulations for use in food ingredients, supplements and active compounds that can impact human physiology, deriving potential health benefits. The company has already discovered and developed four functional food ingredients for lifestyle diseases, two of which - LPLDLfor elevated cholesterol and SlimBiome for weight loss - are already generating revenues through agreements with corporate partners in the food and health & wellbeing industries. Please see analyst certifications, important disclosure information, and information regarding the status of analysts on pages 1 - 4 of this research report. Page 1 COMPANY DESCRIPTION OptiBiotix Health Plc ("OPTI") is a life sciences company operating in one of the most progressive areas of biotechnological research. Developing technologies that modulate the human microbiome - the collective genome of the microbes in the body - OptiBiotix identifies and develops microbial strains, compounds and formulations for use in food ingredients, supplements and active compounds that can impact human physiology, deriving potential health benefits. The company has already discovered and developed four functional food ingredients for lifestyle diseases, two of which - LPLDLfor elevated cholesterol and SlimBiome for weight loss - are already generating revenues through agreements with corporate partners in the food and health & wellbeing industries. Two additional ingredients are in late stages of development, SweetBiotix (calorie-free sweet fibres for sugar replacement) and LPGOS(prebiotic that enhances the effects of LPLDL). OPTI completed its IPO on the alternative investment market ("AIM") in London in 2014. SCENARIOS Base Case - GP Investment Case OPTI signs nearly 320 cumulative deals for LPLDL, SlimBiome, SweetBiotix and LPGOSin the period 2017A - 2030E. Total revenues exceed £50m in 2025E. Profitability is achieved in 2021E. SWOT Bluesky Scenario The total number of deals exceeds 320 before 2030E, revenues ramp up faster than we forecast, peak sales exceed our expectations, margins are larger than anticipated. Downside risk Deal activity slows down, revenue growth is slower than anticipated, profitability is delayed beyond 2021E. INDUSTRY EXPECTATIONS Strengths:Functional food ingredients are backed by scientific and clinical evidence, which provides differentiation in crowded markets where most products have unproven claims. Asset-light business model focused on the generation of IP. Strong IP protection through >90 patents and >40 trademarks. Strong track record in closing deals, with >45 agreements signed since 2017. Revenues are generated throughout the value chain, including manufacturing, application / formulation and distribution. Weaknesses:Limited own marketing, hence revenue generation is highly dependent on the commitment and activities of partners. Products are marketed in highly competitive markets. Many competitors are large companies with strong marketing capabilities. Opportunities:Increasing awareness of consumers about the importance of preventing lifestyle diseases though healthy nutrition. Expansion of geographic footprint into large and fast-growing markets in the US and Asia. Successful development of LPLDLas a pharmaceutical product. Threats:Increasing competition from similar products. Revenues of corporate partners fall short of expectations due to insufficient effort. Agreements are terminated earlier than expected. Modulation of the microbiome is thought to hold transformational potential in healthcare, thus attracting industry players and investors alike to a market that is expected to be worth $1 trillion by 2025E. OPTI's main target markets are probiotics, prebiotics and other functional foods for chronic lifestyle diseases. Public health policy is shifting towards prevention of lifestyle diseases through the adoption of healthier lifestyles, which invariably includes better nutrition. The underlying drivers are the ageing of the population, increasingly sedentary lifestyles and unhealthy diets. The probiotics market is thought to be worth c. $48bn and expected to grow at a CAGR of 7%. The prebiotics market is smaller and still emerging, but could potentially grow to a similar size. SlimBiome targets the c.$25bn dietary weight management market, while SweetBiotix could play an important role in the sugar market, worth >$110bn. (MERCK & CO INC (MRK US))

Life Sciences (LFS)

