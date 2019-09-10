MarketScreener Homepage > Equities > London Stock Exchange > DUCAT VENTURES DUCAT VENTURES Add to my list Manage my lists No quotes available -- GBp --.--% 04:17a OPTIBIOTIX (OPTI-GB) : Microbiome-targeting, evidence-based food ingredients goetzpartners securities Research PU 08/12 OPTIBIOTIX HEALTH : Manufacturing, supply and profit sharing agreement with Maxum Foods Pty Ltd. PU 07/18 OPTIBIOTIX HEALTH : Online distribution agreement for SlimBiome® Medical PU Summary News Calendar Company News Summary Most relevant All news Official Publications Sector news OPTIBIOTIX (OPTI-GB): Microbiome-targeting, evidence-based food ingredients goetzpartners securities Research 0 09/10/2019 | 04:17am EDT Send by mail :

OPTIBIOTIX Life Sciences 10 September 2019 07:57 BST COMPANY NOTE Optibiotix (OPTI-GB) Microbiome-targeting,evidence-based food ingredients KEY TAKEAWAY We initiate coverage on life sciences company OptiBiotix Health plc ("OPTI") with an OUTPERFORM recommendation and a target price ("TP") of GBp97 per share. OPTI discovers and develops targeted microbiome-modulating probiotics, prebiotics and other functional food ingredients backed by scientific and clinical evidence. Since its founding in 2014, the company has developed four products for cardiovascular lifestyle diseases and entered >45 commercial deals with corporate partners through which it generates revenues throughout the value chain. The first two ingredients, LPLDLfor cholesterol reduction and SlimBiome for weight loss were launched in May 2017 and are already generating revenues. We expect total revenues including those of late- stage assets SweetBiotix (calorie-free sweet fibres for sugar replacement) and LPGOS(prebiotic that enhances the effect of LPLDL) to exceed £50m by 2025E. Two marketed products with broad applications have started to generate revenues LPLDLis a probiotic bacterial strain which offers a natural solution for the treatment of elevated cholesterol and in the future high blood pressure. OPTI has already signed 27 deals for LPLDLwith partners mainly in the food industry who market the ingredient under both OPTI's own and white label brands. We expect revenues from these and additional deals to grow from c.£400k in 2018A to >£10m in 2024E. The second marketed product is SlimBiome, a patented formulation which reduces hunger and cravings for sweet and savoury foods. It is available as a food ingredient and CE marked medical device that targets the $200bn weight management market. We expect 16 existing commercial deals and many new ones over the coming years to drive strong revenue generation, which in our models exceeds £15m in 2025E. Early commercial traction lays groundwork for sustained revenue generation Commercial deals fall into three major categories: manufacturing, formulation and distribution - all of which generate revenues for OPTI. As these agreements can run over many years, OPTI is laying the foundations for sustained,long-termrevenue generation. Based on the company's strong track record, we model nearly 320 cumulative deals for LPLDL, SlimBiome, SweetBiotix and LPGOSduring the period 2017A - 2030E. We assume that revenues begin 1 - 2 years after signing and take 5 - 6 years to peak in a range of £100k and £1m per year, depending on partner size and annual sales. Manufacturing deals are the smallest but most profitable category, while thelower-margindistribution deals are the most frequent, accounting for c.70% of all deals in our forecasts. Targeting the trillion dollar microbiome market with evidence-based food ingredients Microbiome-modulatingapproaches have focused on probiotics in foods and supplements to support gut health and general wellbeing. Major technological advances in gene sequencing over the past 20 years have led to the understanding that the microbiome plays a central role in human health overall. Since imbalances of the microbiome cause diseases in many organ systems, its modulation is thought to hold transformational potential in healthcare. This has attracted many players to a market expected to be worth $1tn by 2025E, driven largely by pharma products with specific health claims. Developing these is complex and costly, due to the need for rigorous clinical trials. OPTI decided to focus on functional food ingredients that are supported by scientific evidence including human studies. This provides differentiation in markets where most products have unsubstantiated health claims. SoTP-derived TP of GBp97 per share suggests significant upside potential Our TP is based on a sum-of-the-parts ("SoTP") valuation that includes risk-adjusted net present values ("rNPVs") for LPLDL(food and pharma applications), SlimBiome, SweetBiotix, LPGOS, OPTI's 37.6% share in SkinBiotherapeutics (SBTX) and net cash at YE2019E. In our view, recent share price weakness provides an attractive entry point to take advantage of OPTI's long-term growth potential. OUTPERFORM Target Price 97.00p Current Price 43.00p FINANCIAL SUMMARY Net Cash/Debt (M): 0.30 MARKET DATA Current Price: 43.00p Target Price: 97.00p 52 Week Range: 105.50p - 42.50p Total Enterprise Value: 37 Market Cap (M): 37 Shares Out (M): 85.4 Float (M): 85.4 Average Daily Volume: 360,391 EQUITY RESEARCH BRIGITTE DE LIMA, PHD, CFA Research Analyst T +44 (0) 203 897 6663 brigitte.delima@goetzpartners.com KIERON BANERJEE Research Analyst T +44 (0) 203 859 7728 kieron.banerjee@goetzpartners.com PRICE PERFORMANCE Optibiotix Health Plc 110 100 90 80 70 60 50 40 09/18 12/18 03/19 06/19 09/19 OPTI-GB Source: Factset This is a marketing communication. For professional investors and institutional use only. The information herein is considered to be an acceptable minor non-monetary benefit as defined under FCA COBS 2.3A19(5). GPSL is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FRN 225563). Contents INVESTMENT SUMMARY.................................................................................................................. 1 Pure player in the rapidly expanding microbiome space.................................................................... 1 Evidence-based functional food ingredients and supplements ........................................................... 1 Tech platforms for targeted probiotics and prebiotics....................................................................... 1 Focus on prevalent cardiovascular lifestyle diseases.......................................................................... 2 Commercial deals yield revenues throughout the value chain............................................................ 2 Sum-of-the-partsvaluation yields TP of GBp97 per share.................................................................. 3 Key investment risks........................................................................................................................ 3 COMPANY BACKGROUND................................................................................................................. 4 Transition from technology and R&D to commercial entity................................................................ 4 Technology platforms yield many product opportunities................................................................... 4 IP rich,low-riskbusiness model and strategy..................................................................................... 5 Evidence-basedapproach provides differentiation............................................................................ 6 Partnerships yield revenues throughout the value chain.................................................................... 7 THE MICROBIOME HOLDS TRANSFORMATIONAL POTENTIAL............................................................ 10 A highly dynamic collection of symbiotic microorganisms................................................................. 10 Functions extend beyond maintaining gut health............................................................................. 11 Dysbiosis causes a variety of diseases.............................................................................................. 12 Technological advances underpin increased understanding.............................................................. 12 Shift to targeted products with specific health benefits.................................................................... 14 Probiotics are a booming industry despite limited evidence.............................................................. 14 Prebiotics have a more permanent effect on gut bacteria................................................................. 17 Targeting the microbiome with pharmaceutical drugs...................................................................... 18 Promise of microbiome has attracted many new entrants................................................................ 19 PROBIOTIX HEALTH:EVIDENCE-BASEDPROBIOTICS.......................................................................... 22 LPLDLis a safe and natural option for cholesterol reduction............................................................... 22 Human study helps raise interest from industry players.................................................................... 24 Revenue generated throughout the value chain............................................................................... 25 Potential future applications include as pharma product.................................................................. 27 OPTIBIOME: FUNCTIONAL FOODS AND SUPPLEMENTS..................................................................... 28 SlimBiome supports healthy weight loss by reducing hunger............................................................ 28 Human studies show meaningful weight loss................................................................................... 29 B2B and B2C opportunities in a $200bn market............................................................................... 30 Continued expansion of global footprint.......................................................................................... 31 Highly fragmented c.$25bn addressable market............................................................................... 32 OPTIBIOTICS: TARGETED,HIGH-VALUEPREBIOTICS.......................................................................... 33 Designer oligosaccharides to stimulate specific microbes................................................................. 33 SweetBiotix: sweet fibres without calories or aftertaste................................................................... 33 Targeted prebiotic LPGOSenhances LPLDLbiological activity................................................................ 35 SBTX: PROBIOTICS FOR SKIN HEALTH, BACKED BY DATA................................................................... 37 Improving skin barrier health and function with probiotics............................................................... 37 Cosmetics set the stage for more valuable eczema products............................................................ 38 Science-ledapproach includes human studies.................................................................................. 38 Addressing large markets where data can make a difference............................................................ 39 FV OF GBP97 PER SHARE YIELDS SIGNIFICANT UPSIDE...................................................................... 40 Sum-of-the-partsvaluation yields TP of GBp97 per share................................................................. 40 DCF analysis supports SoTP Page 1 CHART 1: OptiBiotix share price (GBp)* 140 120 100 80 60 40 20 0 Aug-14Feb-17Sep-19 *OPTI is listed on the Alternative Investment Market ("AIM") in London Source: FactSet Investment summary We initiate coverage on life sciences company OptiBiotix Health plc ("OPTI") with an OUTPERFORM recommendation and a TP of GBp97 per share. OPTI develops targeted microbiome-modulating probiotics, prebiotics and other functional food ingredients backed by scientific and clinical evidence uncommon in the food industry. This allows for product differentiation in crowded markets. In its short existence, the company has already developed four products for cardiovascular ("CV") lifestyle diseases and entered >45 commercial deals, through which it generates revenues throughout the value chain. The first two ingredients, LPLDLfor cholesterol reduction and SlimBiome for weight loss, were launched in May 2017 and have started to generate revenues. Share price performance (CHART 1) has historically been driven by deal activity, which lays the groundwork for recurring future revenues. We expect this to remain an important driver in the near to mid-term as OPTI continues to sign deals for all products across many geographies, which on our estimates will drive sustained revenue generation for many years to come and potentially operating profitability from 2020E. Most microorganisms in the human body reside in the gut Pure player in the rapidly expanding microbiome space Microbiota refers to all microorganisms that inhabit the human body and the microbiome is their combined genomic content. Approaches to modulate the microbiome have historically focused on probiotics in foods and supplements to support gut health and general wellbeing. Thanks to major technological advances in gene sequencing over the past 20 years, it is now understood that the microbiome plays a central role in human health overall, e.g. by enhancing immune function, aiding the nutrient absorption, acting on the brain through the gut-brain axis and potentially preventing cancer. Since imbalances of the microbiome cause diseases in virtually all organ systems, modulation of the microbiome is thought to hold transformational potential in healthcare, attracting industry players and investors alike to a market expected to be worth $1tn by 2025E, driven largely by novel microbiome modulators developed as pharmaceutical products with specific health claims. CHART 2: Evidence-based approach Laboratory Human work studies Presentations Journal at conferences publications Endorsement by KOL Source: goetzpartners Research The findings from the human studies have been corroborated by product reviews CHART 3: Three proprietary platforms 1 OptiScreen Probiotic bacterial strains 2 OptiBiome Functional foods, incl. prebiotics 3 OptiBiotics Targeted prebiotics and synbiotics Source: Company data Evidence-based functional food ingredients and supplements Developing pharmaceutical products with specific health claims is complex and costly, due to the need for rigorous clinical trials. OPTI decided to focus on food ingredients and supplements. These ingredients are used as the "intel inside" multiple product presentations and formulations targeted at large consumer markets in food, food supplements, beverages and dairy. To achieve differentiation, OPTI follows a science-driven approach where every ingredient is supported by scientific evidence, including extensive laboratory work and independent human studies appropriate for over-the-counter ("OTC") products and the anticipated return on investment (CHART 2). These are published in peer reviewed scientific journals and presented at leading industry meetings by industry key opinion leaders ("KOL"). OPTI has a broad portfolio of >90 patents across 17 patent families and >40 trademarks. Tech platforms for targeted probiotics and prebiotics OPTI has three proprietary technology and screening platforms to identify and develop natural, sustainable, microbiome-modulating products (CHART 3). The main differentiating factor between the platforms is the level of underlying scientific work and innovation. At the lowest level are functional foods from the OptiBiome platform, and at the highest targeted prebiotics from the OptiBiotics platform, but also potentially live biotherapeutic products ("LBP") developed based on bacterial strains developed from the OptiScreen platform. OPTI can combine products from different platforms to create new product concepts, e.g. combinations of a probiotic with a targeted prebiotic. CHART 4: LPLDLis the active ingredient in CholBiomeX3food supplement LPLDLfor cholesterol reduction the first OptiScreen-derived probiotic The OptiScreen platform within the ProBiotix Health subsidiary allows for the discovery and development of targeted probiotics, i.e. live bacterial strains that impact specific health biomarkers. The first product is LPLDL, marketed to partners since May 2017 (Europe) / October 2017 (US) as a food ingredient and supplement (CholBiome / CholBiomeX3, CHART 4) for the reduction of LDL ("bad") cholesterol. It is a patented formulation that combines a prebiotic fibre, glucomannan and chromium picolinate, the two latter of which have approved European Food Safety Authority ("EFSA") health claims for weight loss and the maintenance of normal blood glucose, respectively. SlimBiome is formulated as a functional food and a CE-marked medical device (CHART 5) and has been subject to 17 partnering deals since launch in May 2017. These and additional deals should drive strong revenue growth, which in our models exceed c.£15m in 2025E. CHART 6: SweetBiotix is a natural sweetener without calories High-intensity Replace sweeteners unhealthy Sweetness 140 - sugars in 223x vs. sucrose existing products Bulk sugar to help combat substitutes obesity Sweetness epidemic similar to sugar Source: goetzpartners Research SweetBiotix for sugar replacement the most promising OptiBiotics ingredient OptiBiotics is a high-throughput screening platform that generates oligosaccharides that are specific for a microbial target associated with a defined health benefit. These can either be used individually to modulate the microbiome, or in combination with the target probiotic to enhance its health benefits. The two most advanced projects are SweetBiotix, calorie-free fibres with natural sweetness intended to replace sugar (CHART 6), and LPGOS, a fibre that activates the LPLDLstrain. OPTI has signed two deals for SweetBiotix and one for LPGOSthat are expected to start generating revenues in 2020E. We are optimistic about the market potential for SweetBiotix and therefore expect it to be OPTI's largest product, achieving peak revenues to the company of >£40m in 2029E based on >80 deals signed in total by 2030E. For LPGOS, we expect peak revenues of >£15m in 2029E. Focus on prevalent cardiovascular lifestyle diseases CHART 7: Two major reasons underly focus on CV lifestyle diseases Why CV lifestyle diseases? Demographic Clinical ▪Favourable ▪CV health can be demographics assessed through ▪Shifting attitudes validated towards biomarkers, e.g. prevention Chol, BP, weight Abbreviations: BP, blood pressure; Chol, cholesterol Source: goetzpartners Research OPTI focuses on chronic, potentially life-threatening lifestyle diseases of the CV system, particularly high cholesterol, obesity and diabetes. There are two main reasons underlying this choice: (1) CV health can be assessed through the measurement of validated biomarkers, e.g. cholesterol, blood pressure and weight, increased levels of which have been demonstrated to be associated with an increased risk for heart disease and stroke. Hence, clinically meaningful reductions in any of these reduce CV risk. This contrasts with other main areas of focus in the microbiome space, e.g. general gut health, which is very difficult to prove due largely to the lack of objective measures; (2) public health policy is shifting towards prevention of CV disease through the adoption of healthier lifestyles, which invariably includes better nutrition. The underlying drivers are the ageing of the population, increasingly sedentary lifestyles and unhealthy diets, all of which cause obesity and increased CV risk, which also drive medical costs. Commercial deals yield revenues throughout the value chain CHART 8: Select OPTI commercialisation partners Source: Company data Management operates a semi-virtual business focused on generating IP, with all cost-intensive activities carried out by corporate partners. These partnerships allow OPTI to generate revenues throughout the value chain, including (1) manufacturing, (2) formulation / application, and (3) distribution. Since 2017, OPTI has entered >45 deals with partners in the food, health & wellbeing and pharma industries (CHART who have established distribution networks within target markets and sell LP LDL and SlimBiome in >30 countries worldwide. OPTI also sells select own brands through its web portal (optibiotix.online). Laying the groundwork for sustainable revenue generation for many years to come By entering partnership agreements that have the potential to generate revenues for up to ten years, OPTI is laying the foundations for sustained, long-term revenue generation (CHART 10). Based on the company's impressive track record in closing deals, we model nearly 320 cumulative deals for all existing products during the period 2017A - 2030E (CHART 9). Revenues for each individual deal typically start within 1 - 2 years after signing and should take 5 - 6 years to peak in a range of £100k and £1m. Revenue potential is typically a function of the size and annual revenues of the partner company. Manufacturing deals are the smallest, but most profitable category, as the company typically enters profit sharing agreements with a 100% gross margin ("GM"), while the lower margin distribution deals with a 50% GM on average are by far the most frequent, accounting for c.70% of all deals in our forecasts. Page 3 CHART 9: OPTI has entered >45 commercial agreements since 2017… 50 40 deals 30 of Number 20 10 0 2016/2017A 2019E 2021E 2023E 2025E 2027E LP-LDL (food) LP-LDL (pharma) SlimBiome SweetBiotix LP-GOS Source: Company data, goetzpartners Research estimates CHART 10: … which should lead to sustained revenue generation for many years 100 (£m)OPTI 75 to 50 Revenues 25 0 2018A 2020E 2022E 2024E 2026E 2028E LP-LDL (food) LP-LDL (pharma) SlimBiome SweetBiotix LP-GOS Source: Company data, goetzpartners Research estimates CHART 11: SweetBiotix is OPTI's most valuable asset, in our view 3%1% 9% 29% 8% 22% 28% SweetBiotix (OptiBiotics) SlimBiome (OptiBiome) LP-LDL (food) (ProBiotix Health) LP-GOS (OptiBiotics) SkinBiotherapeutics LP-LDL (pharma) (ProBiotix Health) Cash at YE2019E Source: goetzpartners Research estimates Sum-of-the-parts valuation yields TP of GBp97 per share Our GBp97 per share TP is based on a sum-of-the-parts ("SOTP") valuation (CHART 12), which in our view is the most suitable valuation tool for an emerging company whose revenues are largely expected to occur in the future. We include risk-adjusted net present values ("rNPVs") for all marketed and commercially validated products, based on detailed free cash flow ("FCF") models to 2040E where revenues per product are calculated based on existing and potential future commercialisation deals. FCFs are discounted at an estimated WACC of 10.5%. We apply risked adjustments to account for commercial risk, based on the assumption that two-thirds of deals meet their full potential and one-third are terminated early. SweetBiotix and LPGOShigher risk-adjustments reflect the fact that they are not yet marketed and only a few deals have been signed for each. Our SoTP valuation also includes net cash at YE2019E and a rNPV for SkinBioTherapeutics ("SBTX"), the former subsidiary where OPTI retains a 37.6% share. We have also built a group-level DCF model, analysed trading comparables and identified relevant M&A transactions to support our analysis. CHART 12: OptiBiotix sum-of-the-parts valuation Peak sales NPV Adj. NPV GBp per Product Use Stage (GBPm) Year (GBPm) Prob. (GBPm) share LPLDL(food) (ProBiotix Health) Chol & BP reduction Market 14.4 2027E 24.4 75% 18.3 21.4 LPLDL(pharma) (ProBiotix Health) CV disease Development 17.8 2035E 26.2 10% 2.6 3.1 SlimBiome (OptiBiome) Weight loss Market 19.8 2027E 30.2 75% 22.6 26.5 SweetBiotix (OptiBiotics) Sugar replacement Development 41.6 2029E 59.5 40% 23.8 27.8 LPGOS(OptiBiotics) Chol & BP reduction Development 15.5 2029E 20.3 33% 6.6 7.7 SkinBiotherapeutics Dermatology Clinical 105 2040E 30.3 25% 7.6 8.9 Cash at YE2019E 1.0 100% 1.0 1.2 Equity value per share 191.8 82.5 97 Current Share Price 50.8 Upside 90% Abbreviations: BP: blood pressure; chol: cholesterol; CV: cardiovascular Source: goetzpartners Research estimates. Warning Note: Forecasts are not a reliable indicator of future performance or results. The return may increase or decrease as a result of currency fluctuations. Page 4 CHART 14: Company strategy Microbiome products based on three platforms Food ingredients and supplements, pharma products Scientific and clinical evidence base Address markets worth >£100m, growing at >10% CAGR Commercialise through partners (>45 deals already signed) Source: Company data, goetzpartners Research LPLDLand SlimBiome, were launched in May 2017 at the VitaFoods trade show in Geneva, one of the leading trade fairs for the food and drinks industry with >16,500 industry participants from the functional foods and beverage, supplements and nutraceutical industries Company background OPTI is a life sciences company formed in 2012 that discovers and develops products that modulate the human microbiome to prevent and manage chronic human lifestyle diseases based on three proprietary technology platforms. The company develops microbial strains and other compounds used as active ingredients for functional foods, drinks and supplements. All products are backed by scientific and clinical evidence. The first two products were launched in 2017 and are marketed worldwide through a large network of partners in the food, health & wellbeing and pharma industries, with OPTI receiving revenues throughout the value chain. The company also sells directly to consumers through its web portal. OPTI was listed on AIM in 2014 and has raised £7.3m in equity from investors (CHART 15). CHART 15: Equity capital raises since IPO Date Gross raise (£) Description Price (GBp) Use of Proceeds Jul-14 3,229,200 IPO 0.08 Asset financing, general corporate purposes Dec-15 1,500,000 Private placement 0.75 R&D, SweetBiotix development, acquired rights from Manchester University for SBTX Feb-16 1,000,000 Follow-on (ABB) 0.78 SBTX public listing May-18 1,500,000 Private placement 0.62 Retail launch, GMP manufacture, accreditation for LPLDLas a biotherapeutic Abbreviations: ABB, accelerated bookbuild; IPO, initial public offering Source: Company data Transition from technology and R&D to commercial entity In the first few years of its existence, OPTI focused on developing its technology platforms and first products. The first human studies for lead asset LPLDLwere successfully completed in 2015 and the product was officially launched at the VitaFoods tradeshow in Geneva in May 2017 together with SlimBiome, which had been introduced in the UK as part of the GoFigure range of foods in 2016. Since 2017, OPTI has signed >45 deals with many corporate partners to commercialise these and other products, reflecting strong interest from industry in high-value ingredients. This has allowed the company to transition to a commercial, revenue-generating entity. CHART 16 below shows key corporate and product-related events since the IPO in 2014. CHART 16: Key milestones since IPO Human studies First First launches at Agreement for Formation of US GRAS status IPO on AIM successfully manufacturing Vitafoods / West development as subsidiary obtained by the completed agreement trade show pharma product ProBiotix Health FDA 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 GoFigure Launch at IPO of subsidiary Medical device SlimBiome products SkinBio- FDA approval status & CE mark Medical launch Vitafoods launched in UK Therapeutics granted at Vitafoods Corporate LP SlimBiome LDL Source: Company press releases Technology platforms yield many product opportunities A former fourth subsidiary, SkinBioTherapeutics, was listed on AIM in 2017. OPTI owns 37.6% OPTI has three proprietary technology and screening platforms to identify and develop natural, sustainable products that modulate the human microbiome (CHART 17). All products are sold as food ingredients or supplements with specific and / or general health claims, in line with requirements from the regulatory authorities. The main differentiating factor between the platforms is the level of scientific work and innovation underpinning them. At the lowest level are functional foods derived from the OptiBiome platform and at the highest prebiotics from the OptiBiotics platform, the most scientifically advanced of which are the SweetBiotix sweet fibres. There is potential for synergies as OPTI can combine products from different platforms to create new product concepts. One example is LPGOS, which combine a targeted prebiotic with the respective probiotic. 4 This is a marketing communication. For professional investors and institutional use only. The information herein is considered to be an acceptable minor non-monetary benefit as defined under FCA COBS 2.3A19(5). GPSL is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FRN 225563). Page 5 CHART 17: OPTI identifies and develops products based on three technology platforms Subsidiary1 1 ProBiotix Health Ltd Screening OptiScreen® platform Approach Identify microbial pathways that interact with human pathways Active Probiotic microbial strains ingredient First products LPLDL® Launched May 2017 Own brands CholBiome CholBiomeX3 Applications Cholesterol and BP reduction, vascular health improvement Regulatory GRAS status in the US status Corporate Potential IPO on AIM in 2020E plans Source: Company data, goetzpartners Research 2 OptiBiome 3 OptiBiotics OptiBiome® OptiBiotics® Identify & develop microbiome modulators Generate and screen novel oligosaccharides for their ability to modulate the microbiome Functional foods, including prebiotic Functional / targeted prebiotic fibres fibres SlimBiome® Launched May SweetBiotix® LP ® 2017 GOS GoFigure® range SlimBiome® Medical In development Weight management / loss Sugar replacement Medical device status & CE mark in Europe n.a. FDA approved Potential merger to create a unified prebiotics platform Each platform to become a self-sustaining business for independent exit CHART 18: SkinBioTherapeutics share price performance (GBp) 30 25 20 15 10 5 0 Apr-17May-18Jun-19 Source: FactSet While OptiBiotix focuses on food ingredients and supplements, the company is also exploring the development of LPLDLas a live biotherapeutic product through collaborations with pharma companies Each platform is being developed as a self-sustaining business unit with its own IP, products and revenues, led by experienced commercial directors with the skills and experience to exploit the full revenue potential. The goal is for each unit to become a wholly owned separate legal entity with its own identity and potential for an independent exit, e.g. through a trade sale or a separate listing. SkinBioTherapeutics listed in 2017, Probiotix Health may be next The first subsidiary to be spun off was SkinBioTherapeutics, which focuses on bacterial extracts for skin applications. Acquired in March 2016 for c.£250k, it was listed on AIM in April 2017 at a valuation of £11m, with OPTI owning 41.9%m (£4.6m). The shares have since appreciated (CHART 18). Last year management disclosed that the wholly owned subsidiary Probiotix Health may be next in line. To this end OPTI (1) raised £1.025m through the issue of convertible loan notes in December 2018 and (2) appointed probiotics veteran Stephen Prescott as CEO in May 2019, based in the US. He joined from probiotics company Probi AB and spent much of his career at Dupont, Johnson Matthey and Pfizer. IP rich, low-risk business model and strategy Developing innovative microbiome modulators with specific health claims is complex and costly, due to the need for rigorous clinical trials coupled with uncertain regulatory pathways. Page 6 CHART 19: Asset-light business model where resource-intensive activities are outsourced to partners • Robust science Research & OptiScreen® OptiBiome® OptiBiotics® Screening platforms • Clinical evidence development • Generation of IP Probiotics Functional foods Targeted prebiotics General & Food Food Medical Pharma* Products administration ingredients supplements devices drugs Revenues throughout the value chain Agreements • Sales Royalties

