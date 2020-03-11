OptiBiotix Health : Extension of LPLDL® supply agreement with SACCO

OptiBiotix Health plc

('OptiBiotix' or the 'Company')

Extension of LP LDL ® supply agreement with SACCO S.r.l.

OptiBiotix Health plc (AIM: OPTI), a life sciences business developing compounds to tackle obesity, cardiovascular disease and diabetes, announces that its wholly-owned subsidiary ProBiotix Health Ltd. ('ProBiotix'), has signed a new global manufacturing and supply agreement with Sacco S.r.l. ('Sacco')that modifies and extends their existing relationship through to the end of 2023.

Under the terms of the agreement, Sacco will manufacture LP LDL ® for ProBiotix under:-

i. A global non-exclusive licence for the dietary supplement and food and dairy markets; and

ii. An exclusive licence for the drug and biotherapeutic market

The agreement changes the original profit-sharing agreement (RNS: 22 August 2017) to a manufacture and supply agreement with pricing discounts for increasing sales volumes. This allows the Company to benefit from a reduced price of goods as sales volumes grow and provide more evenly distributed income throughout the year. The agreement also includes commission payments from Sacco for LP LDL ® sold to dairy customers.

Steve Prescott, CEO of ProBiotix, commented: 'We are pleased to announce this agreement with Sacco, which extends our relationship with them for the next four years. Sacco's commitment to manufacturing excellence, including the recently announced pharma cGMP validation of LP LDL ®, and their ability to manufactureof LP LDL ®in multiple facilities gives us confidence of a quality product and uninterrupted supply. The changes to this agreement reflectthe focus on building a profitable business as we renegotiate supply agreements with partners as sales volumes grow to increase margins.'

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of EU Regulation 596/2014.

About OptiBiotix- www.optibiotix.com

OptiBiotix Health plc (AIM: OPTI), which was formed in March 2012, brings science to the development of compounds which modify the human microbiome - the collective genome of the microbes in the body - in order to prevent and manage human disease and promote wellness.

OptiBiotix has an extensive R&D program working with leading academics in the development of microbial strains, compounds, and formulations which are used as active ingredients and supplements. More than twenty international food and healthcare supplement companies have signed agreements with OptiBiotix to incorporate their human microbiome modulators into a wide range of food products and drinks.

OptiBiotix is also developing its own range of consumer supplements and health products. The Company's current areas of focus include obesity, cardiovascular health, and diabetes.

