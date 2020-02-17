OptiBiotix Health : Distributor agreement for LPLDL®

OptiBiotix Health plc

('OptiBiotix' or the 'Company')

Appointment of Advanced NutriSolutions Inc./Select Ingredient as exclusive distributor for LP LDL ® in the United States and Canada

OptiBiotix Health plc (AIM: OPTI), a life sciences business developing compounds to tackle obesity, cardiovascular disease and diabetes, announces that its wholly-owned subsidiary ProBiotix Health Ltd. ('ProBiotix'), has signed a distributor agreement with Advanced NutriSolutions Inc./Select Ingredient for the exclusive sales of ProBiotix's patented probiotic strain LP LDL ® into the United States and Canada. Market exclusivity is linked to a six month time to first order and sales volumes

Under the terms of the agreement, Advanced NutriSolutions Inc./Select Ingredient will supply ProBiotix's cholesterol and blood pressure-reducing probiotic strain Lactobacillus plantarumLP LDL ®, under an exclusive licence, to customers in the United States and Canada for inclusion into dietary supplements formulation.

Advanced NutriSolutions Inc./Select Ingredient was founded in 1994 by Dr. Bruce Howe. It supplies nutritional ingredients, contract manufacturing services, and finished products to the nutritional supplement industry. Advanced NutriSolutions Inc./Select Ingredient serves the United States and Canada from its facilities located in San Diego, California.

Steve Prescott, CEO of ProBiotix, commented

We are pleased to announce this distributor agreement with

, which will expand

LP LDL ®'s reach and service level in the United States and Canada. Advanced NutriSolutions Inc./Select Ingredient was chosen as our partner in this important region because of their technical expertise in functional ingredients including probiotics, their industry reputation, and their manufacturing capabilities which allows them not only to sell LP LDL ® as an ingredient but to also create custom formulation and products for customers.'

: 'Advanced NutriSolutions Inc./Select Ingredient

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of EU Regulation 596/2014.

About OptiBiotix- www.optibiotix.com

OptiBiotix Health plc (AIM: OPTI), which was formed in March 2012, brings science to the development of compounds which modify the human microbiome - the collective genome of the microbes in the body - in order to prevent and manage human disease and promote wellness.

OptiBiotix has an extensive R&D program working with leading academics in the development of microbial strains, compounds, and formulations which are used as active ingredients and supplements. More than twenty international food and healthcare supplement companies have signed agreements with OptiBiotix to incorporate their human microbiome modulators into a wide range of food products and drinks.

OptiBiotix is also developing its own range of consumer supplements and health products. The Company's current areas of focus include obesity, cardiovascular health, and diabetes.