Profit share Partners • Strong industry reputation Manufacturing Formulation / Distribution application • Network within target market *Developed and funded by industry partners Source: goetzpartners Research The "intel inside" CHART 20 shows example for how LPLDLcan be used across multiple product opportunities. CHART 20: LPLDLis the "intel inside" a number of products LPLDL® Food supplement Food ingredient Pharmaceutical product (GRAS status in the US) Cholesterol Blood pressure Foods, beverages, dairy products Live biotherapeutic reduction reduction Source: goetzpartners Research Evidence-based approach provides differentiation When CEO Stephen O'Hara first looked at overall development practices and marketing activities in the food industry, he was surprised by the lack of scientific rigor, as even large and well-established food manufacturers often claim health benefits for their products in the absence of scientific evidence. Instead, the food industry largely relies on marketing to sell its products. To differentiate its products and be able to compete against established players, OPTI embarked on a science-driven approach where every ingredient discovered and developed is supported by robust scientific evidence. This is largely achieved through the process shown in CHART 21. Broad portfolio of patents and trademarks OPTI has a broad portfolio of >90 patents across 17 patent families, consisting of a mix of formulation and application patents. These are continually being extended to include new application opportunities as they are identified. OPTI also has >40 trademarks, allowing the company to build and protect recognisable brands. This is particularly important in countries such as China where patent enforcement is weak. Once a brand becomes established and consumers develop loyalty to it, the threat of competition from similar products declines substantially. 6 This is a marketing communication. Page 7 CHART 21: OPTI employs a science-driven approach to differentiate its products ◼ Lab work conducted at in-house research laboratories 1 Laboratory enables detailed understanding of mechanism of action work allowing for optimisation and identification of application opportunities 2 Clinical ◼ Establish safety and efficacy in humans through small studies in clinical studies appropriate for low-cost OTC products humans ◼ Studies are presented at conferences and published in 3 Endorsement scientific journals by KOL ◼ Work with leading key opinion leaders who support the science behind OptiBiotix's products Source: goetzpartners Research Raises OPTI Attracts commercial profile and and media reputation interest Provides scientific evidence for sales & marketing literature Approach rewarded by multiple industry awards… The success of this approach is reflected in multiple nominations and industry awards for individual OPTI products at leading probiotics and food conferences (CHART 22), plus positive reviews posted by customers online. CHART 22: OPTI's products have won multiple industry awards and received nominations Probiotic of Best scientific Finalist for LP the year Best scientific Best weight Health LDL abstract probiotic of management ingredient of SlimBiome abstract (prebiotic for the year Ingredient of ingredient the year DSM's LGG) (CholBiomeX3) LP the year GOS Vitafoods 2017 Probiota 2017 Food Matters Vitafoods 2018 Probiota 2018 Vitafoods 2019 2017 Finalists Source: Company data and is a key component of the business development process The rigorous scientific approach and the resulting presentations at conferences and publications in scientific journals are key components of the business development process, as they generate awareness among industry. Combined with the large network of the management team, it limits the effort required to win business. Instead, OPTI is in the privileged position of receiving incoming approaches from interested industry players. Much of the time is therefore spent assessing individual opportunities and negotiating deals, bringing efficiencies to a process that can be time-consuming. Increasingly stringent regulation an opportunity, not a threat OPTI's evidence-based approach should allow it to benefit from the increasingly stringent regulatory environment, which is clamping down on unsubstantiated health claims currently contained on many food labels. The European Food Safety Authority ("EFSA") particularly has taken a stringent approach through the introduction in 2017 of new regulation across the food market including probiotics, which demands that packaging cannot include any unsubstantiated health claims. Partnerships yield revenues throughout the value chain OPTI monetises its products through commercial agreements with industry partners. These range from small, local players to large, multinational corporations. Page 8 CHART 23: OPTI has three types of revenue-generating deals in place Type of agreement Activities Product Source of Economics Selected partners revenues to OPTI ▪ Manufacture ▪ Raw ingredient Royalties (e.g. bacterial ▪ Sale of raw ▪ 1 Manufacturing ▪ Supply strain, prebiotic ingredient ▪ Profit share ▪ Sales fibre) Application / ▪ Formulation ▪ Sale of white Royalties label & branded ▪ 2 ▪ Encapsulation ▪ Final product Formulation product ▪ Profit share ▪ Packaging formulations 3 Distribution ▪ Marketing and ▪ Final product ▪ Final product ▪ Royalties distribution (retail) sales ▪ Sales Source: Company data, goetzpartners Research CHART 24: Distribution deals account for the lion share of existing deals 16% 9% 75% Distribution Manufacturing Formulation Source: Company data Three major types of deals OPTI classifies the deals into three major categories (CHART 23), although each agreement is tailor-made and most cover multiple activities. The internal classification is based on the dominant activity. Manufacturing deals the most profitable: cover mainly production of the raw ingredient. OPTI typically receives a 50% share of profit at the point of sale to a formulation / application partner, with a 50% GM;

cover mainly production of the raw ingredient. OPTI typically receives a 50% share of profit at the point of sale to a formulation / application partner, with a 50% GM; Application / formulation deals are few and far in between: production of white label (partner brands) and OPTI branded products. These deals are usually either royalty-bearing license deals or profit shares. An example would be a deal signed with Nutrilinea, who buys LP LDL from Sacco, prepares the CholBiome capsules and subsequently sells these to OPTI for a specified price. OPTI then sells the capsules through its online portal at a c.80% profit. For white-label products, the GM falls into a wide range, we estimate 65% on average;

Distribution deals the most common (CHART 24): here the dominant activity is distribution to retailers or, in rare cases, direct sale to consumers, but most deals also include production and packaging of the final product. OPTI usually receives royalties on retail product sales with a c.50% GM on average unless OPTI sells directly to the retailer, in which case the profitability is marginal. Hence, retail deals have only been signed in select regions outside of the UK, e.g. Bulgaria, Spain. >45 deals signed since 2017 have been fuelling revenue growth Management has been able to sign >45 deals in less than three years, including 10 in 2017, 18 in 2018, and 18 in 2019 YTD (CHART 26), which have started to generate revenues (CHART 27). Most deals relate to LPLDL(CHART 25). CHART 25: Deals by product 6% 35% 59% LP-LDL SlimBiome SweetBiotix / LP-GOS Source: Company data, goetzpartners Research CHART 26: Deals by type* 50 40 30 20 10 0 2016/17 2018 2019 Total Manufacturing Formulation Distribution *Excluding pharma and development deals Source: Company data, goetzpartners Research CHART 27: OPTI revenues, 2015A - 2018A 600 500 400 300 200 100 0 2015A 2016A 2017A 2018A H1 H2 Source: Company data, goetzpartners Research. Warning Note: Past performance are not a reliable indicator of future performance or results. The return may increase or decrease as a result of currency fluctuations. 8 This is a marketing communication. For professional investors and institutional use only. The information herein is considered to be an acceptable minor non-monetary benefit as defined under FCA COBS 2.3A19(5). GPSL is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FRN 225563). However, the site is designed mainly as a shop window for marketing and information purposes, including all clinical trial data and information that is not permitted on the packaging. Revenues are therefore expected to be modest compared to those generated through partners. However, given the high number of industry awards and excellent customer feedback there may be a future opportunity to build the existing online platform in direct to consumer sales. Partners in food, health & wellbeing and pharma provide broad geographic coverage OPTI targets mainly companies in the food and health & wellbeing industries and has signed deals with corporates worldwide. Food companies generally operate on relatively low profit margins in the single digits, due largely to the high level of commoditisation, and are therefore genuinely interested in high-value functional ingredients that can make their products stand out to allow for higher price points and gaining market share. This allows OPTI to develop multiple formulations and / or applications that have the science, cost structure, and synergistic mode of action to create a broad product range suitable for multiple territories in consumer health, pharma and retail. Through its partnerships, OPTI is present in >30 countries across all continents (CHART 28), including all strategically important regions. Europe, Asia and the US account for 54%, 26% and 14% of all deals, respectively (CHART 29). CHART 28: Current agreement cover >30 countries around the world CHART 29: Europe the leading geography at present 3% 3% 14% 54% 26% Europe Asia North America Australia / NZ Africa Source: Company data Source: Company data UK and Europe first, but Asia and the US the key markets in the long term CHART 30: Larger partners usually translate to higher revenue potential Partner OPTI % of sales revenue deals potential ≥$1bn c.£1m >10% Medium c.£500k up to 20% Small £100-200k >80% Source: Company data, goetzpartners Research estimates OPTI tends to launch first in its home market, as it allows the company to spot and resolve any issues quickly. The next step is to focus on Europe, then the US, and finally Asia. The US is a key market due to its large size and growth, with prebiotics in particular experiencing very high growth. Asia is an important region because of the sheer size of its population. Initially the company intends to focus on India, where the ongoing rise in obesity and cardiovascular disease, the increasing interest in health & wellbeing, and the growth of an affluent middle class generate favourable market dynamics. China is further down on the list due to the need to build brand recognition prior to launching to minimise the risk of copycats. Larger partner = higher revenue potential >10% of the deals signed are with companies whose annual sales are >$1bn. Larger partners represent higher revenue potential, since they have a higher threshold for a deal to make commercial sense. CHART 30 provides a rough correlation between revenue potential of a deal based on a partner's sales. Non-exclusive deals preferred. Exclusive deals come with strings attached OPTI prefers non-exclusive deals, as they allow for more freedom to negotiate additional deals in the same region (thus mitigating the risk of a partner not delivering in a territory), give the company more control over its products, increase the visibility of revenue streams and prevent partners from underreporting ingredient sales. Where exclusive deals are signed, the following restrictions apply: (1) Specification of the scope as precisely as possible, e.g. particular supplement or formulation; and (2) inclusion of specific targets that need to be met for the exclusivity to be maintained. An example is the 3-year extension signed with HLH Biopharma for Germany in March 2019, which includes the requirement for order volume commitments to double every year for exclusivity to be maintained. Modulation of the microbiome is thought to hold transformational potential in healthcare, thus attracting industry players and investors alike to a market that is expected to be worth $1 trillion by 2025E. Historically, approaches to modulate the microbiome have focused on the use of probiotics in foods and supplements to support gut health and overall wellbeing, which have grown in popularity in recent years despite limited clinical evidence for most products. The past decade has witnessed the emergence of biotech companies racing to develop specific bacterial strains or their metabolites as bona fidepharmaceutical drugs with specific health claims, initially focused on gastrointestinal diseases, but also autoimmune diseases and cancer. CHART 31: Nomenclature for Lactobacillus acidophilus KU41 Domain Bacteria Kingdom Eubacteria Phylum Firmicutes Class Bacilli Order Lactobacillales Family Lactobacillaceae Genus Lactobacillus Species Acidophilus Strain KU41 Source: goetzpartners Research A highly dynamic collection of symbiotic microorganisms The human microbiota describes the complex system of microorganisms which inhabit our bodies, including bacteria, viruses, fungi and others. The symbiotic relationship has led to the coevolution of humans and microbiome alike. The collective genomic content of these organisms -the microbiome -is thought to be approx. 100x - 150x larger than that of humans. In turn, the human immune system has adapted to prevent full microbial colonisation of the body, restricting the microbiota to the body's exterior epithelial surfaces (CHART 32). Whilst the microbiota as a whole plays a critical role in several general functions such as immunity and resistance to pathogens, the ecosystem of the gut, and more specifically the colon (large intestine), has been the most intensively studied, due to the large diversity between individuals and a microbial density of an order of magnitude higher than the rest of the body. CHART 32: The dominant microbiome phyla are bacteroidetes, proteobacteria, firmicutes and actinobacteria ORAL CAVITY ◼ Streptococcaceae SKIN ◼ Staphylococcaceae ◼ Propionibacteriaceae ◼ Micrococcaceae ◼ Staphylococcaceae ◼ Neisseriaceae ◼ Corynebacteriaceae ◼ Veillonellaceae ◼ Moraxellaceae Actinomycetaceae GUT ◼ Bacteroidaceae ◼ Clostridiaceae ◼ Prevotellaceae VAGINA ◼ Eubacteriaceae Ruminococcaceae ◼ Lactobacillaceae ◼ Bifidobacteriaceae ◼ Bifidobacteriaceae ◼ Lactobacillaceae ◼ Mycoplasmataceae ◼ Enterobacteriaceae ◼ ◼ Saccharomycetaceae ◼ Methanobacteriaceae Source: goetzpartners Research A caesarean section, preterm birth or use of antibiotics during pregnancy can inhibit early post- natal colonisation and development of an infant's microbiome, although the effects are less detectable after approx. 6 months. The microbiome is inherited from the mother, stabilising at 2 - 3 years of age Primordial commensal microbes are inherited directly from the mother during labour when neonates are exposed to the mother's microbes, and colonise the skin, mouth and gut. These bacteria then prime the development of the microbiota, immune, metabolic, hormonal and nervous systems. The presence of a functioning microbiota is thought to be critical to normal development, as gnotobiotic (germ-free) rats, mice, chicken and pigs have shown to develop with abnormal phenotypes. As infants develop, the composition of the gut microbiome is influenced by the modality of feeding, as indigestible lactose and oligosaccharides in milk act as a prebiotic substrate to feed the commensal bacteria acquired during and after birth. Please see analyst certifications, important disclosure information, and information regarding the status of analysts on pages 51 - 53 of this research report. Page 11 CHART 33: Gut microbiome development over a human's lifetime Dominant Aerobic: Anaerobic: Anaerobic: Anaerobic: Anaerobic: organisms Enterococcus Bifidob- Clostridiaceae Firmincutes Firmincutes Staphylococcus acteriaceae Ruminococcaceae Bacteriodetes Bacteriodetes Increasing bacterial numbers and diversity Birth 1 month 6 months 2-3 years Adult An individual's microbiome is unique and is analogous to a fingerprint Dominant Feeding method factors Diet Environment Source: goetzpartners Research, Mohajeri et al., 2018 Environmental factors are the predominant driver of intra individual variability Whilst a core human microbiome is common across most humans, there is a large interpersonal diversity and individuals have unique microbiome taxonomies. An individual's microbiome (enterotype) is analogous to a fingerprint. Microbial communities are more similar within than between habitats across individuals (e.g. oral communities share greater commonality with oral communities in other people than with other habitats within the same person), but the inter-individual differences within habitats are also greater than intra-individual variation with time. The human microbiome is a dynamic system that evolves during a person's life to react to changes in environment, diet, disease and medication. CHART 34: Most important SFCAs contributing to host functions Acetate Propionate Butyrate Source: goetzpartners Research Western lifestyles impact the ecological diversity needed for a healthy microbiome Defining a "healthy" microbiome is challenging and true consensus is yet to be achieved. One definition outlines a "core" healthy microbiome which includes specific microbial gene family combinations, metabolic modules and regulatory pathways which together promote a stable host-associated ecology. Ecological diversity is seen as a key feature of a healthy microbiome, as a lack of diversity is apparent in the gut microbiome in diseases such as obesity, inflammatory bowel disease ("IBD") and diabetes. Factors that impact microbiome diversity and have led to the rise of chronic diseases particularly in developed countries include Western diets high in fat and refined sugar as well as low in fibre, the use of toothpaste and soaps, the consumption of chlorinated water and an increase in the use of both prenatal and postnatal antibiotics. Functions extend beyond maintaining gut health Historically, owing to observable symptoms such as antibiotic-associated diarrhoea caused by gut dysbiosis, the microbiome was thought to be confined to the gut. However, developments in genetic sequencing over the last 10 - 20 years have shed new light on the deep relationship between the microbiome and human health overall. Commensal (native) microorganisms in the gut play a critical role in maintaining a healthy digestive tract through the production of key metabolites, the absorption and storage of nutrients, intestinal homeostasis, and protection against injury. Critical modulator of the immune system and the CNS through the gut-brain axis More recently, the gut microbiome has been shown to affect the function of other organs through the production of enzymes, metabolites, wound repair and defence against pathogens, with early research focusing on the immune system, metabolic pathways and skin health. The gut microbiota has also been linked to the CNS through the gut-brain axis, modulating our emotional behaviour. Increased diversity of the colonic microbiota has been shown to lead to a contemporaneous increase in the number of SFCAs produced, which is associated with healthy gut function SFCAs among the most important metabolites produced Indigestible proteins and carbohydrates pass into the colon, where they act as substrates for colonic bacterial fermentation, resulting in the production of many metabolites. The most important are short chain fatty acids ("SFCAs"), which contribute to several critical host functions: 1) Improvement of electrolyte and water absorption in the colon, 2) enhancement of hepatic blood flow, 3) increase in the solubility and absorption of calcium, 4) maintenance of colonic mucosal integrity. Other important metabolites are branched chain fatty acids, ammonia, amines, phenolic compounds and gases such as hydrogen and methane. 11 This is a marketing communication. For professional investors and institutional use only. Page 12 Dysbiosis causes a variety of diseases A key culprit in the causes for dysbiosis is the (over)use of (broad- spectrum) antibiotics Dysbiosis describes an imbalance of the intestinal microbiota where its composition or function microbiota has deviated from the normal homeostatic state, which has been implicated in many diseases (CHART 35). The mechanisms which lead to several conditions associated with the gut microbiome have been linked to the pivotal mutualistic relationship between the colonic microbiota, their metabolic products and the host immune system. In such a state, the microbiota produces harmful effects through 1) qualitative and quantitative changes to the composition of the intestinal microbiota itself, 2) changes in the metabolic activity of the intestinal microbiota, and 3) changes in the local distribution of the microbiota. CHART 35: Diseases associated with altered gut microbiota Gastrointestinal disease Inflammatory and irritable bowel disease

