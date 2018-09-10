Log in
OptiBiotix Health : Exercise of Warrants and Issue of Equity

09/10/2018 | 09:47am CEST

Exercise of Warrants and Issue of Equity

10 September 2018

OptiBiotix Health plc (AIM: OPTI), a life sciences business developing compounds to tackle obesity, high cholesterol and diabetes, has received a notification for the exercise of warrants over 166 ordinary shares in the Company at an exercise price of 8 pence per share providing the Company with proceeds of £13.28.

Application will be made to the London Stock Exchange to admit the 166 new ordinary shares to trading on AIM. Admission of the new ordinary shares is expected to occur on or around 13 September 2018. The new ordinary shares will rank pari passu with the existing ordinary shares.

For the purpose of the Disclosure and Transparency Rules, following the issue of shares detailed above the enlarged issued share capital of the Company will comprise 84,366,641 ordinary shares of 2p each. The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company, under the Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of EU Regulation 596/2014 and the person who arranged for release of this announcement on behalf of the Company was Stephen O'Hara, Chief Executive Officer.

For further information, please contact:

About OptiBiotix - www.optibiotix.com

OptiBiotix Health plc (AIM: OPTI), which was formed in March 2012, brings science to the development of compounds which modify the human microbiome - the collective genome of the microbes in the body - in order to prevent and manage human disease and promote wellness.

OptiBiotix has an extensive R&D program working with leading academics in the development of microbial strains, compounds, and formulations which are used as active ingredients and supplements. More than twenty international food and healthcare supplement companies have signed agreements with OptiBiotix to incorporate their human microbiome modulators into a wide range of food products and drinks.

OptiBiotix is also developing its own range of consumer supplements and health products. The Company's current areas of focus include obesity, cardiovascular health, and diabetes.

Disclaimer

Optibiotix Health plc published this content on 10 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 September 2018 07:46:04 UTC
Managers
NameTitle
Stephen Patrick O'Hara Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Richard Colin Neil Davidson Non-Executive Chairman
Mark Kingsley Collingbourne Chief Financial Officer
Sofia Kolida Director-Research & Development
Gareth Allan Barker Non-Executive Director
