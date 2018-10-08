OptiBiotix Health : Exercise of Options, Director's Dealing and Issue of Equity

08 October 2018

OptiBiotix Health plc (AIM: OPTI), a life sciences business developing compounds to tackle obesity, high cholesterol, diabetes and skin care, received notification on Friday 5 October 2018 for the exercise of options over 357,722 ordinary shares in the Company at an exercise price of 20p per share providing the Company with proceeds of £71,554.

The option holder, Dr Gareth Barker, a Non-executive Director of the Company, has undertaken not to dispose of the 357,722 ordinary shares for twelve months. Dr Barker has further agreed that he will only dispose of shares through the Company's broker. After the twelve month period, the undertaking will no longer be in place.

Application will be made to the London Stock Exchange to admit the 357,722 new ordinary shares to trading on AIM. Admission of the new ordinary shares is expected to occur on or around 11 October 2018. The new ordinary shares will rank pari passu with the existing ordinary shares.

For the purpose of the Disclosure and Transparency Rules, following the issue of shares detailed above the enlarged issued share capital of the Company will comprise 84,724,363 ordinary shares of 2p each. There are no ordinary shares held in treasury. The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company, under the Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of EU Regulation 596/2014 and the person who arranged for release of this announcement on behalf of the Company was Mark Collingbourne, Chief Financial Officer.

For further information, please contact:

OptiBiotix Health Plc

Stephen O'Hara, Chief Executive www.optibiotix.com

Contact via Walbrook below Cairn Financial Advisers LLP

Liam Murray / Jo Turner Tel: 020 7213 0880 finnCap (Broker)

Geoff Nash/ Scott Mathieson / Kate Bannatyne (Corporate Finance)

Camille Gochez (Corporate Broking) Tel: 020 7220 0500 Walbrook PR Ltd

Anna Dunphy Tel: 020 7933 8780 or optibiotix@walbrookpr.com

Mob: 07876 741 001

About OptiBiotix - www.optibiotix.com

OptiBiotix was formed in March 2012 to develop compounds which modify the human microbiome - the collective genome of the microbes in the body - to prevent and manage human disease.

The aim of OptiBiotix is to discover and develop microbial strains, compounds and formulations, which modulate the human microbiome and can be used as food ingredients and supplements or active compounds for the prevention and management of human metabolic diseases, examples of which include obesity, cholesterol and lipid distribution and diabetes.

OptiBiotix has established a pipeline of microbiome modulators that can impact on lipid and cholesterol management, energy harvest and appetite suppression. The development pipeline is fuelled by its proprietary OptiScreen® and OptiBiotic® platform technologies designed to identify metabolic pathways and compounds that impact on human physiology and bring potential health benefits.