Coeliac disease

Colon cancer

Antibiotic-associated diarrhoea

diarrhoea Necrotising enterocolitis Gut microbiome imbalance Metabolic and other diseases Inflammation / autoimmunity ◼ Types I and II diabetes ◼ Allergy ◼ Obesity ◼ Asthma ◼ Infections, e.g. HIV ◼ Rheumatoid arthritis Hepatic disorders / liver disease

CNS disease, e.g. Parkinson's Source: goetzpartners Research Relationship is clear, but cause and effect is yet to be established CHART 36: Microbiome research publication volume 10,000 8,000 6,000 4,000 2,000 0 2006 2012 2018 2019 Source: PubMed Elie Metchnikoff is considered the "father" of microbiome therapeutics The level of clinical evidence and understanding of the mechanisms through which the microbiome acts vary widely across specialties, and the relationship between cause and effect is yet to be established. Examples include: (1) Intestinal disorders such as IBD and irritable bowel syndrome ("IBS") have been shown to be directly related to dysbiosis of the gut microbiome; (2) there is evidence that perturbations in the gut microbiome and the resulting metabolic products are involved in the development of colorectal cancers; (3) metabolic disorders such as obesity and diabetes have been linked to the level of Firmicutes and Bacteroidetes in humans; (4) metabolomic analyses have revealed that a suite of small molecules produced in the gut microbiome modulate a range of CNS disorders via the gut-brain axis. Technological advances underpin increased understanding Humans have long established the link between the bacterial content of the gut and health. Ancient societies such as the Greeks, Egyptians and Indus Valley Civilisation are documented as having consumed various sources of lactic acid bacterial strains through fermented milk and yoghurt foods. Despite this, the underlying mechanisms were not truly understood until the last two decades. Rapid advances in DNA sequencing and metagenomics complemented by developments in the analysis of transcriptomes, proteomes, metabolomes and immunomes have vastly improved our ability to understand the structure and function of the microbiome in both healthy and diseased states. This has led to an exponential growth of microbiome publications over the last few decades (CHART 36). Progress was historically limited by archaic experimental techniques Historically, microbes had to be cultured in the lab prior to identification and characterisation by microscopy, biochemistry and other techniques. Gut microbiotas were typically obtained from faecal samples, with the inherent limitation that the microorganisms found in faeces do not necessarily represent the sub-habitats in individual segments of the gut, e.g. the small intestine. The process is time-consuming and inaccurate, since not all species found in the gut microbiome can be successfully cultivated in a lab. The 20thcentury played witness to several key events (CHART 37). In 1908, Elie Metchnikoff argued that ageing could be prevented by the cultivation of beneficial bacteria in the gut through the consumption of yoghurt and other sour milks. Analysis of the microbiome continued to proceed slowly until the advent of genomic sequencing in the 1990s. Genomic sequencing caused a paradigm shift in microbiome understanding In 1995 Craig Venter decoded the genome of the first free-living organism, the bacterium Haemophilus influenzae, triggering the advent of the modern age of microbiome research. Page 13 CHART 37: Human microbiome research timeline 1908:Elie Metchnikoff theorises 1995:Craig Venter 2009:First microbiome study 2012:American Gut 2018:American Gut Project microbiome manipulation using sequences the genome of showing association between Project founded publishes largest study to yoghurt to improve health Haemophilus influenzae obesity and gut microbiota date on the microbiome including microbial sequence data from 15,096 samples 1900 1990 2000 2010 2020 1680s:Antonie van 1970:Dr Thomas Luckey 2006: First 2008:Launch of NIH 2012:HMP scientists 2014:The Integrative Leeuwenhoek uncovers estimates that there are metagenomic analysis of sponsored Human unveil first "map" of Human Microbiome variability between gut 100 billion microbes the human microbiome Microbiome Project microbes inhabiting Project, the second and oral microbiota living in the human body ("HMP") healthy humans phase of the HMP, begins Source: goetzpartners Research The Human Microbiome Project launched in 2008 with an initial budget of $115m vs. c.$3bn for the Human Genome Project HMP has unveiled the complexities of the human microbiome Following the example set by the Human Genome Project, the HMP is characterising the microbial population of the gut and other habitats to uncover the link between composition and function of the microbiome with human health. As the critical relationship between the microbiome and various conditions has become increasingly clear, commercial interest in the field has increased significantly. The simultaneous identification of thousands of 16S rRNA sequences within hours allows for metagenomic studies 16S rRNA sequencing a valuable technique for fast bacterial identification The emergence of 16S rDNA sequencing and corresponding polymerase chain reaction techniques as mainstream tools in the mid-1990's has been a significant enabler for the rapid and cost-effective identification and quantification of different species and subspecies of bacteria without the need for culturing. It has shown to be a valuable addition to high-throughput sequencing, which enables clustering and analysis of large data sets. CHART 38: Microbiome modulators have been evolving from generic probiotics for general gut health to targeted pharmaceutical drugs OTC Probiotics Live biotherapeutic Postbiotics Prebiotics products ("LBP") Small molecules Active ingredient Application Development Route to market Status Source: goetzpartners Research Live bacterial strains Probiotic metabolites / modulators Food ingredient or Pharmaceutical drug / therapeutic agent supplement with defined clinical benefit claim Short, low cost, low risk Long, costly, high risk Straightforward Requires formal review by regulatory authorities, e.g. FDA and EMA. Investors should consider this research report as only a single factor in making their investment decision. GPSL has a formal client relationship with Optibiotix Health Plc. Please see analyst certifications, important disclosure information, and information regarding the status of analysts on pages 51 - 53 of this research report. Page 14 Shift to targeted products with specific health benefits As the role of the microbiome beyond the gut has been clarified, microbiome therapeutics for extraintestinal disorders have been gained increasing traction, including autoimmune diseases, immuno- oncology, kidney disease, liver disease and CNS disorders The increased understanding of the composition and function of the microbiome has been fuelling new approaches targeting its modulation. Historically, the microbiome was targeted through OTC probiotics (bacterial strains) and prebiotics (oligosaccharides) for general health and well-being. Since the 1950s, therapeutic methods have been developed which move beyond administering bacteria to the gut via the GI tract. One such development, pioneered by Eisman et al., involves the transfer of faecal matter from healthy individuals to those where the microbiota has been depleted or disrupted. This treatment, known as faecal microbiota transplantation ("FMT"), is a common treatment for C. difficileinfection where antibiotics prove inadequate. Current research is exploring targeted approaches, employing specific bacterial strains (LBPs) or their metabolic products (postbiotics) for therapeutic use. CHART 38 provides an overview of the different approaches and their applications. Probiotics, from the Greek "for life", are defined as "live strains of strictly selected microorganisms which, when administered in adequate amounts confer a health benefit to the host" Historically, the dairy industry used to market yoghurts as healthy products Probiotics are a booming industry despite limited evidence Probiotics are live strains of bacteria that confer a health benefit to their host. While the concept of altering the contents of the microbiome by consuming live bacteria dates to ancient civilisations, much of the progress has been made over the 50 years. Many bacteria can potentially be used as probiotics (CHART 39), but the vast majority are commensal lactic acid-producing bacteria that are employed in a variety of products, ranging from cosmetics to food supplements and animal feed. In humans, probiotics are used mainly to maintain a healthy gut and to prevent or manage disease. Despite limited evidence for the claimed probiotic effects of most marketed products, their adoption is widespread, fuelling a market thought to be worth c.$48bn and expected to grow at a CAGR of 7%. Regulators have intervened and are tightening regulations to protect consumers. We expect this to benefit companies such as OPTI who employs a more scientific approach including small human studies. CHART 39: Commonly used probiotic microorganisms for human nutrition Lactobacillus Bifidobacterium Other L. acidophilus ◼ L. amylovorus ◼ Enterococcus faecium ◼ L. casei ◼ B. adolescentis ◼ Lactococcus lactis Lactic acid ◼ L. gasseri ◼ B. animalis ◼ Streptococcus thermophilus bacteria ◼ L. helveticus ◼ B. bifidum ◼ L. johnsonii ◼ B. breve ◼ Bacillus clausii ◼ L. pentosus ◼ B. infantis Other micro- ◼ Escherichia coli Nissle ◼ L. plantarum ◼ B. Longum organisms ◼ Saccharomyces cerevisiae ◼ L. reuteri ◼ L. rhamnosus Source: Markowiak, 2017 CHART 40: Criteria for probiotics Well-defined live bacterial strains Suitable viable count at end of shelf life Suitable evidence for health benefit at strain-specific or group level Source: ISAPP Classification requires meeting strict criteria Advances in the ability to identify and characterise individual strains of microorganisms have led to a detailed set of criteria to define what can and cannot be considered a probiotic (CHART 40). The official definition for the word probiotic provided by the UN Food and Agriculture organisation dictates that probiotics are "live strains of strictly selected microorganisms which, when administered in adequate amounts confer a health benefit to the host". Probiotics are more than just live bacteria Whilst there are many products in the market that carry the label "probiotic", many do not meet the necessary criteria. Page 15 CHART 41: Probiotic framework Live cultures Probiotic Non-probiotic Probiotic Probiotic Non-oral Probiotic Defined Probiotic Probiotic Fermented foods Undefined medical animal microbial dietary infant with undefined consortia, foods probiotics foods feed consortia supplement formula microbial content including FMT Source: International Association for Probiotics and Prebiotics ("ISAPP"), goetzpartners Research CHART 42: Complete response rates for patients with recurrent C. diffinfection treated with FMT 100% 80% 60% 40% 20% 0% <3 days <5 days <90 days Source: Lawrence et al., 2012 Commensal bacteria under FMT are not probiotics Although commensal bacteria naturally present in the gut are often a source of probiotic strains, these strains cannot be considered as "probiotics" until they have been isolated, characterised and a credible case presented for their health effects. Faecal matter derived from human samples contains an undefined mixture of microbes and hence is excluded under the probiotic framework. Despite concerns over risk and long-term safety, the FDA has overturned an original decision to ban FMT, allowing use of for the treatment of C. diffinfection in recurrent cases given compelling clinical data (CHART 42). Probiotics proven beneficial, but transient nature limits sustained efficacy Convincing evidence of the benefits of probiotics has been provided by many well conducted randomised clinical trials ("RCTs") and high-quality systematic meta analyses. The general benefits of probiotics on gut microbiota are due to the creation of a more favourable gut environment, supporting a healthy digestive tract and immune system. A meta-analysis performed by Ritchie & Romanuk including 84 studies, 74 trials and 10,351 patients concluded that probiotics are beneficial in the treatment and prevention of gastrointestinal disease. The main drawback is that the benefits have been shown to be temporary typically lasting up to two weeks, as probiotics are transient organisms that do not colonise the GI tract permanently, due to the environmental pressures from the large number of commensal (native) organisms. On the flipside, this increases the long-term commercial potential. Mechanism of action unclear due to large inter-strain variations Probiotics exert their beneficial effects through a variety of mechanisms. Some mechanisms are widespread and observed across commonly employed probiotic taxonomic groups, whiles others are thought to be strain specific and hence much rarer. While the benefits to gut health and immune response are supported by a large body of available research, the potential benefits for supporting the health of the oral cavity, lungs and gut brain axis remain to be confirmed, and evidence of the effects being shared across a broad cross-section of probiotics has not yet emerged. CHART 43: Functions of probiotics WIDESPREAD FREQUENT Among studied probiotics RARE Species level ◼ Colonisation resistance Strain specific Vitamin synthesis ◼Acid and SCFA production ◼ ◼ Neurological ◼ Direct antagonism ◼ Regulation of intestinal transit Normalisation of perturbed ◼ Immunological ◼ Gut barrier reinforcement ◼ microbiota ◼ Endocrinological ◼ Bile salt metabolism ◼ Increased turnover of ◼ Production of specific bioactives ◼ Enzymatic activity enterocytes ◼ Neutralisation of carcinogens ◼ Competitive exclusion of pathogens Source: goetzpartners Research, Hill et al., 2014 Registration with a depository authority provides some IP protection OPTI has deposited three strains under the Budapest treaty, including LPLDL Live microorganisms cannot be patented as is the case with pharmaceutical products. However, they can be registered with an international depository authority ("IDA"). GPSL has a formal client relationship with Optibiotix Health Plc. Please see analyst certifications, important disclosure information, and information regarding the status of analysts on pages 51 - 53 of this research report. Page 16 CHART 44: Examples for the use of nomenclature for probiotic microorganisms Genus Species Sub-species Strain designation IDA designation Strain nickname Product Lactobacillus rhamnosus none GG ATTC 53103 LGG Culturelle Bifidobacterium animalis lactis DN-173010 CNCM I-2494 Bifidus regularis Activia Bifidobacterium longum longum 35624 NCIMB 41003 Bifantis Align Lactobacillus plantarum none B2830 ECGC 13110402 LPLDL CholBiome Source: goetzpartners Research Development involves human studies The development of probiotics generally follows the process shown in CHART 45. It is less stringent and rigorous than for pharmaceutical drugs, and the recommended human trials are fewer and smaller. CHART 45: Process for the development of probiotics for food products Preferably second independent study to confirm results Safety assessment Strain identification by ▪ In vitroand / or animal ▪ Phase I human study phenotypic and genotypic methods Functional characterisation ▪ Genus, species, strain ▪ In vitro tests ▪ Deposit strain in ▪ Animal studies international culture collection Double-blind, randomised, placebo-controlledPhase IIhuman study or other appropriate design Adequate sample size

Primary outcome measure appropriate to determine if strain / product is efficacious Phase IIIeffectiveness trial to compare probiotics with standard treatment of a specific condition ▪ Labelling ▪ Contents: genus, species, strain ▪ Minimum numbers PROBIOTIC of viable bacteria ▪ Proper storage FOOD conditions ▪ Corporate contact details for consumer information Source: Joint FAO / WHO Working Group Report on Drafting Guidelines for the Evaluation of Probiotics in Food, London, Ontario, Canada, 30 April - 1 May 2002 CHART 46: Requirements for QPS status in Europe Taxonomy well defined Available body of knowledge to establish safety Lack of pathogenic properties established and substantiated Intended use must be clearly described Source: EFSA OPTI performs full genomic analyses of all probiotic bacterial strains to ensure safety Tightening regulation following probiotic misuse should benefit OPTI The increasing clinical evidence and legitimisation of probiotics has also caused misuse of the term. Some products are well defined and properly evaluated in controlled clinical studies, while others have unsubstantiated claims of efficacy and fail to meet the minimum requirements. Validation of probiotic contents in commercial products is needed to ensure consumer confidence; hence regulators are enforcing stricter rules to ensure that the term is used only for products that meet the specific criteria. In the US , microorganisms for consumption are regulated by the Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") and should have GRAS status. The standards are high and only 3% - 5% of probiotics have obtained this designation, including OPTI's LP LDL . The FDA has also recently moved to require investigational new drug applications for functional endpoints for probiotic foods and supplements;

, microorganisms for consumption are regulated by the Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") and should have GRAS status. The standards are high and only 3% - 5% of probiotics have obtained this designation, including OPTI's LP . The FDA has also recently moved to require investigational new drug applications for functional endpoints for probiotic foods and supplements; In Europe , the European Food Safety Authority ("EFSA") introduced the Qualified Presumption of

