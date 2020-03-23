Log in
DUCAT VENTURES
OptiBiotix Health : Change of accounting year end

03/23/2020 | 04:48am EDT

OptiBiotix Health plc (AIM: OPTI), a life sciences business developing compounds to tackle obesity, high cholesterol, diabetes and skincare, announces it will be changing its accounting reference date and financial year end from 30 November to 31 December. The change has been recommended to align financial reporting with similar companies on other international exchanges. The change reflects the growing globalisation of OptiBiotix's products and will facilitate research analyst coverage with comparator microbiome based companies on international exchanges like NASDAQ where end of calendar year financial reporting is more common.

As a result, the Company's next four financial reporting events will be as follows:

  • Publication of audited accounts for the 13 months to 31 December 2019, by 31 May 2020 (the reporting date remains unchanged for this year but reported for 13 months not 12)
  • Publication of unaudited interim accounts for the 6 months to 30 June 2020, by 30 September 2020
  • Publication of audited accounts for the 12 months to 31 December 2020, by 30 June 2021
  • Publication of unaudited interim accounts for the 6 months to 30 June 2021, by 30 September 2021

Stephen O'Hara, CEO of OptiBiotix, commented:"Despite the current general market volatility the board remain focused on creating a profitable and sustainable global business and building shareholder value. As we grow the presence of our ingredient (SlimBiome®, LPLDL®) and product (Cholbiome®, GoFigure®, SlimBiome Medical®) brands in global markets we need to facilitate research analyst coverage with comparator microbiome based companies on international exchanges. Moving our end of year forward one month supports this aim. As interest in the microbiome and OptBiotix's products grows improving international research coverage of OptiBiotix creates market interest and with it the opportunity to explore the possibility of a dual listing, particularly in those markets where there is potential for greater liquidity and valuation"

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of EU Regulation 596/2014.

For further information, please contact:

OptiBiotix Health plc
Stephen O'Hara, Chief Executive
Contact via Walbrook below
Cairn Financial Advisers LLP (NOMAD)
Tel: 020 7213 0880
Liam Murray / Jo Turner / Ludovico Lazzaretti
finnCap (Broker)
Tel: 020 7220 0500
Geoff Nash / Kate Bannatyne (Corporate Finance)
Camille Gochez (Corporate Broking)
goetzpartners securities Limited
Tel: 0203 859 7725
Ulrich Kinzel
Walbrook PR Ltd
Mob: 07876 741 001
Anna Dunphy

About OptiBiotix-www.optibiotix.com

OptiBiotix Health plc (AIM: OPTI), which was formed in March 2012, brings science to the development of compounds which modify the human microbiome - the collective genome of the microbes in the body - in order to prevent and manage human disease and promote wellness.

OptiBiotix has an extensive R&D programme working with leading academics in the development of microbial strains, compounds, and formulations which are used as active ingredients and supplements. More than 20 international food and healthcare supplement companies have signed agreements with OptiBiotix to incorporate their human microbiome modulators into a wide range of food products and drinks.

OptiBiotix is also developing its own range of consumer supplements and health products. The Company's current areas of focus include obesity, cardiovascular health, and diabetes.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Optibiotix Health plc published this content on 23 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 March 2020 08:47:03 UTC
