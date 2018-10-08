Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  DUCAT VENTURES       

DUCAT VENTURES
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

OptiBiotix Health : Exercise of Options, Director's Dealing and Issue of Equity

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/08/2018 | 09:13am CEST
Exercise of Options, Director's Dealing and Issue of Equity

08 October 2018

OptiBiotix Health plc (AIM: OPTI), a life sciences business developing compounds to tackle obesity, high cholesterol, diabetes and skin care, received notification on Friday 5 October 2018 for the exercise of options over 357,722 ordinary shares in the Company at an exercise price of 20p per share providing the Company with proceeds of £71,554.

The option holder, Dr Gareth Barker, a Non-executive Director of the Company, has undertaken not to dispose of the 357,722 ordinary shares for twelve months. Dr Barker has further agreed that he will only dispose of shares through the Company's broker. After the twelve month period, the undertaking will no longer be in place.

Application will be made to the London Stock Exchange to admit the 357,722 new ordinary shares to trading on AIM. Admission of the new ordinary shares is expected to occur on or around 11 October 2018. The new ordinary shares will rank pari passu with the existing ordinary shares.

For the purpose of the Disclosure and Transparency Rules, following the issue of shares detailed above the enlarged issued share capital of the Company will comprise 84,724,363 ordinary shares of 2p each. There are no ordinary shares held in treasury. The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company, under the Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of EU Regulation 596/2014 and the person who arranged for release of this announcement on behalf of the Company was Mark Collingbourne, Chief Financial Officer.

For further information, please contact:

OptiBiotix Health Plc
Stephen O'Hara, Chief Executive 		www.optibiotix.com
Contact via Walbrook below
Cairn Financial Advisers LLP
Liam Murray / Jo Turner 		Tel: 020 7213 0880
finnCap (Broker)
Geoff Nash/ Scott Mathieson / Kate Bannatyne (Corporate Finance)
Camille Gochez (Corporate Broking) 		Tel: 020 7220 0500
Walbrook PR Ltd
Anna Dunphy 		Tel: 020 7933 8780 or optibiotix@walbrookpr.com
Mob: 07876 741 001

About OptiBiotix - www.optibiotix.com

OptiBiotix was formed in March 2012 to develop compounds which modify the human microbiome - the collective genome of the microbes in the body - to prevent and manage human disease.

The aim of OptiBiotix is to discover and develop microbial strains, compounds and formulations, which modulate the human microbiome and can be used as food ingredients and supplements or active compounds for the prevention and management of human metabolic diseases, examples of which include obesity, cholesterol and lipid distribution and diabetes.

OptiBiotix has established a pipeline of microbiome modulators that can impact on lipid and cholesterol management, energy harvest and appetite suppression. The development pipeline is fuelled by its proprietary OptiScreen® and OptiBiotic® platform technologies designed to identify metabolic pathways and compounds that impact on human physiology and bring potential health benefits.

Notification of a Transaction pursuant to Article 19(1) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014
1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a. Name Dr Gareth Barker
2 Reason for notification
a. Position/Status Non-executive Director of the Company
b. Initial notification/ Amendment Initial Notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a. Name OptiBiotix Health Plc
b. LEI 213800UKYQFT941QHS14
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a. Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification Code
Options over 357,722 ordinary shares of 2p each

ISIN: GB00BP0RTP38
b. Nature of the transaction Exercise of options to purchase ordinary shares of the Company. Following the transaction, Dr Gareth Barker has an interest in 357,722 ordinary shares.
c. Price(s) and volume(s)





Price(s) per share Volume(s)
20p 357,722
d. Aggregated information
- Aggregated Volume
- Price
357,722
20p
e. Date of the transaction 5 October 2018
f. Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, AIM

Disclaimer

Optibiotix Health plc published this content on 08 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 October 2018 07:12:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DUCAT VENTURES
09:13aOPTIBIOTIX HEALTH : Exercise of Options, Director's Dealing and Issue of Equity
PU
10/03OPTIBIOTIX HEALTH : Non-exclusive distribution agreement for SlimBiome®
PU
10/01OPTIBIOTIX HEALTH : Non-exclusive distribution agreement for SlimBiome®
PU
09/26OPTIBIOTIX HEALTH : Distribution agreement for cholesterol reducing CholBiome®
PU
09/25OPTIBIOTIX HEALTH : Grant of Options PDMR Dealing
PU
09/24OPTIBIOTIX HEALTH : Formation of ProBiotix Health Limited Appointment of Adam Re..
PU
09/11OPTIBIOTIX HEALTH : Signs Taiwan Licence Agreement With Bened Biomedical
AQ
09/10OPTIBIOTIX HEALTH : secures agreement to market cholesterol-reducing LPLDL in Ta..
AQ
09/10OPTIBIOTIX HEALTH : Licence agreement with Bened Biomedical
PU
09/10OPTIBIOTIX HEALTH : Exercise of Warrants and Issue of Equity
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
2017Biotech Floats Come Back With A Vengeance 
Managers
NameTitle
Stephen Patrick O'Hara Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Richard Colin Neil Davidson Non-Executive Chairman
Mark Kingsley Collingbourne Chief Financial Officer
Sofia Kolida Director-Research & Development
Gareth Allan Barker Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DUCAT VENTURES101
GILEAD SCIENCES6.42%98 833
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS25.48%48 058
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS4.21%41 584
NEUROCRINE BIOSCIENCES, INC.48.92%10 454
GENMAB-4.10%9 376
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.