Safety ("QPS") measure in 2016. It applies additional criteria including historical demonstration of safety and absence of risk of acquired resistance to antibiotics for bacterial supplements (CHART 46). The dark side of probiotics Despite the well-publicised benefits of probiotic use, there is potential for adverse effects at both the local and systemic levels. Most microbes possess hostile factors capable of suppressing or destroying eukaryotic host mechanisms. By ingesting probiotics, a potential survival struggle is created between the inhabitant microbiome and the transient probiotic species. Examples of such pathomechanistic pathways include horizontal gene transfer and the production of bacteriophages containing virulent genes. OPTI has performed whole genomic analysis of the bacterial strains developed, screening for potential virulent factors to ensure safety and reduce the likelihood of adverse effects. The probiotics market is expected to reach $70bn by 2025E. Beverages represent the fastest-growing segment, aided by the growing popularity of kombucha (fermented tea) and kefir (fermented milk) $48bn market growing at c.7% CAGR, driven by increasing awareness and self-care Once dominated by digestive health, the probiotics market has diversified to include products for immune support, women's health and skincare. It is valued at c.$48bn in 2018 and expected to grow to more than $70bn by 2025E, thus outpacing other OTC categories. The rise of a holistic approach to self-care amongst consumers has been driving much of the market growth as probiotics are increasingly used to maintain a healthy lifestyle. Digestive health products have grown in line with this trend, and brands such as Yakult and Activia have raised consumer awareness about the benefits of probiotics. Beverages represent the fastest growth area of the market. Please see analyst certifications, important disclosure information, and information regarding the status of analysts on pages 51 - 53 of this research report. Page 17 Prebiotics have a more permanent effect on gut bacteria The current consensus definition of prebiotics is "a substrate that is selectively utilised by host microorganisms conferring a health benefit. Thus, the concept encompasses three crucial parts: a substance, a physiological effect, and a mechanism By selectively encouraging growth of beneficial commensal microorganisms, prebiotics are expected to have a more permanent effect than transient probiotics. They are selectively fermented by a strictly defined group of microorganisms, distinguishing them from dietary fibres. Selectivity is critical for substrates to be termed "prebiotic" CHART 47: Artificially produced prebiotics Lactulose Oligosaccharides Cyclodextrins Lactosaccharose Source: Markowiak, 2017 CHART 49: Promising oligosaccharides fulfilling prebiotic selection criteria Fructooligosaccharides Galactooligosaccharides Isomaltooligosaccharides Xylooligosaccharides Transgalactooligosaccharides Soybean oligosaccharides Source: Markowiak, 2017 Prebiotics are substrates that are selectively utilised as nutrients by beneficial microorganisms including both probiotics and host organisms. First defined in 1995, the concept - which was initiated to build on probiotics - has gained significant traction. The benefits associated with their consumption have been shown in numerous RCTs across a range of populations, including both healthy individuals and those with acute chronic diseases. By selectively stimulating the growth of beneficial endogenous bacteria, they are able to modulate the microbiome on a long-term / permanent basis. This is in contrast to probiotics, which remain in the gut for a relatively short period of time. Undigestible carbohydrates selectively utilised by host microorganisms in the gut Most identified prebiotics are dietary fibres, i.e. fermentable carbohydrates of various molecular structures which naturally occur in fruits, vegetables, cereals and other edible plants. Other prebiotics include oligosaccharides, fructans and galactans. Although the terms prebiotic and dietary fibre are often used interchangeably for naturally occurring food components not digested in the gastrointestinal tract, there are important differences (CHART 48). A key feature is that prebiotics are selectively fermented by a strictly definedgroup of gut microorganisms, whereas other dietary fibres encourage the growth of a wide variety. Therefore, prebiotics can also be dietary fibres, but dietary fibres are not always prebiotics (CHART 48). Prebiotics can also be artificially produced (see CHART 47). Early culture-based methods to analyse the microbiome were insufficient to reveal the complexity of prebiotic induced changes. Molecular-based methods and the advent of high throughout sequencing have enabled a better understanding of the selectivity of certain bacteria to utilise certain prebiotics and hence a more targeted selection approach to elicit the desired beneficial response. CHART 48: Selectivity of prebiotics is a distinguishing feature Selectiveutilised by defined Substances that affect the Utilised by a wide variety of host microorganisms microbiome microorganisms Prebiotic Not Prebiotic Dietary fibre CLAs and Human milk Readily Less Proteins and fermentable fermentable PUFAs oligosaccharides fats prebiotics dietary fibres Oligosaccharides e.g. Phenolics and Antibiotics FOS, Inulin, GOS, Vitamins phytochemicals MOS, XOS Abbreviations: CLA: conjugated linoleic acid; PUFA: polyunsaturated fatty acid; FOS: fructooligosaccharides; GOS: galactooligosaccharides; MOS: mannanoligosaccharides; XOS: xylooligosaccharides Source: ISAPP, 2017, goetzpartners Research Oligosaccharides show greatest promise The majority of in vitroand in vivostudies on prebiotics have focused on oligosaccharides, with mixed results across a wide range of indications. The most promising of these which fulfil the prebiotic criteria are outlined in CHART 49. Oligosaccharides play an important role particularly in early human development, with high contents found in human milk. Human milk oligosaccharides ("HMOs") are important in the development of a newborn's intestinal microbiota and immune system. Consumption of human milk containing HMOs has been shown to selectively increase the proportion of HMO consuming Bifidobacteriaceae and Bacteriodaceae. CHART 50: Health benefits associated with prebiotics Increased production of SFCAs Vitamin absorption Increased stool mass Reduction in colonic pH Improvement of the immune system Lowers risk of carcinogenesis Reduction of "bad" (LDL) cholesterol Inhibition of pathogenesis Source: goetzpartners Research Five major criteria for use in nutrition Like probiotics, prebiotics must meet a specific set of criteria in order to be classified as such, as outlined in CHART 51. Most commensal bacteria in the gut microbiome reside in the large intestine. To reach the beneficial bacteria, prebiotics cannot be digested (partially or fully) in the upper sections of the alimentary tract. Hence, when used as food additives, a key requirement is that prebiotics withstand food processing conditions and remain unchanged, non-degraded or chemically altered. Prebiotics confer multiple health benefits through selective fermentation by intestinal bacteria, the most important of which are shown in CHART 50. 17 This is a marketing communication. For professional investors and institutional use only. The information herein is considered to be an acceptable minor non-monetary benefit as defined under FCA COBS 2.3A19(5). GPSL is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FRN 225563). GPSL does and seeks to do business with companies / issuers covered in its research reports. As a result, investors should be aware that GPSL may have a conflict of interest that could affect the objectivity of this research report. Page 18 Notably, neither Bifidobacterium nor Lactobacilli manufacture gas in their metabolism, whereas clostridium do An optimised prebiotic is known as an Optibiotic, a term defined and trademarked by OPTI CHART 51: Prebiotic selection criteria for human nutrition Prebiotic selection criteria Resistance to Fermentation by Beneficial effect on Selective Stability in various digestion in upper stimulation of food / feed intestinal sections of the host's health growth of processing microbiota alimentary tract probiotics conditions Source: Markowiak and Śliżewska, 2017 Major side effects include flatulence and diarrhoea Although the known detrimental side effects of prebiotics are limited, selection criteria must account for potential adverse effects which may arise. Well documented side effects related with an overdose of prebiotics include flatulence and diarrhoea. In order to avoid flatulence for example fermentation must be selective and preferably include genera that are not gas formers. Combinations of prebiotics and probiotics Prebiotics can be combined with probiotics to improve the survival of healthy bacteria in the gastrointestinal tract, an approach which aims to ensure a superior effect over the probiotic or prebiotic alone. The benefits have yet to be quantified, but show large potential given the variety of combinations. Some examples used in human nutrition are highlighted in CHART 52 below. CHART 52: Prebiotics and probiotic combinations for human nutrition Prebiotics FOS GOS Inulin XOS Lacticol Lactosucrose Lactulose Soy oligosaccharides TOS Prebiotic / probiotic combinations Lactobacillus genus bacteria + inulinLactobacillus, Streptococcus andBifidobacterium genus bacteria + FOSLactobacillus, Bifidobacterium, Enterococcus genus bacteria + FOSLactobacillus andBifidobacterium genus bacteria + oligofructoseLactobacillus andBifidobacterium genus bacteria + inulin All non-digestible carbohydrates with a DP3 and above are now classified as fibres in the US and Europe. In the US, the FDA has classified GOS and FOS as fibres Abbreviations: FOS, fructooligosaccharides; GOS, galactooligosaccharides; TOS, transgalactooligosaccharides; XOS, xylooligosaccharides Abbreviations: FOS: fructooligosaccharides; GOS: galactooligosaccharides; TOS: transgalactooligosaccharides; XOS: xylooligosaccharides Source: Markowiak, 2017, goetzpartners Research Nutritional prebiotics are regulated by the EFSA The regulation of prebiotics for human use varies significantly with geography. As a food additive, nutritional prebiotics fall under the EFSA in the European Union and hence require authorisation to be marketed as conferring a health benefit. For example, chicory root inulin has been authorised to carry a health claim by demonstrating a cause and effect relationship with improved bowel function. Inulin dominates the prebiotic industry, accounting for around 40% of global revenue in 2015. Considered safe food ingredients, FOS and GOS have been authorised for use in the EU since before 1997. Prebiotic substances created after 1997 are considered novel and require safety clearance. FDA yet to recognise prebiotics, but potential beyond probiotics is clear In the US, prebiotics as such are not recognised by the FDA. They are therefore regulated based on the category of product they are intended for: food ingredients and dietary supplements. The FDA has also displayed resistance to acknowledging prebiotics as dietary fibres, as this requires health benefits beyond microbiome changes (GOS and FOS are now classified as fibres). Given the potential to alter the contents of the gut microbiome on a more permanent basis vs. probiotics, we are optimistic about the potential applications of prebiotics. The information herein is considered to be an acceptable minor non-monetary benefit as defined under FCA COBS 2.3A19(5). GPSL is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FRN 225563). GPSL does and seeks to do business with companies / issuers covered in its research reports. As a result, investors should be aware that GPSL may have a conflict of interest that could affect the objectivity of this research report. Investors should consider this research report as only a single factor in making their investment decision. GPSL has a formal client relationship with Optibiotix Health Plc. Please see analyst certifications, important disclosure information, and information regarding the status of analysts on pages 51 - 53 of this research report. Page 19 CHART 53: Multiple modalities are being explored by pharmaceutical companies to modulate the microbiome Live biotherapeutics ("LBPs") Live microorganisms

Developed like pharmaceutical drugs

Defined clinical benefit claims FMT Allograft of undefined faecal microbial consortia from the colon from a healthy patient into a recipient Metabolite-based Bacteriophage therapies therapeutics ◼ Postbiotics ◼ Phage therapies ◼ Small molecules targeting specific pathogenic bacteria produced by microbiome which induce disease ◼ Target metabolic signalling pathways Source: goetzpartners Research CHART 54: Characteristics of LBPs Biological products Contain microorganisms, e.g. bacteria, yeast Naturally occurring, recombinant and clonally selected Not an immunogen-specific vaccine Source: Drug Information Association The live biotherapeutics pipeline has grown exponentially in the last four years LBPs are transient microorganisms that meet a specific set of conditions as set out in CHART 54 and are designed for the prevention, treatment or cure of diseases and health conditions. They differ from probiotics in that LBP strains are characterised as pharmaceutical drugs with defined clinical benefit claims. The use of LBPs in clinical application has shown great promise for reducing infection, stimulating innate immune responses and modulating the gastrointestinal metabolism. Activities began in 2011, and the number of companies actively developing drug candidates has increased by more than 10-fold since. There are >70 candidates currently in the pipeline (CHART 56), most of which are in preclinical development (CHART 55). The leading therapy areas is infectious disease, particularly C. difficilegiven the strong results seen with FMT, followed by GI diseases and metabolic disorders (CHART 57). CHART 55: LBPs at each development phase CHART 56: LBPs in active development CHART 57: LBPs by therapeutic area 60 53 80 70 11% 4% 40 60 32% 11% 20 21 40 8 9 2 4 2 1 2 1 2 3 27 14% 0 20 28% 5 2 2 4 Preclinical Phase I Phase II Phase III 13 Infections GI 2015 2016 2017 0 Metabolic disorders Cancers 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 Dermatologic Neurological disorders Source: Pharmaprojects, January 2018 Source: Pharmaprojects, January 2018 Source: Pharmaprojects, January 2018 CHART 58: Postbiotic have multiple advantages vs. LBPs No issue of colonisation resistance Eliminates inter-individual variability Target specific physiological effects Direct mechanism of action Source: goetzpartners Research Directly targeting metabolic products through a postbiotic approach Postbiotics focus on direct intervention using metabolites that are secreted, modulated or degraded by the microbiome. These impact host physiology by modulating both cellular and organismal functions. Instead of targeting the microbiome composition, postbiotic approaches directly target the downstream signalling pathways of the microbiome, thus mitigating the effects of an excess, scarcity or dysregulation of metabolites, with the aim of correcting the harmful effects of dysbiosis. Key advantages compared to LBPs are summarised in CHART 58. OPTI is developing targeted prebiotics that can effectively increase the growth rate of specific bacteria such as propionic acid bacteria which selectively increase SCFAs to produce a health benefit to enhance satiation, e.g. through the glucagon-like peptides GLP1 and GLP2. Promise of microbiome has attracted many new entrants The therapeutic potential of the microbiome has attracted a wide range of companies including OTC players, pharma, biotech, food suppliers and retailers, some of which are shown in CHART 59. Page 20 CHART 59: Select companies active in the microbiome space Gut Skin CNS Other* Prebiotics Probiotics Live bio- therapeutics Postbiotics includes inflammatory disease, metabolic disease, oncology, infectious disease, allergy, immune suppression, cardiovascular disease, hepatic disease Source: goetzpartners Research VCs are deeply immersed The prospects of large returns have also attracted many VCs, some of which dedicate significant funds to this field. In Europe, one of the pioneers is Seventure, a well-established life science investor who identified the microbiome as a key area for future development as early as 2008. In March this year, the fund closed its second dedicated microbiome fund with a target of >€200m, which follows in the footsteps of the €160m fund launched in 2014. Its current portfolio includes over 20 microbiome companies, including Enterome and Vedanta, two of the most advanced players in the pharmaceutical field. Other active funds include Lundbeckfonden in Europe, Flagship Pioneering in the US, and many corporate venture funds including those of Novartis, J&J, Boehringer Ingelheim and BMS. CHART 60: The last 12 months has witnessed a number of high profile fundraises Date Company Investors Fundraise Use of proceeds Jul-19 Finch Unknown $53.5m Series C Not disclosed Therapeutics Jun-19 Synlogic Ginkgo Bioworks $80m equity Development of novel therapeutics in investment partnership with Gingko May-19 Vedanta Partners Investment, Invesco, Seventure, BMS, Bill and Melinda $45.5m Series C Advance Vendanta's clinical portfolio Biosciences Gates Foundation, Symbiosis Group through Phase I and II clinical development May-19 Whole Biome True Ventures, Sequoia Capital, Mayo Clinic, Khosla Ventures, $35m Series B Commercialisation and expansion of AME Cloud Ventures discovery pipeline Mar-19 Kaleido Public Market $75m IPO Advance lead candidate KB195 into Phase Biosciences II trials for urea cycle disorder Mar-19 Snipr Lundbeckfonden, Life Science Partners, Wellington Partners $50m Series A Development of Snipr's CRISPR Cas technology into clinical stage Feb-19 BiomX OrbiMed, J&J Innovation, Takeda Ventures, Mirae AM, $32m Series B Fund clinical development of pipeline Seventure, SBI Japan-Israel Innovation Fund, RM Global Partners Dec-18 Kallyope Bill Gates, Lux Capital, The Column Group, Polaris Partners, $87m Series B Advance gut brain axis targeting portfolio Illumina Ventures, Alexandria Venture Investments, Euclidean Capital, Two Sigma Ventures. Page 21 Recent financing events showcase investor appetite The high level of investor interest in the microbiome sector is reflected in the large volume of recent financing events for companies developing microbiome-targeting therapeutics (CHART 60). Several companies have individually raised in excess $100m in both public and private markets, including Assembly Biosciences ($327m), Seres Therapeutics ($194m) and Enterome ($120m). CHART 61: Pharma's exposure to microbiome is through partnerships with biotech players Date Biotech Pharma partner Tx area Description Jul-19 Oncology The partnership aims to develop live biotherapeutics that support oral delivery for Oxford Vacmedix's recombinant overlapping peptide cancer vaccines Jun-19 ID Develop proprietary synthetic phage candidates designed to target an undisclosed ID agent Jun-19 Multiple Synlogic commits up to $30m to source synthetic biology services from Ginkgo over a five- year period. Ginkgo bought a stake in Synlogic for $80m at a 44% premium to the share price Mar-19 I-O Elucidate potential of microbiome therapeutics to augment I-O treatment for cancer. Seres to receive $20m and financial support for research activities Jan-19 ID Develop and commercialise CRISPR-Cas3-enhanced bacteriophage candidates that target two bacterial pathogens. Janssen will initially pay $20m. Potential value>$798m Dec-18 IBD Collaboration to utilise BiomX's XMarker platform, a microbiome-based biomarker discovery platform, to stratify responders and non-responders to IBD therapeutics Clinical trial collaboration to evaluate BMS's Opdivo in combination with Vedanta's VE800, a Dec-18 I-O human bacterial consortium, in patients with advanced or metastatic cancers. Vedanta will maintain control of its VE800 program, including global R&D and commercial rights Global licensing, co-development and co-promotion agreement Enterome's drug candidate Oct-18 IBD EB8018 in patients with Crohn's disease. Enterome is eligible to receive up to $640m in clinical development, regulatory and commercial milestones in addition to a $50m upfront Jun-18 MD Research collaboration to discover peptide therapeutics to treat obesity and diabetes via the gut-brain axis Microbiotica to apply its metagenomics microbiome platform to analyse patient samples from Jun-18 IBD clinical trials of Genentech's investigational IBD candidates, to identify microbiome biomarker signatures, novel IBD drug targets and LBPs. Total potential deal value up to $534m with Microbiotica eligible for additional royalties on sales of resulting products Pfizer will use Adapsyn's platform to test natural products from its collection of microbial Jan-18 n.a. strains. Both companies have exclusive rights to pursue select novel compounds identified through the collaboration. Total deal value of up to $162m Merck will use Serimmune's repertoire characterisation platform to its clinical and preclinical Jun-17 ID specimens. Merck will lead preclinical and clinical development and commercialisation of candidates identified from the collaboration Joint development of FIN-524, a live biotherapeutic aimed at the treatment of IBD. Takeda Apr-17 IBD made an upfront payment of $10m for the exclusive worldwide rights to develop & commercialise FIN-524 and rights to follow-on products in IBD Licensing agreement provides Allergan with WW rights to two preclinical assets targeting UC Jan-17 IBD and CD, and two compounds to be identified by Assembly for IBS. Allergan made an upfront payment of $50m with further potential development and commercial milestone payments Discovery and development of microbiome-derived biomarkers, drug targets and bioactive Nov-16 I-O molecules. Enterome received an upfront payment of $15m for access to its technology plus R&D funding with milestones and royalties for development and commercialisation Feb-16 IBD AbbVie to use Synlogic's synthetic biotics platform to develop a Synthetic Biotic medicine for the treatment of IBD Collaborative research agreement to discover novel targets and bioactive molecules from the Jan-16 IBD gut microbiome for the treatment of Crohn's. Enterome received an upfront payment plus R&D funding. Janssen received an option to take an exclusive license to further develop and commercialise candidates that may arise from the collaboration Agreement to support the expansion of Seres' portfolio outside the US & Canada. Seres Jan-16 ID/IBD retains full commercial rights to portfolio of product candidates in the US & Canada. Deal involved an upfront payment of $120mw with a total deal value in excess of $1.9bn Jun-15 I-O Oragenics will use Intrexon's technologies to develop products for the treatment of oral mucositis or genetically modified Lactococcus lactis Jan-15 IBD Licensing agreement for Vendanta's bacterial consortia drug candidate VE202 for IBD. Potential milestone value of up to $339m in addition to royalty payments GI Salix licensed exclusive world-wide rights to RedHill's RHB-106 encapsulated formulation for Feb-14 bowel preparation. GPSL has a formal client relationship with Optibiotix Health Plc. Please see analyst certifications, important disclosure information, and information regarding the status of analysts on pages 51 - 53 of this research report. Page 22 Probiotix Health: evidence-based probiotics OptiScreen is a high-throughput screening technology platform used to identify microbes that harbour metabolic pathways of interest, based on their ability to mediate specific health benefits in humans. Phylogenetically distinct strains of these bacteria are screened for their biological activity, with the most attractive selected for development The ProBiotix Health division was created in 2018 to focus on targeted probiotics that impact specific health biomarkers discovered based on the OptiScreen technology platform. These are sold in a variety of formulations, presentations and applications as foods, supplements, and in the future potentially pharmaceutical products, and commercialised through partners. Lead asset LPLDLis commercialised for the reduction of cholesterol since 2017. Through agreements with partners, OPTI is extending the application of LPLDLto dairy foods and beverages, the reduction of blood pressure, and for development as a pharmaceutical product. The latter is being done in collaboration with an undisclosed US company who funds all the development costs, with OPTI entitled to milestones and royalties on potential product sales. OPTI has already signed 27 deals for LPLDLand we expect revenues from these and additional deals (CHART 62) to grow from c.£400k in 2018A to c>£10m in 2024E and >£14m at peak (CHART 63). CHART 62: LPLDLdeals (food and pharma), 2017A - 2028E 15 12 deals 9 of Number 6 3 0 2017A 2019E 2021E 2023E 2025E 2027E Distribution Application Manufacture Pharma Source: Company data, goetzpartners Research estimates CHART 63: LPLDLrevenues (food and pharma), 2017A - 2028E 16 (£m) 12 to OPTI 8 Revenues 4 0 2017A 2019E 2021E 2023E 2025E 2027E Distribution Application Manufacture Pharma Source: Company data, goetzpartners Research estimates Generally recognised as safe ("GRAS") status is an important step that allows for the use of an ingredient into food and drinks Statinswork by inhibiting HMG-CoA reductase, an enzyme that plays a central role in the production of cholesterol. They have been shown to reduce the incidence of first and recurrent CHD events LPLDLis a safe and natural option for cholesterol reduction OPTI has been focusing on CV disease, the leading cause of morbidity and mortality worldwide. Elevated cholesterol and blood pressure levels increase the risk of coronary heart disease ("CHD"). Statins such as atorvastatin (Lipitor) and rosuvastatin (Crestor) are the gold standard therapy, but compliance is poor with a approx. half of patients discontinuing therapy within two years, and they can cause serious side effects, including muscle pain, diabetes, elevated liver enzyme levels, and in rare cases muscle damage. This has led to growing interest in natural evidence-based therapies. A comprehensive screening programme allowed OPTI to identify the bacterial strain Lactobacillus plantarum("LP") ECGC 13110402, branded LPLDL. The strain was tested for multiple factors that make it suitable for human use prior to the completion of aa human intervention trial, which showed that LPLDLlowered unhealthy biomarkers such as LDL and total cholesterol and may therefore be used as an alternative or supplement to existing treatments to reduce CV risk. It was launched in Europe at Vitafoods in May 2017 and in the US at the Supply Side West trade show in August. It is sold as a food supplement and since receiving GRAS status in February 2019 can now be sold as a functional ingredient in food products. CHART 64: The build-up of LDL cholesterol on arterial walls causes atherosclerosis Disease progression Source: Company data Its robustness and versatility have made LP a popular ingredient for industrial applications. It is contained in many fermented foods, such as sourdough bread, sauerkraut and kimchi High cholesterol increases risk of CHD. Reducing the LDL fraction reduces the risk CHD is expected to cause up to 40% of deaths by 2020 (World Health Organisation). Large clinical and epidemiological studies have shown that elevated total serum cholesterol ("TC") levels are a key risk factor for CHD onset, as it gets deposited in the arterial walls leading to plaque formation, one of the initial steps in atherosclerosis development. It has been shown that a 1% reduction in serum cholesterol is associated with a 2.3% reduction in artery disease risk. The primary target for reducing CV risk is low- density lipoprotein ("LDL"), i.e. commonly known as "bad" cholesterol. High-density lipoprotein ("HDL") on the other hand is known as "good" cholesterol and an increase of this fraction is desirable. TC, LDL and HDL are powerful biomarkers whose changes can be monitored to infer changes in the risk of CHD. LP is a robust, versatile organism that is widely used in the food industry… LP is a gram positive, rod-shaped member of the lactic acid producing genus Lactobacillus (CHART 65) and the species most commonly found in oral and intestinal human mucosae. It has a relatively long genome and is regarded as robust, flexible and versatile. GPSL has a formal client relationship with Optibiotix Health Plc. Please see analyst certifications, important disclosure information, and information regarding the status of analysts on pages 51 - 53 of this research report. Page 23 CHART 65:Lactobacillus plantarum Source: goetzpartners Research …and delivers benefits beyond general gut health and wellbeing Even though LP colonises the colon in a transient fashion, its beneficial effects can be long lasting, including improvement of gut health, immunity and overall health. They are thought to be achieved through major metabolites it produces, such as antibiotics that target "bad" bacteria in the gut, making room for endogenous bacteria to grow; the essential amino acid lysine; and organic acids (e.g. acetic, succinic and lactic). LP also has antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, antiproliferative, immunomodulatory and antiglycemic effects, among others, which have led to rising interest in the medical field. Hence, LP has been applied to treat multiple chronic conditions, such as the neurodegenerative conditions Alzheimer's and Parkinson's, and CV diseases including hypertension, diabetes and obesity. LPLDL is a safe and stable strain Active in high concentrations of bile salts, survives freeze- drying and temperatures of 5 ° - 25 ° C for 24 months

- 25 C for 24 months Fully sequenced genome The identification of the unique LPLDLstrain is the result of a multi-step scientific process To identify the naturally occurring Lactobacillus plantarumECGC 13110402 (LPLDL) strain, OPTI screened 4,000 bacterial strains based on the superior capacity to hydrolyse bile salts (CHART 66). This yielded 3 Lactobacillusstrains able to lower cholesterol by 72% - 81%. The final isolated strains were tested for stability including their ability to survive passage through the gut and sequenced to confirm the absence of dangerous endotoxins or resistance elements. Finally, OPTI tested if the strain could readily be manufactured to high yields in large fermenters. The strain was registered at the European Culture General Collection ("ECGC") and is protected worldwide by five patent families and three trademarks. CHART 66: Discovery and development of LP ECGC 13110402 strain Biomarker Mechanism of High throughput Selection based on Pilot scale and final Human cholesterol identification action screening ("HTS") selection study reduction Cholesterol Bile salt hydrolysis 4,000 strains screened 45 → 24 → 3 Bacterial growth ("BSH") for BSH activity and Lactobacillus strains optimisation and pilot bile resistance, with cholesterol scale production including 353 reduction of 72-81% Lactobacillus strains Source: Company data CHART 67: Probiotics may reduce cholesterol through four mechanisms Deconjugation of Adsorption of bile acids via bile cholesterol to salt hydrolase cellular surfaces ("BSH") Incorporation of cholesterol into Cholesterol bacterial cell reductase activity membranes Source: Costabile et al.2017 Mechanism of action relies on activity of bile salt hydrolase enzyme There are four mechanisms through which probiotics are thought to lower cholesterol levels (CHART 67). While LPLDLmay work through a combination of all four, it was selected based on its ability to absorb cholesterol and produce bile salt hydrolase ("BSH"), the enzyme that catalyses the deconjugation of bile salts leading to their enhanced excretion (CHART 68). Bile salts are detergent-like molecules synthesised from blood-derived cholesterol in the liver and incorporated into bile, which is necessary for physiological processes such as digestion and break-down of fats, absorption of fat-soluble vitamins and the elimination of waste products. Following the deconjugation of bile salts through BSH, bile acids are less soluble and hence absorbed into the intestine to be excreted in faeces. Serum cholesterol is then required for the de novosynthesis of bile acids to make up for the shortfall, thus lowering circulating cholesterol and preventing deposition in arteries. Page 24 CHART 69: LPLDLhas earned multiple nominations and awards Conference Achievement ProBiota 2017 Best scientific ProBiota 2018 abstract Vitafoods 2018 Probiotic of the year finalist Source: Company data The study was conducted by Prof. Glenn Gibson, one of the world leaders in the field Human study helps raise interest from industry players Once LPLDLhad been optimised for activity, stability, safety and manufacturability, OPTI embarked on an independent randomised, placebo-controlled human intervention trial. The results suggest that LPLDLexerts beneficial effects on lipid biomarkers and blood pressure, without causing any side effects. The authors concluded that (1) LPLDLis a well-tolerated, natural probiotic that may be used as an alternative or supplement to existing treatments to reduce CV risk, and (2) that the results in healthy adults suggest efficacy similar to 1.5g - 2.4g plant sterols / stanols (Costabile et al.2017). The combined effect on lowering both cholesterol and blood pressure has greater potential with respect to reducing a person's lifetime risk of CV disease than either effect on its own, based on remarks made by the European Cardiovascular Society in 2016. The data, which has been presented at multiple conferences, where it was well received and led to multiple nominations and awards (CHART 69), plays an important role in raising awareness among industry players, with whom the company enters revenue-generating commercial agreements. 12-week trial in 49 overall healthy individuals The study was conducted in the UK in 2016 in collaboration with the University of Reading, a globally recognised leader in this field. The trial enrolled 49 patients with normal to mildly elevated cholesterol levels (CHART 70) who were treated for 12 weeks and followed for a total of 16 weeks. A detailed description of the design is provided in CHART 70 and CHART 71. CHART 70: Study protocol Parameter Description Patient population 49 normal to mildly hypercholesterolaemic adults aged 30-65 years Stratification  Low: <5mM according to  Mildly elevated: 5-5.9mM baseline TC  High: ≥6mM Location UK Design Single-centre, prospective, randomised, parallel group Dose and admin. 2x109CFU LPLDL2x daily before breakfast & dinner Comparator Placebo Treatment period 12 weeks Overall duration 16 weeks (incl. 4-weekwash-out and follow-up) Primary endpoints Effect on blood lipids (TC, LDL, HDL, TG) Safety (inflammatory biomarkers, GI side effects) Secondary Effect on blood pressure and immune biomarkers endpoints (IL-6,IL-10,TNF-α),  Gut microbiome changes Abbreviations: CFU: colony-forming units; HDL: high-density lipoprotein; LDL: low-density lipoprotein; mM: millimolar; TAG: triacylglycerides; TC: total cholesterol Source: Costabile et al.2017 CHART 71: Study intervention LP-LDL n=25 Wash-out Placebo n=24 Baseline 6 weeks 12 weeks 16 weeks Pre screen -2 weeks Blood Blood / Urine/ Faeces Source: Costabile et al.2017 Encouraging reduction in multiple lipid biomarkers, including LDL cholesterol Overall, the study results show improvements across active groups for all biomarkers tested, with LPLDLcausing reductions in unhealthy biomarkers (e.g. LDL, total cholesterol) and increases in healthy biomarkers (e.g. HDL). As a result, investors should be aware that GPSL may have a conflict of interest that could affect the objectivity of this research report. Investors should consider this research report as only a single factor in making their investment decision. GPSL has a formal client relationship with Optibiotix Health Plc. Please see analyst certifications, important disclosure information, and information regarding the status of analysts on pages 51 - 53 of this research report. Page 25 The most relevant findings relate to LDL, the primary target for reducing CV risk, with a consistent trend towards lower LDL values observed across all active groups. The results show reductions in the active group compared to the placebo across the 0 - 6, 6 - 12 and 0 - 12-week periods, with changes ranging from -7.2% overall to -13.9% in the group with normal cholesterol levels at baseline (<5mM). However, the study groups were small and hence larger trials would be required to draw firm conclusions. Revenue generated throughout the value chain CHART 73: LPLDLvalue chain Manufacture B2B Manufacturing partner Raw ingredient Source: goetzpartners Research CHART 74: Partners for LPLDL Source: goetzpartners Research OPTI generates revenue from LPLDLthrough commercial agreements with multiple partners. CHART 73 shows the value chain from raw ingredient to retail products, which include OPTI's own brands (CHART as well as products produced by partners under their own brands. A key application is in dairy foods, a market estimated to be worth $35.5bn, which OPTI accesses through a manufacturing deal with Sacco. Application / Formulation Distribution Sales B2B B2B B2C OptiBiotix Own brand (e.g. Distribution partner online CholBiome / X3) Retail platform Food supplement Application / Partner brand CONSUMER formulation / distribution partner Food product Distribution deals dominate in food and supplement applications Since 2017, OPTI has signed 27 agreements with companies of all sizes. Each deal helps build brand recognition, enhance brand value and create demand by partners to include LPLDLas the functional ingredient in a wide range of products. Distribution deals dominate the list, a few are formulation deals, and one deal relates to the manufacture of the raw ingredient in freeze-dried format. An important formulation deal is the one with Nutrilinea, which produces CholBiome and CholBiomeX3 (CHART 75), the LPLDLsupplement OPTI sells both through its website and through partners in select countries, e.g. Russia, Bulgaria, Greece, Cyprus and Vietnam. CHART 75: LPLDLis the probiotic strain used in two products marketed by OptiBiotics Source:https://optibiotix.online/collections/cholbiome-range The 50/50 profit sharing agreement encourages Sacco to help find application / formulation partners, as these then become customers for both companies Sacco srl manufactures raw ingredient to GMP standard in 50/50 profit share In March 2017, OPTI entered an exclusive manufacturing agreement with Sacco srl, a family-owned Italian company that focuses on healthy, natural and functional foods. The company manufactures LPLDLas a freeze-dried raw ingredient to GMP standard for both the food and pharma industries that it then sells on to other companies further down in the value chain that formulate the strain into food products mainly dairy - and supplements. Under the terms of the deal, OPTI does not buy any material, but instead receives a 50% profit share with a min. price / kg based on ingredient sales to third parties. Please see analyst certifications, important disclosure information, and information regarding the status of analysts on pages 51 - 53 of this research report. Page 26 CHART 76: Commercial agreements for LPLDLin supplements and food applications Date Product Partner Regions Exclusive Type Description Mar-17 LPLDL Sacco srl Europe Yes M Manufacture and supply of raw ingredient, in return for 50% of the profit with a min. price / kg May-17 CholBiome, Nutrilinea srl Europe No F Production and commercialisation of final packaged product CardioBiome Jun-17 LPLDL HLH Biopharma DE No D 3-year supply agreement for production, packaging and commercialisation of LPLDLcapsules, branded as part of Lactobact brand Jul-17 LPLDL Pharmabiota Aus/NZ n.a. D Development, packaging and supply of three products containing LPLDL. Min. initial purchase of 10,000 boxes each Aug-17 LPLDL Sacco srl US/RoW Yes M Extension of previous deal, including into dairy applications Sep-17 LPGOS TATA Chemicals Asia Yes D Scale-up and manufacturing for use in food and OTC products Oct-17 LPLDL Galenicum ES, CL, PE No D 3-year supply and commercialisation agreement. LPLDLto be sold as part Middle East of STOP&GO product range branded as Cardiocare Mar-18 LPLDL Fine Foods & Europe Yes F Production and supply of 5 new formulations containing LPLDL(1x glucose Pharmaceuticals control, 1x ↓of high BP, 1x ↓of cholesterol levels, 2x ↓of CV risk). Royalties and commitment to maximise financial return for both parties Apr-18 CholBiome / Trigen Pharma Pakistan Yes D 5-year distribution and commercialisation agreement for CholBiome / X3. CholBiome X3 (part of Shahnawaz Trigen covers costs for product registration with DRAP. First agreement Group) covering CholBiome range of own label products May-18 LPLDL Akums India Yes D 5-year manufacturing and supply of LPLDL-containing products. Akums to contribute to human trials if required May-18 LPLDL Seed Health US No D Produce, promote, market and commercialise LPLDL-containing products. LPLDLto be commercialised in an innovative product concept which combines multiple strains of different probiotics selected based on strong clinical data Jun-18 LPLDL AlfaSigma S.p.A. IT Yes D 10-year manufacturing and supply agreement for LPLDL-containing food supplements. Upfront, royalties, 5-figure annual payments guaranteed Sep-18 LPLDL Not disclosed US, w/ Yes F US pharmaceutical deal for the use of LPas a drug product. Partner option to responsible for development, preclinical and clinical tests, regulatory develop ex- approvals, manufacture, marketing, product sales in the US. OPTI US responsible for the manufacture of LPstrain to pharma drug standards. Partner has an option to obtain a WW license excl. India, Pakistan Sep-18 LPLDL Bened Taiwan No D 3-year agreement to produce, package, promote, market and Biomedical Ltd commercialise products containing LPLDLin Taiwan Sep-18 CholBiome Bulgarian Bulgaria Yes D 3-year distribution and commercialisation of own label CholBiome company products. First revenues expected in Q1/2019 Oct-18 LPLDL US Pharma Lab US No F Manufacturing and supply agreement for formulations containing LPLDL ("USPL") First agreement completed through new subsidiary ProBiotix Health Ltd Nov-18 CholBiome ND GR, CY Yes D 3-year distribution and commercialisation agreement for own label CholBiome products. Company covers registrational costs Jan-19 CholBiome SilvEXPO RU, KZ No D 3-year distribution and commercialisation agreement for own label CholBiome products Feb-19 LPLDL Biolat JSC Baltics (EE, No D 3-year packaging & commercialisation agreement for own capsular food LV, LT) products containing LPLDL Feb-19 LPLDL EIWA Trading JP Yes D 3-year import, marketing and distribution agreement for LPLDL. Exclusivity Corporation linked to min. annual volumes Mar-19 LPLDL HLH Biopharm DE Yes D 3-year extension of original supply agreement for LPLDLcapsules. order volume commitments doubling every year. Includes order volume commitments which double each year to maintain exclusivity in Germany Mar-19 LPLDL HLH Biopharm AT, CH, UAE No D 3-year license to produce, package, commercialise products cont. LPLDL May-19 LPLDL IENP ES No D 3-year agreement to manufacture, market food supplements cont. LPLDL May-19 LPLDL Nutrilinea Srl. Europe Yes F License agreement for use of LPLDLin a food supplement (TensRed) for (Europe reduction of high blood pressure. Nutrilinea covers cost of product ex-UK) development, manufacturing & human studies, has 12 mos exclusivity in Europe. ProBiotix has exclusivity for UK & all other markets ex-Europe Jun-19 CholBiome, Biovagen Vietnam Yes D 3-year license agreement to commercialise CholBiome® / CholBiome®X3. CholBiome®x3 Healthcare Pte. Biovagen covers the costs of registering the products with local health authorities. Exclusivity linked to min. sales orders. CholBiome® / CholBiome®x3to be marketed as BioStatin / BioStatin Platinum Jul-19 LPLDL Kappa 27 countries No D License agreement for LPLDLin new application area within CV health, in Bioscience AS (Europe, combination with Kappa's K2VITAL® (pure, active Vit K2) + Vit B1. RU, SG) Nutrilinea covers costs of development and manufacture of final product (ProK2Heart). Investors should consider this research report as only a single factor in making their investment decision. GPSL has a formal client relationship with Optibiotix Health Plc. Please see analyst certifications, important disclosure information, and information regarding the status of analysts on pages 51 - 53 of this research report. Page 27 The US is the world's largest probiotics market and one of the fastest growing, with an estimated value of $7.1bn, of which supplements alone account for c.$2bn. This figure is expected to expand by 55% to $3.3bn by 2021E

US is the world's largest probiotics market Italy is the largest probiotic supplement market in Europe and the second in the world with an estimated size of >$500m, growing at c.25% p.a.

Japan accounts for nearly half of the market in the high- growth Asia-Pacific region;

accounts for nearly half of the market in the high- growth Asia-Pacific region; India is one of the most important markets in Asia CHART 78: Competitors for LPLDLfall into different groups High Targeted probiotics threat Betaglucans Competitive Probiotics Statins Low General gut Reduction of health cholesterol Source: goetzpartners Research Broad geographical footprint, including in key US, European and Asian markets Through its partners, OPTI's products are or will be marketed in all important probiotic markets, including in Europe, the US and Asia Pacific (see margin comment). CHART 77: OPTI has agreements for LPLDLin all key regions worldwide Countries with revenues Existing agreements with no revenues yet Source: Company data Limited direct competition from other probiotics, statins and betaglucans Although the probiotics market is large and includes hundreds of products for different uses, most are for general gut health and hence do not directly compete with LPLDL. This includes Culturelle, DSM's best-selling brand marketed for digestive support, and Ferring's VSL#3, a polybiotic with eight different strains that claims to be the most concentrated polybiotic containing 450 billion (4.5 x 1011) bacteria in every sachet (CHART 78). In the cholesterol-lowering group, one of the key competitors is AB Biotics's AB-Life, a probiotic based on three selected strains of Lactobacillus plantarum. A lower competitive threat is represented by betaglucans, a type of dietary fibre found in e.g. oats that has an approved cholesterol-lowering health claim. We see the lowest competitive threat in this group from statins, as they are pharmaceutical products that require a prescription and are associated with side effects. Potential future applications include as pharma product OPTI's strategy is to expand the use of LPLDLinto other applications to maximise its revenue potential. The three most advanced are (1) reduction of blood pressure, (2) development as an LBP, and (3) use as antimicrobial agent, based on preliminary in vitrowork that has shown antimicrobial activity against many relevant pathogens (e.g. C. diffi, candida albicans, E. choli, campylobacter. Hypertension is one of the strongest risk factors for almost all CV diseases

Public awareness about the associated risk is increasing

New guidelines suggest that up to 14m adults in the UK and >100m in the US are hypertensive

There are virtually no other targeted ingredients / products on the market for blood pressure reduction Impact on blood pressure the next priority The encouraging effect on blood pressure observed in the human trial conducted by the University of Reading (see CHART 70), coupled with positive feedback received from consumers through post-market surveillance led OPTI to pursue a separate application for LPLDL, initially in collaboration with Nutrilinea and Fine Food & Pharmaceuticals, who are helping with the development and formulation work. The development will include a study in Milan, conducted and financed by Nutrilinea. The potential market opportunity is very large, for a variety of reasons. Development as live biopharmaceutical product with US partner OPTI has three agreements to develop LPLDLas pharmaceutical product. Two of these covering India (Akums) and Pakistan (Trigen Pharma) are more akin to use as a pharmacy food supplement. As a result, investors should be aware that GPSL may have a conflict of interest that could affect the objectivity of this research report. Investors should consider this research report as only a single factor in making their investment decision. GPSL has a formal client relationship with Optibiotix Health Plc. Please see analyst certifications, important disclosure information, and information regarding the status of analysts on pages 51 - 53 of this research report. Page 28 OptiBiome: functional foods and supplements SlimBiome reduces hunger and cravings for sweet and savoury foods The OptiBiome platform is used to screen and develop functional foods for the prevention and management of chronic lifestyle diseases. These foods are selected for their ability to modulate the microbiome and are used with other nutraceuticals to target specific health disorders where their benefits have been well established. By utilising ingredients which do not require further study, OPTI is able to de-risk commercial execution and bring new products to market in a short period of time. The platform has already yielded award-winningweight-loss product SlimBiome, the consumption of which led to weight loss of by 2lbs - 3lbs per week in a human study. Launched in May 2017, the product is sold through partners and OPTI's online portal based on 17 existing deals. These and many additional ones (CHART 79) should drive strong revenue growth in excess of c.£15m by 2025E (CHART 80). CHART 79: SlimBiome deals, 2017A - 2029E CHART 80: SlimBiome revenues, 2017A - 2029E Number of deals 15 12 9 6 3 0 2017A 2019E 2021E 2023E 2025E 2027E 2029E Distribution Application Manufacture Revenues to OPTI (£m) 20 15 10 5 0 2017A 2019E 2021E 2023E 2025E 2027E 2029E Distribution Application Manufacture Source: Company data, goetzpartners Research estimates Source: Company data, goetzpartners Research estimates CHART 81: SlimBiome's strong profile has earned it a prestigious awards Source: Company data Developmental projects could lead to future upside OPTI is developing other products including CardioBiome for CV health, ImmunoBiome to improve immune health and reduce allergy symptoms, and PsychoBiome to improve cognitive health, target anxiety and alleviate stress-related conditions. These are currently excluded from our forecasts pending additional data and commercial validation. SlimBiome supports healthy weight loss by reducing hunger SlimBiome has won numerous industry awards including as best weight management ingredient at Food Matters in November 2017 and Vitafoods in May 2018. It is formulated both as a functional food that is incorporated into third party products and OPTI's own brands, and a CE-marked OTC medical device. Two of the three constituents have approved health claims in Europe SlimBiome is a patented formulation that combines three base ingredients: chicory root fibre, glucomannan and chromium picolinate. Both glucomannan (derived from the Konjac plant) and chromium have approved EFSA health claims for weight loss and the maintenance of normal blood glucose, respectively (CHART 83). SlimBiome is 93.6% fibre, with human studies showing it reduces hunger and cravings for sweet and savoury foods with weight loss of 2-3lbs, predominantly from around the waste and hips. CHART 82: Mechanism of action Source: Company data Three mechanisms promote weight loss SlimBiome is thought to promote weight loss via three complementary mechanisms: (1) reduction of hunger by promoting satiety (feeling of fullness), in essence expansion in the stomach so that the consumer eats less food and promotion of gelling to provide satiety for a longer period (CHART 82); (2) reduction of post meal glucose and insulin surges; and (3) promotion of a healthier microbiome. Functional food in many white label products and own GoFigure brand As a food additive, SlimBiome can be incorporated into a range of products, such as cereals, muesli, protein shakes, dairy products and baked goods. OPTI has generated significant commercial interest for SlimBiome and has signed partnerships with companies including Knighton Foods and Cambridge Commodities in the UK, and dairy conglomerate Agropur for distribution in the US market. Page 29 Page 29 It provides the same benefits as SlimBiome, but is formulated as a powder designed to be dissolved in water and consumed 30 minutes before meals and designed to be consumed as part of a calorie-restricted diet. The product received the CE mark in December 2018 and was then launched in May 2019 at the Vitafoods Europe conference. We note that the CE mark designation, which means that "products sold in the European Economic Area have been assessed to meet high safety, health, and environmental protection requirements" is unusual for a food supplement and provides differentiation for SlimBiome in the crowded weight management market. We view the grant of a CE mark as a major driver for future sales as it provides a "stamp of approval" for consumers. Human studies show meaningful weight loss SlimBiome led to a weight loss of 2- 3lbs per week on average Unlike many companies active in the c.$200bn weight management industry, OPTI has conducted independent human studies to provide clinical validation for SlimBiome. 12-patient study shows beneficial effects on weight, size, mood and microbiome The first study, conducted by the University of Roehampton, analysed the effect of SlimBiome in overweight and obese women for a 4-week period. The key findings include: (1) Weight loss of 2lbs -3lbs per week on average (CHART 86); (2) reductions in waist circumference (P=0.0001, CHART 87), hip circumference (P=0.029) and savoury cravings (P<0.003); (3) improvements in mood; and (4) increased abundance of Christensenellaceaebacteria (CHART 88), which are associated with lean body mass index in multiple large sample (>500 patient) genomic analyses. While the results are encouraging, we note that the sample size was small with 12 patients. Page 30 CHART 86: Reduction in weight at 4 weeks CHART 87: Reduction in waist size at 4 weeks Source: Company data Source: Company data CHART 88: SlimBiome selectively promotes the growth of Christensenella in the gut 100% 80% Fibre degrading 60% bacteria 40% Christensenellaceae 20% 0% Baseline 4 Weeks Source: Company data SlimBiome left trial subjects feeling fuller for longer and decreased food cravings, suggesting that SlimBiome removes the reliance on willpower alone, thus enabling more effective means of weight loss SlimBiome removes dependence on willpower alone in 20-patient study Many products marketed for weight loss rely on self-control to comply with a restricted calorie diet. This often leads to high failure rates or frequent relapses. A study conducted by Oxford Brookes University in 2018 used visual analogue scales to evaluate the impact of SlimBiome on satiation (fullness), satiety (hunger and cravings between meals) and food intake / choice for 20 overweight to obese women over a 4-month period. The results show that SlimBiome left trial subjects feeling fuller for longer, decreased food cravings, and had a positive impact on the choice of food vs. placebo. These findings are further supported by customer feedback and consumer studies. B2B and B2C opportunities in a $200bn market The ability to incorporate SlimBiome into many products provides OPTI with multiple revenue opportunities. The company commercialises SlimBiome both alone in its GoFigure range and through corporate partners (CHART 89), allowing OPTI to tap into a c.$200bn market. CHART 89: OPTI maintains control over a significant portion of the SlimBiome value chain Manufacture Application / formulation Retail / distribution Consumer sales B2B B2B B2B B2C Optibiotix own brand Application / Chicory root White brand formulation fibre (finished product) partner Glucomannan Manufacturing White brand (intermediary ingredient) partner Application / Chromium Distribution picolinate formulation B2B partner Distribution 4thparty white brand - SlimBiome sold by distribution partner / formulation partner to food manufacturer Raw ingredients Medical device Food ingredient Products containing SlimBiome Source: goetzpartners Research Optibiotix Webstore Partner Retail CONSUMER Retailer 16 agreements with corporate partners since 2017, dominated by distribution deals CHART 90 provides an overview of the deals OPTI has signed since OptiBiome was officially launched, the number of which grew from 8 at YE2018 to 16 in 2019 YTD. GPSL has a formal client relationship with Optibiotix Health Plc. Please see analyst certifications, important disclosure information, and information regarding the status of analysts on pages 51 - 53 of this research report. Page 31 CHART 90: Commercial agreements for SlimBiome -containing products Date Product Partner Regions Exclusive Type Description Nov-17 SlimBiome Knighton Foods UK Yes M Manufacturing, supply and profit-sharing (50%). Agreed cost of manufacture (Premier Foods) and min. sales price / kg Dec-17 SlimBiome Cereal US n.a. A / F Manufacturing and supply (50% profit share) for extruded product in a range Ingredients of cereals. Agreed cost of manufacture min. sales price / kg Apr-18 SlimBiome Cambridge UK No D Distribution. Complementary to Knighton deal, extending commercial reach Commodities into new applications, e.g. sports, health & wellbeing, ingredients Jun-18 SlimBiome John Morley UK Yes A / F Manufacturing, supply and profit sharing (50%) for use in muesli (GoFigure) Foods Oct18 SlimBiome CTC Holding BV PH, VN, No D Distribution. CTC conducted a trial of SlimBiome in GoFigure products which ID, CO showed an average weight loss of 3lbs (c.1.5kg) per week Oct-18 SlimBiome Formulation ZA No D Distribution Creations Nov-18 SlimBiome Nutrilinea Europe Yes M Manufacturing, packaging and supply of boxes with 3- single sachet doses Medical Dec-18 SlimBiome ND GR, CY Yes D 3-year distribution and commercialisation. First right of refusal for Gulf states Medical Jan-19 SlimBiome Zeon IND Yes D Manufacturing, supply and profit sharing (50%) agreement for SlimBiome. LifeSciences Zeon covers costs for registration/product with FSSAI Mar-19 SlimBiome DKSH IT, ES Yes D Distribution. Market exclusivity linked to sales orders International Apr-19 SlimBiome ND BUL Yes D 3-year distribution and commercialisation Medical May-19 SlimBiome Primo Trading THD Yes D Distribute and commercialise SlimBiome and SlimBiome-containing Co. ingredients. Commitment to purchase a min. of 500kg in the first 12 months, rising to 5,000kg in the 3rdyear. 100kg initial purchase order on signing May-19 GoFigure Extensor PO Yes D Distribution agreement to import, market and distribute GoFigure range of meal replacements, flapjacks and mueslis. Initial modest five figure order and registration of gofigure.pl for online promotion Jun-19 SlimBiome Agropur MSI US, CA, Yes D Manufacturing, supply, distribution. Supplied as a specialised functional MX ingredient for a wide range of applications incl. food, beverages, dairy, dietary supplements, sports nutrition (excl. extruded product in cereal particulates) Jul-19 SlimBiome BioEnergiser UK Yes D Distribution of SlimBiome Medical online whilst allowing OPTI to continue to Medical sell the product on its online store. Exclusivity linked to min. sales orders Aug-19 SlimBiome Maxum Foods AU, NZ Yes D Manufacture, supply, distribution as a specialised functional ingredient for applications in food & beverages, dairy, supplements, sports nutrition Source: Company data CHART 91: Cumulative SlimBiome deal flow1 CHART 92: Deal split between SlimBiome and SlimBiome Medical1 20 16 15 12 8 10 4 5 0 0 SlimBiome SlimBiome Medical 2017 2018 2019 YTD Manufacture Application Distribution Manufacture Application Distribution [1] Commercial agreements only [1] Commercial agreements only Source: Company data Source: Company data Continued expansion of global footprint Building a global brand for commercial success SlimBiome is marketed worldwide (CHART 93) through both regional and global partners (CHART 94). The agreements cover all relevant markets in Europe, Asia and North America (CHART 95), the latter following the recent addition of Agropur MSI, a North American dairy leader with $6.4bn in 2018 sales. Investors should consider this research report as only a single factor in making their investment decision. GPSL has a formal client relationship with Optibiotix Health Plc. Please see analyst certifications, important disclosure information, and information regarding the status of analysts on pages 51 - 53 of this research report. Page 32 CHART 93: Agreements in all key regions worldwide CHART 94: Select commercialisation partners CHART 95: Deal split by geography 6% 6% 12% 53% 24% Europe Asia North/Central America Africa South America Source: Company data CHART 96: Obesity prevalence in India 40% 30% 20% 10% 0% Male Female 2006 2016 Source: British Medical Journal Source: Company data Source: Company data Occurrence of obesity epidemic in Asia highlights opportunity OPTI has also nurtured strong relationships with local champions in Asian countries such as India and Thailand, where the incidence of chronic diseases including heart disease, obesity and diabetes is high. Zeon Lifesciences, OPTI's distribution partner in India, is a leading contract manufacturer which has previously partnered with food companies such as Danone. The prevalence of obesity in India has grown significantly in the last 20 years (CHART 96). Thailand, where OPTI has partnered with Primo Trading, is also experiencing an obesity wave. Public health education and awareness of the need to make diet and lifestyle changes is increasing in these highly populated geographies. We view OPTI as being well positioned to take advantage of the large need for weight management products in these regions and note that Asian partnerships account for the second largest share after Europe (CHART 95). Highly fragmented c.$25bn addressable market The dietary weight management industry accounts for >10% of the $200bn weight management industry The dietary weight management industry is valued at c.$25bn and growing at a CAGR of 5.2% (CHART 97). It is highly fragmented, with a mixture of large corporates and smaller players. CHART 98 shows some of the most dominant companies and CHART 99 a selection of leading brands. In Europe, Herbalife Nutrition and the company's synonymous brand leads the field, accounting for 18% of 2018 revenues, followed by Otsuka Holdings (Gerlinea, biManan) and Perrigo (XL-S). CHART 97: Dietary weight management industry 30 ($bn) 25 20 sales 15 Global 10 5 0 2015A 2016A 2017A 2018A 2019E 2020E Source: Technavio CHART 98: Key industry players and European market share 18% 11% 60% 5% 3% 3% Herbalife Otsuka Perrigo Almased Slimfast Other Source: Euromonitor CHART 99: Selection of leading brands Source: goetzpartners Research Most dietary products have none to limited scientific evidence backing claims CHART 100: Xenical causes diarrhoea, potentially contributing to declining sales 1,000 CHFm 800 600 400 200 0 1999 2005 2012 2018E Source: Roche, Cheplapharm Many products advertised for weight loss rely heavily on brand awareness and marketing. Low-calorie foods offering few catalysts to weight loss beyond simply consuming fewer calories are the staple of the industry. Nonetheless, sales of individual brands are often significant. For example, SlimFast recorded 2018 sales of $212m. Weight loss supplements often come with unwanted side effects Whilst SlimFast leads the meal replacement category, XLS Medical dominates the weight loss supplement market. It demonstrated modest but significant weight loss in clinical trials, and despite causing unpleasant side effects, sales are estimated to be c.$100m. XLS Medical contains Litramine, a fibre which binds to dietary fats in the gut preventing uptake by the intestinal digestion process and reduces fat absorption. However, this leaves the intestinal contents with a high fat content, leading to loose oily stools which cause diarrhoea over the entire treatment period. The severity of reported side effects of XLS and other fat binders such as orlistat (brand name Xenical) result in low rates of patient retention. A 2007 study found that only c.6% of patients continued to use orlistat after one year, falling to 2% a year later. Page 33 OptiBiotics oligosaccharides are designed to (1) optimise the growth of a specific probiotic, (2) modulate specific commensal microbial genera in the gut so that they change the SCFA ratio in the gut, or (3) create sweet oligosaccharides OptiBiotics: targeted, high-value prebiotics Although prebiotics have only been around as such since the 1990s, a large number of products are already on the market, most of which are undifferentiated. OPTI developed the OptiBiotics platform to develop innovative, targeted prebiotic fibres that can modulate specific probiotic bacteria to achieve defined health benefits, including: (1) SweetBiotix - healthy, calorie-free fibres with natural sweetness intended to replace sugar; and (2) LPGOS, a fibre that acts as an activator of the company's LPLDLstrain. OPTI intends to commercialise its OptiBiotics products through deals with large corporates able to use these ingredients in a range of applications in dairy, cereal and beverage consumer products. OPTI has signed two deals for SweetBiotix and one for LPGOSthat are expected to start generating revenues in 2020E. We are optimistic about the market potential for SweetBiotix and therefore expect it to be OPTI's largest product, achieving peak revenues to the company of >£40m in 2029E based on >80 deals cumulative deals by 2029E. For LPGOS, we expect peak revenues of >£15m in 2029E. Designer oligosaccharides to stimulate specific microbes OptiBiotics is essentially a high-throughput screening platform that generates oligosaccharides and screens for (1) their ability to modulate specific microbial genera or species and defined bioactive metabolites they produce, particularly SCFAs (e.g. acetate, propionate, butyrate) and (2) their physical properties, such as sweetness for SweetBiotix (CHART 101). This process yields "designer" oligosaccharides specific for a microbial target associated with a defined health benefit. The oligosaccharides generated can be used individually or as synbiotics. CHART 101: The OptiBiotics platform generates designer oligosaccharides ▪ Able to modulate specific microbial Prebiotic genera or species and defined High "Designer" Used individually bioactive metabolites, e.g. SCFAs throughput long-chain screening oligosaccharides ▪ Displays desired physical Synbiotic properties, e.g. sweetness Used in combination with the target prebiotic Source: Company data, goetzpartners Research SweetBiotix: sweet fibres without calories or aftertaste SweetBiotix consists of healthy dietary fibres that have been demonstrated in five human volunteer taste studies to have natural sweetness without calories or a bitter aftertaste and possess gut microbiome functionality. This distinguishes them from traditional sugars and other natural and artificial sweeteners (CHART 102). The aim is to replace sugar, a highly calorific, natural sweetener that causes obesity, diabetes, tooth decay and cancer. It has become clear that sugar (not fat) is the primary driver of the global obesity epidemic. We understand that OPTI has multiple SweetBiotix products with different properties suitable for different markets. CHART 102: Comparison of commonly used sweeteners Sweetener Examples Positives Negatives Companies / brands Sucrose White table sugar, ▪ Natural sweetness, no ▪High in calories: 4kcal/g, intake AB Sugar, British Sugar, Südzucker raw cane sugar, bitter aftertaste, texture causes spike in blood sugar levels. brown sugar, beet Excessive use causes dental decay, sugar, saccharose obesity, diabetes and cancer Fructose Natural fruit sugar, ▪ Natural sweetness, no ▪High in calories, intake causes spike Silver Spoon agave syrup bitter aftertaste in blood sugar levels Other Stevia, raw honey, ▪ Natural sweetness, ▪High in calories and carbohydrates Pure Via, Sun Crystals, SweetLeaf, Truvia, natural maple syrup, contain enzymes, (except mogrosides, which are high- Cweet, Lakanto, NuStevia, PureFruit, Sweet coconut sugar, minerals, and vitamins intensity sweeteners) Sensation, Talin, Indigo Nutrition Raw Organic mogrosides Artificial Saccharine, ▪ High-intensity sweetness, ▪Heat may affect taste, some have Canderel, Flix, Natrena, Sweetex, Sweet'N Low, aspartame, very low in calories, do bitter aftertaste, cannot be used as NutraSweet, Splenda, Aclame, Candarel, EZ- acesulfame not affect blood glucose bulking agents Sweetz, NatraTaste, NutraSweet, Sweetzfree potassium levels Polyols Xylitol, sorbitol, ▪Low in calories, used in ▪Half as sweet as sucrose, excessive NKD Living, ZSweet, Zerose, Xylosweet, maltitol, isomalt confectionary, slightly consumption can cause GI side SweetPearl, Polysweet, Maltisweet, Lacty, lower glycaemic response, effects ClearCut, C*Eridex provide 2.4 kcal/g Source: goetzpartners Research 33 This is a marketing communication. Page 34 The tide is turning on sugar, a global market worth >$110bn Growing concerns over the detrimental effects of white sugar have provided the necessary impetus for action. For example, in 2014 the UK introduced a tax on sugar-sweetened beverages and foods high in sugar. We would expect the legislation to become more stringent as the industry has been failing to hit targets to reduce the amount of sugar in popular foods while the share of the population considered obese and hence at risk of a host of diseases has continued to rise. Hence, there is a strong financial incentive for industry to find healthy, low-calorie sweeteners that have a pleasant taste and may replace unhealthy sugars in existing products. The stakes are high, since the global sweetener market, which is still dominated by sugar, is expected to exceed $110bn by 2022E (Mordor Intelligence, 2017). Platform yields high-intensity sugars and bulk sugar substitute The SweetBiotix technology yields both (1) high intensity sweeteners that are substantially sweeter than sugar and (2) bulk sugar substitutes (CHART 103) that have similar sweetness and texture, but no calories due to not being digested in the gut, allowing their use as bulking agent in foods such as confectionary. CHART 103: SweetBiotix yields two types of sweeteners Oligosaccharides High-intensity Natural dietary fibres providing no contribution to sugar intake sweeteners Sweetness 140 - 223x Low glycaemic index that of sucrose at equiv. concentrations Low bitterness and liquorice aftertaste Bulk sugar Modulate gut microbiome to provide additional health benefits substitutes Sweetness similar to sugar Suitable for a range of sugar replacement applications in foods and drinks Source: goetzpartners Research Sweetness and taste studies show favourable results vs. sugar and sweeteners OPTI has completed five human taste studies that consistently showed the high sweetness, low off flavours and microbiome-modulating effects of SweetBiotix. The key findings were presented at the Probiota 2019 conference, thus helping to generate interest from potential industry partners. The most important studies conducted by the University of Reading are briefly summarised below. CHART 104: Sweetness study Parameter Description Date reported 11 July 2017 Location The Flavour and Sensory Science Centre, University of Reading Substances Six customised oligosaccharides derived from Stevia Comparator Sucrose Tasting panel 10 experienced panellists Results • Sweetness: 140x to 223x that of sucrose at equivalent concentrations • Bitterness: large reduction vs. Stevia Source: Company data CHART 105: Human taste study Parameter Description Date reported 23 January 2018 Location The Flavour and Sensory Science Centre, University of Reading Substances Customised oligosaccharide Comparator Seven existing sugars and probiotics Tasting panel 11 experienced panellists Task Rated 11 attributes Results • 8 attributes were significantly different between samples. GPSL is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FRN 225563). GPSL does and seeks to do business with companies / issuers covered in its research reports. As a result, investors should be aware that GPSL may have a conflict of interest that could affect the objectivity of this research report. Investors should consider this research report as only a single factor in making their investment decision. GPSL has a formal client relationship with Optibiotix Health Plc. Please see analyst certifications, important disclosure information, and information regarding the status of analysts on pages 51 - 53 of this research report. Page 35 CHART 106: Commercial agreements for SweetBiotix Date Product Partner Regions Exclusive Description May-18 SweetBiotix Global dairy ND No Evaluation agreement to explore the potential for using SweetBiotix technology company with to reduce the sugar content in a range of dairy food products. Partner is a >$10bn sales global brand and one of the world's largest providers of dairy products Jun-18 SweetBiotix Global corporate ND Yes 6-month period to negotiate a license agreement for scale up, manufacture with >$100bn and distribution of SweetBiotix. OPTI receives monthly payments. Partner is a sales global supplier of nutritional and agricultural products to companies. Source: press releases Revenue potential likely to exceed that of other products Although OPTI has only signed two deals for SweetBiotix thus far, we think that the attractive profile of the product coupled with the large addressable market opportunity should lead to many additional deals and believe that it could be OPTI's most successful product. We therefore model 85 deals in total over the period 2018A - 2029E (CHART 107) driving peak revenues to OPTI of >£40m (CHART 108). CHART 107: SweetBiotix deals, 2018A - 2028E CHART 108: SweetBiotix revenues, 2018A - 2028E Number of deals 16 12 8 4 0 Revenues to OPTI (£m) 2018A 2020E 2022E 2024E 2026E 2028E Distribution Application Manufacture 45 30 15 0 2018A 2020E 2022E 2024E 2026E 2028E Distribution Application Manufacture Source: Company data, goetzpartners Research estimates Source: Company data, goetzpartners Research estimates. Warning Note: Past performance and forecasts are not a reliable indicator of future performance or results. The return may increase or decrease as a result of currency fluctuations. Targeted prebiotic LPGOSenhances LPLDLbiological activity The biological activity of probiotics that have been shown to confer a specific health benefit can be further enhanced through targeted prebiotics. The combination of the two is called a synbiotic. OPTI develops these products leveraging the know-how of its OptiBiotics platform. The first targeted prebiotic the company developed is LPGOS, galactooligosaccharides ("GOS") produced by Lactobacillus plantarumowing to its β-galactosidase enzymes. Lab studies have shown that LPGOSenhances LPLDL's cholesterol-lowering activity. OPTI is therefore exploring the use of the product in a range of food products, to modify an individual's microbiome to improve health, both on its own and in combination with LPLDL. This is facilitated by the fact that LPGOSingredients withstand high temperatures and are stable during processing. Scientific work completed shows that LPGOShas multiple beneficial effects in vitro Lab studies have shown that LPGOS(produced with the use of β-galactosidase enzymes extracted from LPLDL) mixed with human faeces in gut models has multiple beneficial effects, including those shown in CHART 109 overleaf. GPSL is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FRN 225563). GPSL does and seeks to do business with companies / issuers covered in its research reports. As a result, investors should be aware that GPSL may have a conflict of interest that could affect the objectivity of this research report. Investors should consider this research report as only a single factor in making their investment decision. GPSL has a formal client relationship with Optibiotix Health Plc. Please see analyst certifications, important disclosure information, and information regarding the status of analysts on pages 51 - 53 of this research report. Page 36 CHART 109: Targeted prebiotic LPGOSenhances the beneficial biological effects of probiotic LPLDL OptiBiotic (synbiotic) Extraction + Enhanced effect Lactose +β-galactosidase Synthesis LPGOS ◼ ↑ Lactobacillus concentrations + ◼ ↑Cholesterol removal Faecal cultures ◼ ↑BSH activity Source: Kolida et al.2017, Kachrimanidou et al. 2018, goetzpartners Research Beneficial effects Peak revenues of >£15m based on enhanced deal activity from 2020E LPGOSproduct remains to be validated as OPTI has only signed one deal, with Tata, who are looking to develop LPGOSusing their existing fermentation processes. We understand that the company is in discussions with potential partners and therefore expected enhanced deal activity from 2020E (CHART 110), which on our estimates should drive peak revenues in excess of £15m by 2029E (CHART 111). As a result, investors should be aware that GPSL may have a conflict of interest that could affect the objectivity of this research report. Investors should consider this research report as only a single factor in making their investment decision. GPSL has a formal client relationship with Optibiotix Health Plc. Please see analyst certifications, important disclosure information, and information regarding the status of analysts on pages 51 - 53 of this research report. Page 37 CHART 112: SkinBioTherapeutics share price (GBp) since IPO on AIM 30 25 20 15 10 5 0 Apr-17May-18Jun-19 Source: FactSet CHART 113: OPTI is SBTX's largest shareholder 28.0% 37.5% 3.3% 4.1% 6.2% 20.9% OptiBiotix Seneca Partners University of Manchester Prof. Catherine O'Neill Prof. Andrew McBain Other Source: SkinBioTherapeutics Tight junctions control the passage of fluid and electrolytes in and out of the surrounding tissue of skin cells SBTX: probiotics for skin health, backed by data OPTI retains a 37.6% stake in its former subsidiary SkinBioTherapeutics ("SBTX"), a company based on the SkinBiotix platform and focuses on creams made for use in cosmetics, eczema and infection control. The company was an early mover in the topical use of lysates (extracts) of probiotic bacteria, its core technology, which was developed by Prof. Cath O'Neill and her team at the University of Manchester. Following the successful development of a cosmetic formulation suitable for human use, SBTX recently completed a first study in 129 healthy individuals. The results confirmed SkinBiotix's clean safety profile and showed encouraging efficacy signals on skin barrier function and moisturisation, thus providing the necessary validation for continued development. The company now plans to find partners with specialist skin divisions and able to commercialise products targeting the consumer, health and well-being sectors. We estimate that first revenues could be generated in 2021E and profitability achieved in 2025E. Spin-off from the University of Manchester initially led by a distinguished biologist OPTI is SBTX's largest shareholder (CHART 113). The company originally acquired the technology together with its intellectual property (two patent families) and extensive known-how for £250k in March 2016 to create a newly owned subsidiary, SkinBiotix, of which OptiBiotox was the majority shareholder with 52%. The newly created subsidiary was then listed on AIM in April 2017, raising £4.5m at 9p from institutional and private clients. The share price has since appreciated (CHART 112), creating value for OPTI's shareholders. SkinBiotix was initially led by Prof. O'Neill herself, a distinguished biologist with strong expertise in human-bacterial interactions. She had previously founded a specialist dermatology business and has worked as an advisor for multiple skincare businesses. In July 2019, Prof. O'Neill transitioned from CEO to CSO with the appointment of Stuart Ashman, a CEO with industry commercial experience. Improving skin barrier health and function with probiotics In 2009, Prof. O'Neill and her team began a research project to explore ways in which to improve the barrier function of skin cells with probiotic bacteria. This led to the discovery that certain strains can benefit the skin through multiple mechanisms, including by modulating the tight junctions of skin cells. The team decided to focus on bacterial cell extracts rather than live bacteria because the effect of live bacteria on skin - particularly wounds - is not well understood, and from a practical point of view it facilitates formulation work and longer shelf life. The aim is for the technology to be used to improve the natural barrier effect of the skin, initially for the use in cosmetics and eczema treatments, although the company also started exploring applications in the oral cavity, the scalp, and other skin conditions such as psoriasis. Bacteria protect skin cells in multiple ways Extensive research has shown that the communities of bacteria benefit human skin in multiple ways, particularly through: (1) the improvement of natural skin barriers to prevent water loss and the entry of harmful microbes, (2) the production of antimicrobials that kill competing disease-causing bacteria, and education of the immune system to prevent it from overreacting and causing skin allergies and other autoimmune conditions (CHART 114). Thus, in addition to protecting the skin from insults, they are also able to aid repair. Hence, there could be applications in skin health / cosmetics, healthcare-acquired infections, eczema and wound healing. The initial focus of the company is on skin health and cosmetics due to the lower barriers to entry and the commercial value of a functional ingredient in the low science cosmetics industry. Investors should consider this research report as only a single factor in making their investment decision. GPSL has a formal client relationship with Optibiotix Health Plc. Please see analyst certifications, important disclosure information, and information regarding the status of analysts on pages 51 - 53 of this research report. Page 38 Cosmetics set the stage for more valuable eczema products SBTX focuses on the development of products used as cosmetics, for the alleviation of eczema, and for infection control. Management sees eczema as the largest opportunity in the longer term. The aim would be to use the cream as part of daily skin care to prevent flairs and infections. However, since the route to market is longer and likely to involve studies in eczema sufferers, the initial focus is on the development of evidence-backed cosmetics, which may lead to off-label use in those looking for natural OTC products to relieve eczema symptoms. Hence, while the company has achieved proof of principle mechanism for all three indications (CHART 115), the most advanced programme is focused on the application of SkinBiotix in managing sensitive skin. CHART 115: Focus on dermatology applications targeting large markets Proof of Development Proof of concept Potential Market mechanism Formulation Human studies commercialisation opportunity Cosmetic ✓ ✓ ✓ 2019E >$100bn Infection ✓ ✓ H2/2019E 2020E >$17bn Eczema ✓ Q1/2020E 2021E 2021E/2022E >$4bn Source: SkinBioTherapeutics, goetzpartners Research estimates Science-led approach includes human studies Key milestones achieved prior to Similar to OPTI, SBTX aims to differentiate its products through scientific evidence. In addition to human studies: extensive laboratory work, this also includes comprehensive human studies. This is in contrast to what ▪ Stable cream formulation is the norm in the cosmetics industry, where the use of unproven claims is widespread. Prior to ▪ Manufacture scale-up embarking on any human studies, SBTX demonstrated proof of principle in human skin organ culture ▪Production of cosmetic grade models which confirmed the technology's three modes of action (skin protection, management and product by a 3rdparty restoration) - a critical technical hurdle that needed to be overcome prior to starting human studies. In ▪ Freeze-drying method to parallel, the company also achieved compliance with regulatory requirements and completed multiple provide longer shelf-life and key workstreams (see margin comment). ease transportation ▪Safety and lack of irritancy Three-part study in nearly 200 healthy volunteers established safety & lack of irritation… SBTX then embarked on a comprehensive human testing programme focused on skin irritancy, moisturisation and impact on skin barrier (CHART 116). Once safety had been established, the company commenced an efficacy trial in 129 patients, bringing the total number of people treated with the cosmetic formulation close to 200. CHART 116: SBTX conducted a human trial with three elements 1. Skin irritation 2. Moisturisation potential 3. Efficacy Participants Duration Dosing Short test: 30

Longer duration test: 31

24 - 72 hours

12 days

5 doses in increasing concentration

Repeated application of 5 doses ◼ 21 ◼ 12 hours ◼ N.a. ◼ 129 ◼ 29 days ◼ 2x per day on both legs, with each leg receiving a different treatment Safety, multiple objective measures of Assessment◼Signs of irritation Key findings ◼Only one subject experienced irritation Abbreviations: s.s.: statistically significant Source: SkinBioTherapeutics ◼ Moisture content ◼ SkinBiotix provided non s.s. higher moisturisation vs. control. No irritation ◼ efficacy ◼ Safe, encouraging efficacy signals 38 This is a marketing communication. For professional investors and institutional use only. The information herein is considered to be an acceptable minor non-monetary benefit as defined under FCA COBS 2.3A19(5). GPSL is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FRN 225563). GPSL does and seeks to do business with companies / issuers covered in its research reports. The trial, which was conducted in 129 healthy volunteers (CHART 117) treated for 4 weeks with either the active ingredient, the vehicle only or nothing included multiple objective measures of efficacy, including trans-epidermal water loss ("TEWL", measures loss of water through the skin), corneometry (skin hardness), erythema (redness), elasticity (ability of the skin to snap pack after being pinched) and microbiome analyses. The results demonstrate that the product was safe. There were also encouraging signals on some measures in select patient sub-groups, including increase in skin hydration and a reduction in water loss, providing evidence to further optimise the technology and start discussions with potential commercialisation partners. CHART 117: First human trial shows safety and first efficacy signals Parameter Description Test group 129 healthy individuals Design Double-blind Formulations • Active: cream containing SkinBiotix • Vehicle: cream only Dosing schedule and 2x per day. Patients were divided into 3 groups. Each leg received a different Tx: administration • Group 1: active / nothing • Group 2: vehicle / nothing • Group 3: vehicle / active Duration of treatment 29 days Primary objective Effect of SkinBiotix on the barrier of healthy skin, measured on days 15 and 29 Primary measurements • Corneometry (measures skin hydration) • Trans-epidermal water loss ("TEWL") (measures water loss through the skin) Secondary objectives Safety and tolerability, skin elasticity Positive findings • No adverse skin reactions • Significant increase in skin hydration at day 15 with the active, which was better than that produced by the vehicle in the group <50 years • Small but significant decrease in TEWL with the active at day 29 in the group >60 years Source: SBTX press release Addressing large markets where data can make a difference The Boots No7 Protect & Perfect study appears to be the first reliable clinical trial of any anti-wrinkle cream available on the high street to show a reduction of wrinkles The three applications being pursued target three established and growing multibillion US$ global markets (CHART 115) where scientific evidence - even if modest - can make a difference. Like OPTI, SBTX's business strategy is to run a lean, virtual operation that owns IP and manages development work. The aim is to then out-license to partners early on for commercialisation. To this extent, SBTX is entertaining discussions with potential partners that could translate to commercial agreements and hence future revenues. We understand that the company signed a material transfer agreement ("MTA") with a global consumer goods company in April 2018 to test the use of SBTXs technology in its products, but this has transitioned to a commercial deal to date. Boots No 7 Protect & Perfect sets the stage for evidence-backed products The cosmetics industry is characterised by a very large number of OTC products with unproven claims. This changed with Boots's anti-ageing cream "No7 Protect and Perfect". For professional investors and institutional use only. The information herein is considered to be an acceptable minor non-monetary benefit as defined under FCA COBS 2.3A19(5). GPSL is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FRN 225563). GPSL does and seeks to do business with companies / issuers covered in its research reports. As a result, investors should be aware that GPSL may have a conflict of interest that could affect the objectivity of this research report. Investors should consider this research report as only a single factor in making their investment decision. GPSL has a formal client relationship with Optibiotix Health Plc. Please see analyst certifications, important disclosure information, and information regarding the status of analysts on pages 51 - 53 of this research report. Page 40 CHART 118: SweetBiotix is the most valuable asset, in our view 3%1% 9% 29% 8% 22% 28% SweetBiotix (OptiBiotics) SlimBiome (OptiBiome) LP-LDL (food) (ProBiotix Health) LP-GOS (OptiBiotics) SkinBiotherapeutics LP-LDL (pharma) (ProBiotix Health) Cash at YE2019E Source: goetzpartners Research estimates FV of GBp97 per share yields significant upside Our GBp97 per share TP is based on a SoTP valuation, which in our view is the most appropriate valuation tool for an emerging company such as OPTI whose revenues are largely expected to occur in the future. We have also built a group-level DCF model and complemented our analysis with trading comparables and relevant M&A transactions. Sum-of-the-parts valuation yields TP of GBp97 per share Our SoTP valuation includes NPVs for all marketed and commercially validated products (CHART 119), based on detailed FCF models to 2040E where revenues per product are calculated based on existing and potential future commercialisation deals. FCFs are discounted at the company's estimated WACC of 10.5%. We apply risked adjustments to account for commercial risk, which assume that two-thirds of deals meet their full potential and one-third are terminated early. SweetBiotix and LPGOS's higher risk- adjustments reflect the fact that they are not yet marketed and only a few deals have been signed for each (two for SweetBiotix and one for LPGOS). We also apply a very high risk-adjustment for the development of LPLDLas an LBP, which is being done in collaboration with a partner. While the potential is very high, no LBPs have yet been approved, hence the risk of failure is high. The most valuable product is SweetBiotix, in our view (CHART 118), given the broad range of possible applications, and we therefore assume more deals than for the other products and a higher share of larger partners. We also include an rNPV for SBTX, which OPTI spun off in 2017 and in which it retains a 37.6% stake. CHART 119: OptiBiotix sum-of-the-parts valuation Peak sales NPV Adj. NPV GBp per Product Use Stage (GBPm) Year (GBPm) Prob. (GBPm) share LPLDL(food) (ProBiotix Health) Chol & BP reduction Market 14.4 2027E 24.5 75% 18.4 21.5 LPLDL(pharma) (ProBiotix Health) CV disease Development 17.8 2035E 26.3 10% 2.6 3.1 SlimBiome (OptiBiome) Weight loss Market 19.8 2027E 30.2 75% 22.7 26.5 SweetBiotix (OptiBiotics) Sugar replacement Development 41.6 2029E 59.6 40% 23.9 27.9 LPGOS(OptiBiotics) Chol & BP reduction Development 15.5 2029E 20.3 33% 6.6 7.7 SkinBiotherapeutics Dermatology Clinical 105 2040E 30.3 25% 7.6 8.9 Cash at YE2019E 1.0 100% 1.0 1.2 Equity value per share 192.3 82.7 97 Current Share Price 43.0 Source: goetzpartners Research estimates Warning Note: Forecasts are not a reliable indicator of future performance or results. The return may increase or decrease as a result of currency fluctuations. CHART 120: GPSLe revenue per deal Partner sales OPTI revenues ≥$1bn £1m $100m to <$1bn £500k <$100m £125k Source: goetzpartners Research estimates Revenue forecasts assume nearly 320 deals signed by 2030E We have modelled revenues for each product by assuming a certain number of deals signed between now and 2030E (CHART 121). We expect most deals to be distribution agreements and only 6% manufacturing deals (CHART 122). We model existing deal size as a function of partner sales (CHART 120) and future deals based on a weighted average of existing deals. We assume that it takes seven years to reach peak sales, with revenue declining in years 8 - 10 (CHART 123). Our total deal and revenue forecasts can be found in the investment summary in CHART 9 and CHART 10, respectively. As a result, investors should be aware that GPSL may have a conflict of interest that could affect the objectivity of this research report. Investors should consider this research report as only a single factor in making their investment decision. GPSL has a formal client relationship with Optibiotix Health Plc. Please see analyst certifications, important disclosure information, and information regarding the status of analysts on pages 51 - 53 of this research report. Page 41 Profitability assumptions: GM, R&D, SG&A Our FCF forecasts incorporate operating expenses as outlined in CHART 124. Briefly, we estimate a gross margin for each deal depending on type. R&D costs are estimated as a percentage of total company R&D expenditure based on the status of the product, i.e. we allocate more R&D expenses to SweetBiotix and LPGOSas they are still being developed. We assume that c.50% of all SG&A expenses are directly related to products and allocate these depending on status and number of existing deals. We apply a tax rate of 18% (UK corporate tax rate) from 2020E when we forecast sustainable profitability. CHART 124: Overview of key assumptions underlying FCF forecasts Subsidiary Product Application Gross margin Operating expenses EBIT margin LPLDL CV disease 90% Fluctuates depending on timing of milestone Probiotix (pharma) income and royalties Health LPLDL(food) Cholesterol ▪ R&D: steady decline Declines from 65% to 53% as contribution from reduction distribution deals increases over time Type of deal over the years ▪ Declines from 67% to 54% as contribution from OptiBiome SlimBiome Weight loss ▪ Manufacturing: 100% Admin: increase for next distribution deals increases over time ▪ Application / 7 - 8 years before Sugar Steady increase to 65% as deal activity picks up, SweetBiotix formulation: 65% declining replacement including with large companies OptiBiotics ▪ Distribution: 50% LPGOS Enhance Increases to between 54% and 58% as deals are effect of LPLDL signed and generate revenues Source: Company data, goetzpartners Research estimates SkinBioTherapeutics accounts for c.9% of our fair value To value OPTI's 37.6% share in SBTX, we built a free cash flow model to 2040E based on publicly available information. GPSL is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FRN 225563). GPSL does and seeks to do business with companies / issuers covered in its research reports. As a result, investors should be aware that GPSL may have a conflict of interest that could affect the objectivity of this research report. Investors should consider this research report as only a single factor in making their investment decision. GPSL has a formal client relationship with Optibiotix Health Plc. Please see analyst certifications, important disclosure information, and information regarding the status of analysts on pages 51 - 53 of this research report. Page 42 DCF analysis supports SoTP valuation Our DCF analysis is sown in shown in CHART 125. We forecast cash flows to 2030E and set a terminal value using an exit multiple of 5.0x. All FCFs are discounted using the estimated company WACC of 10.5%. The calculated terminal value accounts for approx. one-third of our DCF-based valuation. CHART 125: OptiBiotix DCF analysis Dec YE (GBPm) 2019E 2020E 2021E 2022E 2023E 2024E 2025E 2026E 2027E 2028E 2029E 2030E Total revenue 0.9 3.9 8.8 17.4 27.6 41.8 56.7 71.9 83.8 89.1 89.8 83.6 ProBiotix Health - LP-LDL foods 0.6 1.7 3.3 5.5 8.1 10.7 12.8 14.3 14.4 12.3 10.5 8.1 ProBiotix Health - LP-LDL pharma 0.2 0.2 0.3 0.4 0.2 0.5 0.3 0.9 1.5 3.3 5.8 8.6 OptiBiome - SlimBiome 0.2 1.0 2.4 5.6 7.9 11.5 15.2 17.9 19.5 19.8 16.5 13.5 OptiBiotics - SweetBiotix 0.1 1.0 2.5 5.2 9.7 15.7 22.7 30.2 37.0 39.9 41.6 38.0 OptiBiotics - LP-GOS - 0.0 0.2 0.7 1.8 3.4 5.7 8.6 11.4 13.8 15.5 15.4 EBIT (1.4) 0.1 2.7 7.2 11.5 17.4 23.4 29.8 34.6 37.3 38.5 36.7 % margin (145%) 3% 30% 41% 42% 42% 41% 41% 41% 42% 43% 44% Tax 0.1 0.0 (0.1) (0.8) (2.0) (3.1) (4.3) (5.6) (6.8) (7.7) (8.3) (8.3) Depreciation & amortisation 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.2 0.2 0.2 0.2 0.2 0.2 0.2 0.2 0.2 Change in working capital (0.1) (0.3) (0.3) (0.7) (0.8) (1.2) (1.2) (1.2) (1.0) (0.4) (0.1) 0.5 Capex (0.0) (0.0) (0.0) (0.0) (0.0) (0.0) (0.0) (0.0) (0.0) (0.0) (0.0) (0.0) Operating free cash flow (1.3) (0.0) 2.4 5.9 8.9 13.3 18.1 23.1 27.0 29.3 30.3 29.0 growth (99%) (16867%) 142% 51% 50% 36% 28% 17% 8% 4% (4%) CF date 30/11/2019 30/11/2020 30/11/2021 30/11/2022 30/11/2023 30/11/2024 30/11/2025 30/11/2026 30/11/2027 30/11/2028 30/11/2029 30/11/2030 Discount rate 0.978 0.885 0.801 0.725 0.656 0.593 0.537 0.486 0.440 0.398 0.360 0.326 PV FCFF (1.2) (0.0) 1.9 4.2 5.8 7.9 9.7 11.2 11.9 11.7 10.9 9.5 Exit multiple 5.0x Terminal value 145 PV TV 47 PV of FCFs 83 PV Terminal value 47 Enterprise value 131 Probability rate 65% Enterprise value (risk-adjusted) 85 plus net cash (0.0) + short term Financial Investment - Equity value (risk-adjusted) 85 Equity value per share (GBp) 99 Source: Company data, goetzpartners Research estimates Warning Note: Forecasts are not a reliable indicator of future performance or results. The return may increase or decrease as a result of currency fluctuations. Below we show the sensitivity of the equity value to exit multiple, probability of success and WACC. CHART 126: Sensitivity of equity value to exit multiple and probability of success Exit multiple 99.5 3.5x 4.0x 4.5x 5.0x 5.5x 6.0x 6.5x rate 45% 61 64 66 69 71 74 76 50% 68 71 74 77 79 82 85 Probability 55% 75 78 81 84 87 90 93 60% 82 85 88 92 95 98 102 65% 89 92 96 99 103 107 110 70% 95 99 103 107 111 115 119 75% 102 106 111 115 119 123 127 Source: Company data, goetzpartners Research estimates CHART 127: Sensitivity of equity value to exit multiple and WACC Exit multiple 99.5 3.5x 4.0x 4.5x 5.0x 5.5x 6.0x 6.5x 12.0% 79 82 85 88 91 94 97 11.5% 82 85 88 92 95 98 101 WACC 11.0% 85 89 92 95 99 102 106 10.8% 87 90 94 97 101 104 108 10.5% 89 92 96 99 103 107 110 10.0% 92 96 100 104 107 111 115 9.5% 96 100 104 108 112 116 120 Source: Company data, goetzpartners Research estimates Exit multiple based on comparable trading companies Our analysis suggests that there are very few public companies with the same focus as OPTI. GPSL does and seeks to do business with companies / issuers covered in its research reports. As a result, investors should be aware that GPSL may have a conflict of interest that could affect the objectivity of this research report. Investors should consider this research report as only a single factor in making their investment decision. GPSL has a formal client relationship with Optibiotix Health Plc. Please see analyst certifications, important disclosure information, and information regarding the status of analysts on pages 51 - 53 of this research report. Page 43 CHART 128: Comps list Mkt cap Mkt cap Cash 06/08/2019 Revenues EV/Sales Company HQ FX Local (m) (£m) Local (m) Net debt EV (local m) 2018A 2019E 2020E 2018A 2019E 2020E Probiotics CHR-DK Chr. Hansen Holding DK DKK 77,556 9,144 510 5,526 82,966 8,172 8,716 9,381 10.2x 9.5x 8.8x BIOG.B-SE BioGaia SE KR 6,829 574 160 (135) 6,999 742 824 936 9.4x 8.5x 7.5x PROB-SE Probi SE KR 3,493 290 145 (125) 3,293 604 692 794 5.5x 4.8x 4.2x 049960-KR Cell Biotech KR W 169,670 115 64,849 (64,096) 71,351 62,544 1.1x 8279-TW Syngen Biotech TW NT$ 3,315 84 111 245 3,560 1,080 1,368 3.3x 2.6x 6553-TW glac Biotech TW NT$ 3,219 82 518 (518) 3,061 989 3.1x 238200-KR BIFIDO Corp. KR W 94,888 63 27,899 (27,806) 67,082 14,870 4.5x 3164-TW GenMont Biotech TW NT$ 2,329 60 909 (875) 1,559 407 3.8x ABB-ES AB Biotics ES € 63 56 3 (2) 60 12 14 19 5.0x 4.1x 3.1x BLT-NZ BLIS Technologies NZ NZ$ 47 24 1 (0) 46 8 5.7x BXN-AU Bioxyne AU A$ 12 7 2 (2) 10 2 4.9x Median 4.9x 4.8x 5.8x Mean 5.1x 5.9x 5.9x Prebiotics 300149-CN Quantum Hi-Tech (China) Biological Co CN Y 7,037 823 167 714 7,764 990 7.8x 002604-CN Shandong Longlive Bio-Technology Co CN Y 1,175 133 100 2,687 3,864 844 4.6x BGA-CA BioNeutra Global Corp. CA C$ 7 5 1 7 17 38 0.4x Median 4.6x Mean 4.3x Functional foods & supplements USNA-US USANA Health Sciences US $ 1,564 1,280 234 (215) 1,330 1,189 1,043 1,100 1.1x 1.3x 1.2x 531335-IN Zydus Wellness IN RS 96,740 1,185 2,104 13,589 110,329 8,424 17,953 20,360 13.1x 6.1x 5.4x 1707-TW Grape King Bio TW NT$ 25,826 663 1,280 (484) 26,183 9,183 9,491 10,304 2.9x 2.8x 2.5x 092040-KR Amicogen KR W 435,999 287 22,785 14,248 483,019 94,522 5.1x MDC-AU Medlab Clinical AU A$ 101 57 11 (10) 91 5 16.7x BIO-ES Biosearch ES € 59 52 1 3 63 27 25 29 2.4x 2.5x 2.2x ANR-AU Anatara Lifesciences AU A$ 10 5 5 (5) 4 0.66 3 6 6.7x 1.3x 0.7x Median 5.1x 2.5x 2.2x Mean 6.9x 2.8x 2.4x Large food comglomerates BN-FR Danone FR € 56,068 49,236 5,038 12,851 67,324 24,651 25,365 26,303 2.7x 2.7x 2.6x 1216-TW Uni-President Enterprises Corp. TW NT$ 438,083 11,461 105,392 48,537 550,637 431,446 449,707 467,386 1.3x 1.2x 1.2x 2267-JP Yakult Honsha Co. JP ¥ ####### 7,763 153,543 (36,866) 962,556 407,017 408,708 419,272 2.4x 2.4x 2.3x TATE-GB Tate & Lyle GB £ 3,452 3,390 285 312 3,731 2,755 2,872 2,925 1.4x 1.3x 1.3x Median 1.9x 1.8x 1.8x Mean 1.9x 1.9x 1.8x Biotech/Pharma ASMB-US Assembly Biosciences US $ 284 230 174 (161) 110 15 14 14 7.4x 7.8x 7.6x KLDO-US Kaleido Biosciences US $ 267 220 100 (85) 182 - 15 25 12.1x 7.3x MCRB-US Seres Therapeutics US $ 257 214 102 (80) 154 28 34 34 5.5x 4.6x 4.6x IBT.B-SE Infant Bacterial Therapeutics SE KR 2,403 197 539 (539) 1,947 - RDHL-IL RedHill Biopharma IL NIS 817 182 124 (110) 707 30 33.4 118.2 23.5x 21.1x 6.0x EVLO-US Evelo Biosciences US $ 190 157 113 (99) 91 - 0 0 911.7x 364.7x MDC-AU Medlab Clinical AU A$ 101 57 11 (10) 91 5 16.7x DDDD-GB 4d Pharma GB £ 50 50 26 (26) 24 - - - ARMP-US Armata Pharmaceuticals US $ 47 38 13 (10) 34 - - - AZRX-US AzurRx BioPharma US $ 26 21 1 1 27 - - - OGEN-US Oragenics US $ 19 17 26 (25) 0 - - - RTTR-US Ritter Pharmaceuticals US $ 11 9 4 (4) 11 - - - Median 12.1x 12.1x 7.3x Mean 13.3x 191.5x 78.0x Source: FactSet, Market data as of 9thSeptember 2019 Select M&A deals We have identified a number of relevant M&A transactions outlined in CHART 129 involving companies that operate within the probiotic and prebiotic markets. Investors should consider this research report as only a single factor in making their investment decision. GPSL has a formal client relationship with Optibiotix Health Plc. Please see analyst certifications, important disclosure information, and information regarding the status of analysts on pages 51 - 53 of this research report. Page 44 CHART 129: Precedent M&A deals involving probiotics and / or prebiotics Date Target Description Acquirer Value Sales Rationale (£m) multiple Jul-19 Premium probiotic skincare brand 21 - Complement care segment of H&H's Adult Nutrition and Care business Jul-19 Focus on probiotics and precision 54 5.1x Acquire probiotic strain portfolio medicine Integrated provider of services Leverage R&D capabilities to expand Jun-19 and proprietary strains to full 68 2.8x Ausnutria's nutritional products business probiotic value chain Production of naturally Sep-18 fermented, live culture, organic n.d. n.a. Expand into the probiotic drinks market kombucha drinks Jun-18 Probiotics Probiotic supplements for human 185 4.7x Acquire Protexin brand and its products (e.g. International and animal use Bio-Kult) to widen Health & Wellness offering Manufactures ProDura brand of Provide UAS exclusivity over Lactobacillus Apr-18 n.d. n.a. acidophilusDDS-1, one of the most studied probiotic products probiotic strains One of the largest probiotic Acquire established probiotic brand in China to Jan-19 companies in Australia, with a 384 70x take advantage of growing Chinese market diversified brand portfolio Dec-17 Provider of white label probiotic n.d. n.a. Expand offering in gut health ingredients supplements segment with addition of probiotic products Nov-17 Medical foods company 49 5.2x Enter US medical foods market Probiotic ingredient manufacturer Expand Kerry's taste and nutrition portfolio in Oct-17 for food and beverage products n.d. n.a. addition to acquisition of Red Arrow Products, containing the BC30 strain Island Oasis and Wellmune Probiotic brand owned by UAS Complement I-Health's (DSM subsidiary) Jan-17 n.d. n.a. Culturelle brand and accelerate leading Laboratories position in the probiotic category Nov-16 Producer of coconut-based 240 7.3x Expand health and wellness product offers in organic probiotic beverages the premium chilled beverages space Valio'sLactobacillus rhamnosus Capture full potential of LGG® brand across Sep-16 GG strain utilised in food products 64 8.2x markets for dietary supplements and infant LGG® strain in over 50 countries formula combined with own strains e.g. BB-12® Jul-16 Probiotic dietary supplement to n.d. n.a. Expand OTC health product portfolio maintain digestive health Jun-16 Operations of US probiotic 72 3.1x Increase market share in North America and company TNT Gamble add new technologies and partners May-16 Leader in US natural probiotics 200 2.7x Accelerate growth through bolt-on acquisitions market. Focus on digestive health of leading brands into fast-growing markets Dec-15 Production of GOS as prebiotics 12 38.7x Acquire remaining 50% stake of JV with for use in infant formula Fayrefield Foods to control GOS business Abbreviations: GOS: galactooligosaccharide; JV: joint venture Source: goetzpartners Research, Company data 44 This is a marketing communication. For professional investors and institutional use only. The information herein is considered to be an acceptable minor non-monetary benefit as defined under FCA COBS 2.3A19(5). GPSL is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FRN 225563). GPSL does and seeks to do business with companies / issuers covered in its research reports. As a result, investors should be aware that GPSL may have a conflict of interest that could affect the objectivity of this research report. Investors should consider this research report as only a single factor in making their investment decision. GPSL has a formal client relationship with Optibiotix Health Plc. Please see analyst certifications, important disclosure information, and information regarding the status of analysts on pages 51 - 53 of this research report. Page 45 Key financial assumptions Our revenue estimates shown in CHART 130 are based on individual forecasts for individual deals OPTI has already signed and future deals that we expect the company to sign, based on nearly 320 deals in the period 2017A - 2030E. Since OPTI operates a semi-virtual business model, we expect the cost base to remain low, with increasing personnel costs partially offset by declining R&D and IP expenses. This may allow the company to break even as early as 2020E at the EBIT level, albeit starting from a low base. Revenues and profitability are expected to ramp up quickly as an increasing number of deals start to generate revenues and these grow over the life of the agreement (CHART 131). CHART 130: Revenues by subsidiary, 2018A - 2028E CHART 131: Revenues and operating profit, 2018A - 2028E Revenues to OPTI (£m) 100 75 50 25 0 100 80 60 £m 40 20 0 2018A 2020E 2022E 2024E 2026E 2028E 2018A 2020E 2022E 2024E 2026E 2028E (20) ProBiotix Health OptiBiome OptiBiotics Revenues Operating profit / (loss) Source: goetzpartners Research estimates Source: Company data, goetzpartners Research estimates Warning Note: Past performance and forecasts are not a reliable indicator of future performance or results. The return may increase or decrease as a result of currency fluctuations. Revenues are expected to be several-fold larger in H2/2019 vs. H1/2019. Contributing factors include first revenues from SlimBiome Medical, a milestone payment related to manufacturing of LPLDLto FDA pharmaceutical standards, and license or royalty payments Profit and loss model Below we briefly summarise key assumptions underlying our financial forecasts. Revenues: we expect revenues to reach nearly £1m in 2019E, close to £4m in 2020E and grow to >£25m in 2023E, driven by growing revenues from existing and new agreements for all products, as well as the entry into new regions, particularly the US and Asia. Revenues are lumpy as many partners pay once or twice pear year, and revenues tend to be higher in H2 vs. H1;

we expect revenues to reach nearly £1m in 2019E, close to £4m in 2020E and grow to >£25m in 2023E, driven by growing revenues from existing and new agreements for all products, as well as the entry into new regions, particularly the US and Asia. Revenues are lumpy as many partners pay once or twice pear year, and revenues tend to be higher in H2 vs. H1; Gross margin: the increasing contribution of lower-margin manufacturing deals over time is expected to gradually lower the gross margin from 68% in 2018 to 60% in 2021E and 57% in 2024E;

the increasing contribution of lower-margin manufacturing deals over time is expected to gradually lower the gross margin from 68% in 2018 to 60% in 2021E and 57% in 2024E; Depreciation and amortisation: since OPTI is an asset-light business, we model depreciation and amortisation expenses of £100k - £200k per year;

since OPTI is an asset-light business, we model depreciation and amortisation expenses of £100k - £200k per year; Administrative costs: the increase in personnel expenses is expected to more than offset the decline in R&D and IP-related expenses, leading to rising administrative expenses throughout the forecast period, stabilising at 15% of revenues in the longer term;

the increase in personnel expenses is expected to more than offset the decline in R&D and IP-related expenses, leading to rising administrative expenses throughout the forecast period, stabilising at 15% of revenues in the longer term; Finance expenses: in 2018 OPTI issued convertible loan notes ("CLNs") that carry an interest rate of 3% above the Bank of England base rate. We therefore assume an interest rate of 3.75% p.a. until the CLNs mature in December 2023;

in 2018 OPTI issued convertible loan notes ("CLNs") that carry an interest rate of 3% above the Bank of England base rate. We therefore assume an interest rate of 3.75% p.a. until the CLNs mature in December 2023; Share of loss from associate: OPTI accounts for its 37.6% share in SBTX using the equity method. Our estimates are based on an abbreviated FCF model for SBTX;

OPTI accounts for its 37.6% share in SBTX using the equity method. Our estimates are based on an abbreviated FCF model for SBTX; Income taxes: since OPTI has been accumulating tax loss carryforwards, we expect the company to start paying taxes at a low rate in 2021E and only pay income tax at the UK's standard corporate tax rate of 18% from 2023E. Balance sheet & cash flow Liquidity: based on our estimates, OPTI should have sufficient cash through to profitability. That said, we expect the cash balance to fall to <£500k in 2020E and it is therefore possible that the company may wish to raise funds to have greater financial flexibility and support further sales growth;

GPSL does and seeks to do business with companies / issuers covered in its research reports. As a result, investors should be aware that GPSL may have a conflict of interest that could affect the objectivity of this research report. Investors should consider this research report as only a single factor in making their investment decision. GPSL has a formal client relationship with Optibiotix Health Plc. Please see analyst certifications, important disclosure information, and information regarding the status of analysts on pages 51 - 53 of this research report. Page 46 CHART 132: OPTI shareholders 11.8% 11.1% 0.7% 76.4% Stephen O'Hara Finance Yorkshire Directors Other Source: Company data Executive Management and Board of Directors Stephen O'Hara | CEO Stephen O'Hara founded OPTI in 2012, has served as CEO since and remains the largest individual shareholder (CHART 132). He trained as a scientist and worked in pharma and medical devices. He worked on many publications and has several patents to his name. In 2000, he formed Acolyte Biomedica, sold to 3M for £40m in 2007. He remained Director of Microbiology until 2009. Since then, he has worked for small and large companies. Mr O'Hara holds an MBA from Bournemouth University, a Master in Biomedical Sciences from the University of West England, and a Master of Science in Medical Microbiology and Bacteriology from University of Surrey. Fred Narbel | Managing Director, Prebiotics Fred Narbel joined as a Managing Director of prebiotics in March 2019. He has >10 years' of experience in the medical devices and food industries and brings extensive experience of selling speciality food ingredients in international markets, particularly China and the US. Prior to joining OPTI, he worked for Canadian dairy company Agropur, including as VP of Sales - Nutrition Solutions and Director of International Sales. Mr Narbel has also been a project and business development manager in Russia and Kazakhstan. He served in the Swiss Air Force as a sergeant in 2004. Mr Narbel holds Bachelor, Master and PhD degrees in Business Administration from Business School Lausanne. Stephen Prescott | CEO, ProBiotix Health Stephen Prescott joined in July 2019 from a position as VP of Marketing and Applications from Swedish probiotic company Probi AB. Prior to this role, Stephen spent four years as Global Probiotic Product Manager at Dupont. Stephen brings extensive experience of commercialising probiotics in international markets, a wide network of industry contacts and a strong track record of rapidly growing sales. Dr Sofia Kolyda | Research & Development Director Sofia Kolyda became R&D Director at OPTI in July 2018. She has 10 years' post-doctoral experience as a research assistant at the Reading University Department of Food and Nutritional Sciences. She is widely published within the microbiome field. Dr Kolyda was previously OPTI's Head of Research and her expertise has been instrumental in the development of OPTI's technology through laboratory studies, human studies and manufacturing scale up. In the past, she also undertook contract work for organisations such as GlaxoSmithKline, Proctor & Gamble, and Tate & Lyle. Neil Davidson CBE | Chairman Neil Davidson has over 30 years of operational and board experience as Chairman and Chief Executive of FTSE 50, AIM and private companies in both an executive and non-executive capacity. He is currently non-executive Director at Morrison Supermarkets. Before taking on multiple board positions in FTSE listed and private companies, he was Chief Executive of Express Dairies and Arla Foods. In 2006, Sir Davidson was awarded a CBE for services to the food and dairy industry. He holds a Bachelor of Arts from the University of Nottingham and a Master of Science in Psychology from the University of London. Peter Wennström | Non-Executive Director Peter Wennström has over 25 years of experience in international brand management and consultancy in nutrition, health and wellness. He is regarded as one of the world's leading experts in functional foods innovation and marketing. In 2007, he founded The Healthy Marketing Team ("HMT"), an international and multicultural brand strategy consultancy focused on innovation, marketing and branding in food and health. He graduated from Lund University in Communication, Sociology, Psychology and English. Sean Christie | Non-Executive Director Sean Christie is a Non-Executive Director at Turner & Townsend, Applied Graphene Materials and Accsys Technologies. From 2006 to 2015 he was Group Finance Director of Croda International, a global manufacturer of speciality chemicals. Prior to joining Croda, he was Group Finance Director of Northern Foods. Sean Christie also served as a Non-Executive Director at several private companies. Please see analyst certifications, important disclosure information, and information regarding the status of analysts on pages 51 - 53 of this research report. Page 47 Financial models CHART 133: OptiBiotix profit and loss model Profit & Loss Statement 2016A 2017A 2018A H1/19A H2/19E 2019E 2020E 2021E 2022E 2023E